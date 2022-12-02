ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

This Week in West Virginia History

Charleston, W.Va. (WV News) – The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Dec. 14, 1857: Coal operator Justus Collins was born. He owned coal mines at Glen Jean and Whipple, and the octagonal...
Buckhannon's Hank Phillips selected for U.S. Senate Program

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced students who were selected for the 2023 United States Senate Youth Program. One of those students is Buckhannon-Upshur High School’s (B-UHS) Henry “Hank” Phillips. The announcement was revealed on Monday, December 5, 2022, via the WVDE’s Facebook page.
West Virginia American Water proudly recognizes the American Water Charitable Foundation 2022 Workforce Readiness grantee

CHARLESTON — December 6, 2022 – The American Water Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization established by American Water, the largest publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company, recently announced the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council was awarded a 2022 Workforce Readiness Grant, supporting communities served by West Virginia American Water.
New Mexico 102, W. New Mexico 63

W. NEW MEXICO (0-1) Lewis 1-4 0-2 2, Hohenstein 0-1 0-0 0, Avalos 1-7 0-2 2, Littles 3-5 3-9 10, White 1-9 0-0 3, Quest 7-12 3-5 17, Cash 0-4 0-0 0, Jo.Johnson 3-9 2-3 11, McFadden 0-4 3-4 3, Rossi 5-7 3-3 15, Pontnack 0-1 0-0 0, Manzano 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 21-66 14-28 63.
Air Force 79, South Dakota 58

SOUTH DAKOTA (5-5) Kamateros 3-9 1-2 7, Archambault 2-4 0-0 4, Hayes 1-5 3-4 5, Perrott-Hunt 4-11 0-0 8, Plitzuweit 5-12 3-3 15, Burchill 3-6 4-4 11, Bruns 3-8 2-2 8, Brostrom 0-1 0-0 0, Coleman 0-0 0-0 0, Kutcher 0-0 0-0 0, Carcoana 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 13-15 58.
George Mason 67, Md.-Eastern Shore 54

Pollard 1-6 1-2 3, Thompson 1-2 3-3 6, Fofana 0-6 0-0 0, Phillip 0-3 0-0 0, Voyles 4-9 2-2 12, Nugent 3-9 2-2 10, Davis 0-4 0-0 0, Styles 2-6 2-2 7, Hupstead 4-5 0-0 9, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Naboya 0-0 0-0 0, Nnadozie 2-2 0-1 4. Totals 18-54 10-12 54.
Democrats are learning how to win

By removing the Iowa caucuses as the first stop in picking a presidential candidate, would Democrats be giving up on Iowa? Not at all. The opposite could happen. It’s true that the Iowa caucuses crowned Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, two times each, and the state followed in the general elections. But Iowa went for Republican Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020, years the caucuses also started the Democrats’ nominating process.
Bennett, Duggan, Stroud, Williams are Heisman finalists

Quarterbacks Stetson Bennett of Georgia, Max Duggan of TCU, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State and Caleb Williams of Southern California were announced as finalists for the Heisman Trophy on Monday night. The award given to the outstanding player in college football, determined by a vote of more than 900 sports...
