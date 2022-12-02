Read full article on original website
St. Patrick’s County Park hosting ‘Pet Pictures with Santa’ this Sunday
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Was your pet naughty or nice this year? Santa will know... “Pet Pictures with Santa” will take place on Sunday, Dec. 11, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Patrick’s County Park’s Brown Barn. You can bring your pets for...
Humane Society of St. Joseph County closed December 6
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Humane Society of St. Joseph County will be closed on Tuesday for staff training. If you have an animal control emergency, please call 574-255-4726 ext. 8. The building will be back open for normal hours on Wednesday.
2nd Chance Pet: Billy Bones
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Billy Bones!. Billy Bones is about a year old....
Michigan Board of state Canvassers approve limited recount of Props 2 & 3
Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. The South Bend Fire Department responded to the fire around 9:45 a.m. on Monday. 5 displaced, 2 hospitalized after apartment fire in Elkhart. Updated: 13 minutes ago.
Meijer is opening 2 new stores next month in Michigan
Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—convenience-focused Meijer Grocery— will open its first two stores in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township on Jan. 26, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocer said on Monday. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop...
The most dangerous lake is found in Michigan which can bring anyone to a deathbed is found in Michigan.
The deadliest lake in the world is found in MichiganPhoto byPixabay/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
You can get a free jar of joints for donating winter coats for kids
The ‘Jackets for Joints’ campaign by Puff Cannabis starts Monday
MSP: one dead after crash near Michigan-Indiana border
Troopers say the pick-up truck, driven by the Florida man, crossed the centerline and struck the semi-truck head-on.
Boys & Girls Clubs of SJC to open new school
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A State Grant inspires a new school focused on project-based learning and career paths. The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County and Success Academy of South Bend have announced the opening of a new K-5 school called The Success Academy at Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County.
Florida man dead after pickup truck collides with semi on US-12
MARSHALL, Mich. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a pickup truck collided with a semi on Tuesday. According to the Michigan State Police, first responders were called to US-12 Highway near Vistula Road for reports of a crash. An initial crash report says that the victim, a 61-year-old Florida...
Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in W MI
If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert says.
100 gallons of fuel spill on M-43 near Kalamazoo
Around 100 gallons of fuel spilled near Kalamazoo on Sunday.
When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?
Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
Morning 4: Michigan man dead after driving car off ferry ramp, police say -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan man dead after driving car off ferry ramp into St. Clair River, police say. A St. Clair County man has died after he submerged...
Fast food chains closing in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant staffing shortage has forced Papa John's in St. Joseph to close. Hungry customers were surprised to be greeted by a sign on the door. Its closure is so new, corporate told WSBT 22 their system still shows it open. The next closest...
Michigan school officials launch new program to address teacher shortages
(WNDU) - School districts in Michigan are coming together to work toward a solution for the state’s ongoing teacher shortages. On Tuesday, school officials launched " a statewide program that will serve 63 counties and over a million students called “Talent Together.”. The group aims to leverage state,...
Haslett family gives van away, starts a scholarship in their son's name
This is the story of how a Michigan family turned a tragedy into a purpose by creating a legacy that is going to help a lot of families.
Multiple stolen items recovered by Kalamazoo County deputies at Comstock Township residence
COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sherriff’s deputies recovered multiple stolen items on Monday, December 5. They did so when patrolling the area of East MN Avenue and South 29th Street where they observed a travel trailer behind a residence in the 4000 block of South 29th Street, matching the description of one reported stolen in Pavilion Township days earlier.
This Man From Michigan Was a Member of Two Successful Groups of the 60s
He was a Michigander who managed to stay under the radar for most Michigan rock fans. To most admirers of 60s music, his name is probably not familiar. However, to a good handful of 60s music fans, the names of the bands John Petersen was in may be familiar: The Beau Brummels and Harper’s Bizarre.
It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Michigan
When you're done eating that granola bar, you don't think anything about throwing away that wrapper, do you?. There are lots of things that Michiganders throw away with no thought and no consequence. But did you know there are more than a few things that are actually illegal to throw away in this state?
