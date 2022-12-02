Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 14
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
numberfire.com
Panthers release Baker Mayfield
The Carolina Panthers released Baker Mayfield on Monday. Sam Darnold will start again in Week 14 versus the Seattle Seahawks and P.J. Walker will be the backup. Mayfield set multiple career-worsts across seven games (six starts) for the Panthers this season, including a 57.8 completion percentage, 2.9% passing touchdown rate, and 5.6 adjusted yards per attempt. Despite Mayfield's poor play, there is speculation that the San Francisco 49ers might sign him after losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a season-ending foot injury.
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Monday 12/5/22: Can the Hawks Convert at Home Against a Trending Thunder Team?
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jeff Green (knee) active for Tuesday's game versus Dallas
Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (knee) is available for Tuesday's contest versus the Dallas Mavericks. Green is on track to return after the veteran was held out seven straight games with a right knee contusion. In 19.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Green to score 13.4 FanDuel points. Green's projection...
numberfire.com
Ziaire Williams (knee) questionable for Grizzlies' Wednesday matchup versus Thunder
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Ziaire Williams (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Williams appears closer to making his season debut after he missed extended time with right knee soreness. Expect David Roddy to see more minutes if Williams remains out. Williams' current projection...
numberfire.com
Jalen Williams starting for Oklahoma City on Monday; Aleksej Pokusevski to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Jalen Williams will start Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Head coach Mark Daigneault's game of musical chairs with the starting lineup will continue on Monday. This time around, Williams is getting the nod with the first unit, and Aleksej Pokusevski is coming off the bench.
numberfire.com
Miami's Tyler Herro (ankle) active for Tuesday's game versus Pistons
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Herro will be active at home despite being listed with a left ankle sprain. In 34.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Herro to score 33.3 FanDuel points. Herro's Tuesday projection includes 19.9 points, 5.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Chris Paul (heel) questionable for Suns' Wednesday matchup versus Boston
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (heel) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Boston Celtics. Paul's status remains unknown after Phoenix's point guard missed 14 straight games with right heel soreness. Expect Cameron Payne to start again if Paul is inactive versus a Boston team ranked seventh (44.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to point guards.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) starting in Lakers' Tuesday lineup versus Cavaliers
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Cleveland Cavaliers. James will suit up for his revenge opportunity versus his former team despite experiencing recent ankle soreness. In 35.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 45.5 FanDuel points. James' Tuesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Miami's Duncan Robinson (ankle) will play in Tuesday's contest against Detroit
Miami Heat small forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is active for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Robinson will suit up in Miami despite dealing with a left ankle sprain. In 11.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Robinson to score 8.7 FanDuel points. Robinson's projection includes 5.1 points, 1.3 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo breaks foot in Week 13, out for season
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss the rest of the 2022-23 season, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. Garoppolo was knocked out of Sunday's win over Miami with what was described as an ankle injury. Now, Shanahan says that the veteran passer will undergo season-ending foot injury to repair a broken foot. It's a brutal blow to a legitimate Super Bowl contender in San Fran backed by arguably the best defense in football and was already on its backup quarterback with Trey Lance also out for the year. The team's hopes will now fall on Brock Purdy, who was drafted with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Garoppolo's injury will hurt the fantasy production of all of the 49ers' weapons, including Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk.
numberfire.com
Grayson Allen (foot) not listed on Milwaukee's Wednesday injury report
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (foot) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report against the Sacramento Kings. Allen is expected to return after he was forced to miss one game with right plantar fascia soreness. In 25.5 expected minutes, our models project Allen to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Allen's projection...
numberfire.com
Kenrich Williams (knee) out for Thunder on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder shooting guard Kenrich Williams (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Williams is dealing with a right knee sprain and will not be available to face Memphis on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday.
numberfire.com
John Konchar (toe) not listed on Memphis' Wednesday injury report
Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar (toe) is available for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Konchar is on track to return after he was forced to miss one game with toe soreness. In a matchup versus a Thunder unit allowing 42.9 FanDuel points per game to shooting guards, our models project Konchar to score 24.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Victor Oladipo (knee) active for Heat on Tuesday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (knee) will play in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Pistons. Oladipo will make his season debut at home after he was forced to miss extended time with left knee tendinosis. In 12.9 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Oladipo to score 12.7 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) active and starting for Lakers on Tuesday night
Los Angeles Lakers center Anthony Davis (back) will start in Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Davis will be active on Tuesday night despite being listed with lower back tightness. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 50.4 FanDuel points. Davis' Tuesday projection includes 24.3 points, 11.8...
