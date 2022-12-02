Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
New Cadiz City Council Takes Oath Of Office
The 2023-24 Cadiz City Council is in place following a brief swearing-in ceremony Monday night at Cadiz City Hall. Cadiz City Council members gathered for the ceremony that was conducted by Cadiz Mayor Todd King. Taking the oath of office for another term on the council was new council member Tim Bridges. He will join existing council members Susan Bryant, Bob Noel, Suzie Hendricks, Brian Futtrell, and Brenda Price on the council for the next two years.
wkdzradio.com
Outgoing Hopkinsville City Council Members Recognized
As some new faces will be seated on Hopkinsville City Council at the beginning of the year, Mayor Wendell Lynch presented outgoing council members with certificates of appreciation for their service on the city council. During the last city council meeting of the year Tuesday night, Alethea West thanked the...
wkdzradio.com
Jaime Green Officially Sworn In As Lyon County Judge-Executive
Lyon County’s newly elected judge-executive has been sworn in just days after Wade White announced he was stepping aside before the end of his final term. Jaime Green was officially sworn in by 56th Circuit Court Judge Jamus Redd Monday after her appointment to the seat was reportedly approved by Governor Andy Beshear. In a social media post, Green thanked Governor Beshear and his staff for working quickly to get her appointed to finish out Judge White’s term for 2022.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Fiscal Court Addresses Annexing Frye Road
Trigg County magistrates Monday evening unanimously approved for County Attorney Randy Braboy to begin his research and development on how to properly annex Frye Road into the county map. Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander noted that it’s an ongoing affair that the Frye family would like to see settled in their favor,...
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Police Department Brings Carroll On Board
A 27-year military veteran — one familiar with west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee — has joined the Cadiz Police Department. Early Monday morning, Chief Duncan Wiggins swore in Brian Carroll — with the full expectation he will serve as a full patrolman next summer after March 2023 training in Richmond.
westkentuckystar.com
Occupants uninjured after Lyon County crash
Two people were left uninjured after a two-vehicle crash in Lyon County last week. Deputies said 62-year-old Samuel King of Grand Rivers was traveling on US 62 and attempting to overtake a vehicle driven by 30-year-old Michael Rivers of Paducah. King reportedly attempted to pass Rivers in a no passing...
wkdzradio.com
Road Temporarily Blocked Due To Suspicious Object In Trigg County
Authorities have blocked South Road in downtown Cadiz temporarily Sunday afternoon due to an object possibly an explosive found on a bridge. Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas says the object was located by someone magnet fishing on the bridge leading to the road being blocked as the object that maybe a military explosive is removed by the Fort Campbell Bomb Squad.
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County couple indicted on 25 counts of exploitation of an adult, attorney general says
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County couple has been indicted on charges that they knowingly exploiting the finances of multiple vulnerable adults from 2006 to 2022, the Kentucky Attorney General's Office says. The AG's office says a grand jury on Friday indicted 68-year-old Kenneth Anderson and 63-year-old Gina...
wkdzradio.com
Area Farm Bureaus Earn Top County Award
Three County Farm Bureaus in Western Kentucky earned top county awards at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Annual Meeting Friday in Louisville. Christian County Farm Bureau was recognized as the top county in Category five which includes counties with more than 5,500 members. Trigg County was recognized as the top county farm bureau in category two. And Lyon County earned the top county award in category one.
Hopkins County Schools Bus Route 25 will be running differently Tuesday Morning
HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Schools Transportation Department announced that Bus Route 25 will be running a little differently on the morning of December 6. Route 25’s first run is impacted by the changes. Students who ride during Route 25’s second run are unaffected and will be picked up for school at […]
hcmc-tn.org
Seaton Named Chief Nursing Officer at HCMC
PARIS, TN – Michelle Seaton, RN, has been named the Chief Nursing Officer at Henry County Medical Center, CEO John Tucker announced the week of Thanksgiving. Seaton, who has worked at HCMC since 2013, replaces Kim Bentley, RN, who served as the interim Chief Nursing Officer from December 2021 until this fall. In this role, Seaton will oversee and implement changes to nursing best practices, such as shift changes and infection prevention procedures. She will also be responsible for recruiting, onboarding, and training new nursing staff.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Sheriff Aaron Acree Responds To New Charges
On November 30, the Trigg County Grand Jury indicted Sheriff Aaron Acree on four misdemeanor charges — single counts of fourth-degree assault and third-degree terroristic threatening, as well as two counts of first-degree official misconduct, that if convicted are punishable by up to 12 months in a county jail.
wkdzradio.com
FNB Bank Presents Spirit Card Donation To Trigg County
The Trigg County School District will have additional funding for student services thanks to FNB Bank Spirit Card donation. FNB Bank Trigg County Market President Kyle Hensley recently presented a $10,000 check to Trigg County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Karen Solise, District Chief Financial Officer Holly Greene, and Community Education Coordinator Sarah Elliott. The donations came from the 3rd quarter debit card donations from use of the FNB debit card.
westkentuckystar.com
Benton man charged after Kuttawa gas leak
A natural gas leak in Kuttawa last week led to a court summons for the owner of a local demolition business. Early on November 30, deputies and the Kuttawa Fire Department responded to Osage Court after a nearby resident reported smelling a very strong gas odor. Officials said a contractor...
wkdzradio.com
Angela East, 70, of Hopkinsville
Memorial services will be held at a later date for 70-year-old Angela “Angie” East, of Hopkinsville. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of these arrangements. Affectionately known as the retired Christian County Police Chief, East was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police who...
wkdzradio.com
Help Genesis Express by Gifting It Forward Friday
As Genesis Express continues its push to raise money for its intergenerational center on Lafayette Street, the Edge Media Group is sponsoring an event this Friday to help the Trigg County non-profit with matching funds. The Gift It Forward event will be Friday from 3 to 5 at Hancock’s Market...
wkdzradio.com
South Christian Elementary Student To Light Hopkinsville Christmas Tree
A South Christian Elementary School student will light the Hopkinsville Christmas Tree Friday during a ceremony at Founders Square in downtown Hopkinsville. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Director Tab Brockman announced Monday the honor will belong to Zach Boyd. Brockman says the tree lighting will be the culmination of events on...
whopam.com
Unexploded grenade found under Trigg County bridge
An unexploded grenade was located in water under a bridge on South Road in Trigg County Sunday. The Trigg County Sheriff’s Office says someone was ‘magnet fishing’ off the bridge between Main Street and US 68 when they retrieved what appeared to be a 40 mm grenade.
wkdzradio.com
Trigg Youth Leadership Class Experiences Media Day
The 2022 Trigg County Youth Leadership class is getting a first-hand look at what goes on behind the scenes in the world of media and communications. The fifteen leadership class members and class sponsors James Shelton and Angelica Garnett made a stop at The Edge Media Group headquarters Tuesday to learn about media and visit on the WKDZ Country Club with Alan and Allen. Shelton says the youth leadership program gives students a chance to learn about what Trigg County has to offer.
wkdzradio.com
Roadway Reopened In Cadiz After Explosive Destroyed
A unique find by a fisherman Sunday evening led to some tense moments and the closure of a road in downtown Cadiz. The South Road bridge was closed around 4 pm after Cadiz Police Major Tyler Thomas said a potential explosive device was found by a person who was magnet fishing from the bridge.
