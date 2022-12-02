Read full article on original website
Police release statement about Lancaster County incident Monday night
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County responded to a call in East Lampeter Township on Monday. It happened along the first block of Highland Drive around 8:35 p.m. Initially police did not comment on what was going on. Tuesday morning, The East Lampeter Township Police Department...
Wanted man arrested at Lancaster County Sheetz
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A wanted man was arrested at a Lancaster County Sheetz today after a brief chase. According to the Manheim Township Police were alerted that State Probation and Parole officers were following a wanted felon from Lancaster. The suspect, 25, was wanted on felony warrants. The...
Carlisle Police investigating suspected attempted child luring case
CARLISLE, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a suspected child luring attempt. It occurred Tuesday in the area of Factory Street and C Street in Carlisle, according to Carlisle Borough Police. The suspect vehicle was described as a small, green pickup truck driven by a white male,...
Pennsylvania State Police release photos of missing Dauphin County woman
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have released photos of a woman who was reported missing in Dauphin County. Police said Nicole McCartney, 37, was last seen by relatives Friday at 8 a.m. She is believed to be in the Harrisburg area. Police released the following description of McCartney:
Suspected downtown Harrisburg robber has been arrested: police
A man charged with robbing a downtown Harrisburg business last week was arrested after someone saw him in the area the next day, wearing the same clothes he allegedly wore during the robbery, police said. Robert L. Fitzcharles, 48, of Harrisburg, ran into a store Thursday on the 300 block...
Man arrested after hours-long crime spree, including attempted killing, across Philadelphia and suburbs
Police arrested a man, 22-year-old Zahkee Austin, Tuesday morning after they say he went on a violent crime spree — during which one person was shot — across Philadelphia, Delaware and Chester counties over the span of a few hours.
‘He was the chief’: Dauphin County DA speaks about police officer who allegedly stole guns, falsified time
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Former Halifax police chief Christopher Still was arrested last week after he allegedly submitted fraudulent time sheets and also allegedly stole three firearms from the evidence locker, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office reported. Still was formally employed with the Halifax Borough Police Department as well as the Marysville Borough […]
Death penalty sought in fatal shooting outside Lehigh Valley Target
Prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty against one of the men accused of killing a man and injuring another in a shooting last year outside a Lehigh Valley Target store. Kevin Littles Jr., 22, and Jakiye Taylor, 18, both of Harrisburg, are each facing homicide, robbery, and related charges in connection with the Aug. 8, 2021, shootings that claimed Elijah Johnson, 20, and wounded Jayzell Avery Sanders, 23.
Police investigation in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County investigated an incident on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, police responded to the 1st block of Highland Drive in East Lampeter Township at around 8:35 p.m. No further information has been provided at this time. This is a developing...
Update: Police find missing York County man
FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fairview Township Police Department was searching for an 86-year-old man who police said might have been at special risk of harm or injury or confused. Police were looking for James Garrison, who they say is a 5-foot-10 white man with white hair and blue eyes. Garrison had last been […]
Police find shell casings, car with bullet holes in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are looking into a shots-fired incident that happened just after midnight on Sunday. Officers responded to North Third and Herr streets after getting reports of a shooting. Officers found multiple shell casings at the scene. They also said a man was trying to leave...
Pa. state trooper charged with DUI while on duty
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced DUI charges against a trooper who was allegedly driving intoxicated while he was on duty. According to police, Austin J. Burney, who was assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Sunday, Nov. 27. […]
PSP requesting public help in locating stolen car
UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TOWNSHIP, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are attempting to locate a stolen vehicle out of Berks County. Around 8:10 p.m. on December 1, troopers say they responded to a report of a stolen car in the 100 block of Main Street in Upper Tulpehocken Township. Investigators said they learned two men wearing […]
Arrest Made in Shooting Death of 17YO who Reportedly Stole Suspect's Bike
>Arrest Made in Shooting Death of 17YO who Reportedly Stole Suspect's Dirt Bike. (Dauphin County, PA) -- Harrisburg Police say a local man has been arrested for the murder of a 17-year-old boy who the man believed had stolen a dirt-bike motorcycle from him. Miguel Sliger-Rivera, who is 36, was arrested Thursday for the murder of 17-year-old Tyandre Warren. The teen was found shot to death November 26th in the area of North 3rd and Kelker Streets in Harrisburg. During the investigation, police determined that Warren had a dirt bike that had been stolen from Sliger-Rivera the day before. Police additionally served a search warrant on the suspect's home and found drug gear and handguns.
Suspect Charged In Kutztown Teen's Killing, State Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police have charged a man with the murder of an 18-year-old near Kutztown University campus, officials say. Xzavier Wayman, 22, of Philadelphia, was arrested Monday, Dec. 5, and charged with first- and third-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Diego Velazquez, state poli…
Camp Hill Police trying to ID person caught on camera fleeing crash scene
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Camp Hill police are asking for the public's help to identify a person seen fleeing a crash scene. The crash happened Monday at the intersection of North 21st Street and Cumberland Boulevard. Police said the driver ran a red light and slammed into a Honda...
2 injured after weekend shootings in Harrisburg: police
Three shootings in Harrisburg this weekend injured two men and damaged property, police said. The first shooting was reported around 11:30 p.m. Friday on the 1900 block of Walnut Street, according to police Lt. Kyle Gautsch. A man of unspecified age was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Another shooting took place...
Harrisburg police arrest man for alleged unlawful contact with minor
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, Eduardo Montalvo was arrested on Dec. 2 for charges related to a sexual offense involving unlawful contact with a minor. On Aug. 8, 2022, the Harrisburg Police were notified of an incident involving unlawful contact with a minor,...
Man arrested in connection to alleged Hanover armed robbery
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — According to Penn Township Police, a man has been arrested in connection to an alleged armed robbery that took place on Friday, Dec. 2. On Friday, Dec. 2 at 9:55 a.m., Penn Township Police Department was dispatched to the 600 block of Meade Avenue located in Hanover for a report of an armed robbery, police say.
Man arrested in Dauphin County months after allegedly fleeing police
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested in Dauphin County in October, months after he allegedly led police on a brief chase and was charged with fleeing and eluding among other charges, according to the Palmyra Borough Police Department. Palmyra Police say they attempted to initiate a traffic stop on June 20, 2022, […]
