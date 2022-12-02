Neiman Marcus, seeking to fill “white space” in its assortment and cater to a more active side of the lifestyles of its affluent clientele, has launched a “Ski Getaway” assortment at seven stores and online. The assortment includes jackets, puffers, ski pants, sweaters, boots, googles and other accessories and showcases 80 ski and snowboard brands and a total of 760 styles.More from WWDA Look Back at Neiman's Distinguished Service AwardInside the Neiman Marcus "Live Your Luxury" NYFW Cocktail Party6 Headlines that Captivated the Retail Industry in 2019 Several of the brands are being introduced to Neiman’s for the first time, among them...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO