Jackson County, AL

Former Jackson County teacher sentenced to 20 years for sodomy, sex abuse charges

By Logan Sparkman
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A former Jackson County school teacher was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sodomy and child sex abuse charges on Thursday.

Scotty Baugh, 52, was found guilty of first-degree sodomy and sex abuse, and second-degree sodomy and sex abuse in November.

2 arrested after burglary reported in Morgan County

Baugh was sentenced in Jackson County Court for the following charges:

  • First-Degree Sodomy: 20 years in prison, with no parole, probation or sentence reduction
  • Second-Degree Sodomy: 10 years in prison
  • First-Degree Sex Abuse: 10 years in prison
  • Second-Degree Sex Abuse: 1 year in prison

He will serve his sentences concurrently.

Baugh was arrested in Dec. 2021 by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and faced six different offenses, including two counts of fondling a male child and a school employee having sexual contact with a student.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen stated that Baugh taught at Woodville High School and one other school in Jackson County.

