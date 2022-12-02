ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humane Society of St. Joseph County closed December 6

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Humane Society of St. Joseph County will be closed on Tuesday for staff training. If you have an animal control emergency, please call 574-255-4726 ext. 8. The building will be back open for normal hours on Wednesday.
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Billy Bones

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Billy Bones!. Billy Bones is about a year old....
MISHAWAKA, IN
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Meijer is opening 2 new stores next month in Michigan

Meijer’s newest brick-and-mortar store concept—convenience-focused Meijer Grocery— will open its first two stores in southeast Michigan's Orion Township and Macomb Township on Jan. 26, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based grocer said on Monday. "By opening Meijer Grocery stores, we're introducing a new way for our customers to shop...
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
WNDU

Boys & Girls Clubs of SJC to open new school

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A State Grant inspires a new school focused on project-based learning and career paths. The Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County and Success Academy of South Bend have announced the opening of a new K-5 school called The Success Academy at Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Florida man dead after pickup truck collides with semi on US-12

MARSHALL, Mich. (WNDU) - One man is dead after a pickup truck collided with a semi on Tuesday. According to the Michigan State Police, first responders were called to US-12 Highway near Vistula Road for reports of a crash. An initial crash report says that the victim, a 61-year-old Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
1470 WFNT

When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?

Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
MICHIGAN STATE
22 WSBT

Fast food chains closing in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant staffing shortage has forced Papa John's in St. Joseph to close. Hungry customers were surprised to be greeted by a sign on the door. Its closure is so new, corporate told WSBT 22 their system still shows it open. The next closest...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Multiple stolen items recovered by Kalamazoo County deputies at Comstock Township residence

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Sherriff’s deputies recovered multiple stolen items on Monday, December 5. They did so when patrolling the area of East MN Avenue and South 29th Street where they observed a travel trailer behind a residence in the 4000 block of South 29th Street, matching the description of one reported stolen in Pavilion Township days earlier.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
100.7 WITL

It’s Illegal to Throw These Things Away in Michigan

When you're done eating that granola bar, you don't think anything about throwing away that wrapper, do you?. There are lots of things that Michiganders throw away with no thought and no consequence. But did you know there are more than a few things that are actually illegal to throw away in this state?
MICHIGAN STATE

