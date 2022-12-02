Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
KBR Secures Engineering Services Contract for CrossWind
KBR, Inc. (. KBR - Free Report) has secured an engineering services contract, which entitles it to design an advanced offshore energy storage project for CrossWind. Notably, CrossWind is a joint venture (JV) between Shell and Dutch utility company, Eneco. Per the contract, KBR will provide a front-end engineering design...
Zacks.com
5 Stocks to Watch on Their Recent Dividend Hike
Wall Street has seen an impressive rally since mid-October. Less-than-expected inflation rates in October with respect to several measures along with a dovish comment from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in November boosted investors’ confidence in risky assets like equities. However, hotter-than-expected job additions and a higher wage rate in...
Zacks.com
Merit Medical's (MMSI) New Launch to Boost Patient Outcome
MMSI - Free Report) recently announced the U.S. commercial release of its PreludeSYNC EZ Radial Compression Device. It complements the company’s radial portfolio of products that includes the Prelude IDeal, Merit Medical’s thin-walled hydrophilic sheath introducer with improved kink and compression resistance. The new device is the latest...
Zacks.com
RE or MKL: Which P&C Insurance Stock is Better Placed?
Better pricing, an improving rate environment, exposure growth, prudent underwriting and solid capital position poise the property and casualty insurers well amid a volatile market. However, an active catastrophe environment could weigh on the upside. Global commercial insurance prices rose for 20 straight quarters though the magnitude has slowed down...
Zacks.com
After Golden Cross, Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS)'s Technical Outlook is Bright
AEIS - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. AEIS's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world. There's a reason traders love a golden cross...
Zacks.com
Construction Partners (ROAD) Buys NC-Based Ferebee Corporation
ROAD - Free Report) or CPI recently announced the completion of Charlotte, NC-based, a full-service hot-mix asphalt and paving company — Ferebee Corporation. Ferebee provides asphalt contracting services for various public, commercial and residential projects with its three hot-mix asphalt plants, located in the greater Charlotte/Rock Hill metro area.
Zacks.com
TC Energy (TRP) Gets Approval for NGTL Pipeline Expansion
TC Energy (. TRP - Free Report) was granted approval by the Canadian government to expand the NOVA Gas Transmission Ltd. (“NGTL”) pipeline system in Alberta. This move could help improve market access for western Canadian natural gas. Canada’s Energy Regulator conditionally approved TRP’s West Path Delivery 2023...
Zacks.com
5 Dividend Stocks to Allay Fears of a More-Aggressive Fed
The Federal Reserve at each of its previous four meetings held this year, had raised the interest rate by 0.75 points to combat stubbornly high inflation. This was its fastest pace since the beginning of the 1980s. However, monetary tightening measures don’t bode well for the stock market as it curtails consumer spending and impacts economic growth.
Zacks.com
Amcor (AMCR) Inks Deal to Buy Recycled Material From Exxon Mobil
AMCR - Free Report) announced that it has signed a five-year deal with Exxon Mobil (. XOM - Free Report) to purchase certified-circular polyethylene material. This deal marks a step forward toward AMCR’s target of achieving 30% recycled material across its portfolio by 2030. According to the deal, the...
Zacks.com
Despite Fast-paced Momentum, Matrix Service (MTRX) Is Still a Bargain Stock
Momentum investing is essentially the opposite of the tried-and-tested Wall Street adage -- "buy low and sell high." Investors following this investing style typically avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. They believe instead that one could make far more money in lesser time by "buying high and selling higher."
Zacks.com
Buy These 5 Low Price-to-Sales Stocks for a Steady Portfolio
Investment in stocks after the analysis of the valuation metrics is considered one of the best practices. When considering valuation metrics, the price-to-earnings ratio has always been the obvious choice. This is because calculations based on earnings are easy and come in handy. However, the price-to-sales ratio is convenient for determining the value of stocks that are incurring losses or in an early cycle of development, generating meager or no profit.
Zacks.com
Buy These 3 Ultra-Safe Stocks if You're Worried About a Recession
The year 2022 has been tumultuous for investors as the economy is facing record-level inflation and geopolitical headwinds. The war between Ukraine and Russia raised commodity prices substantially, leaving the Fed with no option but to hike the interest rate. Evidently, soaring inflation, higher cost of borrowings and the ongoing conflict are enough to keep investors on their toes and look for some ultra-safe stocks.
Zacks.com
Auto Roundup: GM & F's Additional Investments in EV Facilities in Spotlight
Last week, many auto biggies released U.S. vehicle sales data for the month of November 2022. Among the automakers that revealed monthly sales numbers, Toyota, Mazda, Hyundai, Kia, Subaru and Volvo registered year-over-year gains, while Ford and Honda posted a decline in sales. Per Motor Intelligence, the seasonally adjusted annualized rate of sales reached 14.4 million in November, up from 12.9 million recorded in the year-ago period but down from 15.3 million in October.
Zacks.com
Land on 4 Winning Stocks Using the Overlooked Rising P/E Trick
EAST - Free Report) , AMC Entertainment (. We’ll tell you why this often-overlooked approach may go a long way to cherry pick some solid stocks. Investors should note that stock price moves in tandem with earnings performance. If earnings come in stronger, the price of a stock shoots up. Solid quarterly earnings and the forward guidance boost earnings forecasts, leading to stronger demand for the stock and an uptrend in its price.
Zacks.com
Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Volume Growth Aids, Margin Woes Stay
DGX - Free Report) has been focusing on areas with high potential as part of its two-point strategy. Positive demography and cost reduction initiatives are the other upsides. Over the past several quarters, soft industry trends, resulting in a low-volume environment, have acted as a dampener for Quest Diagnostics. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Zacks.com
Strength Seen in Park National (PRK): Can Its 3.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?
PRK - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 3.8% higher at $151.33. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 1.2% loss over the past four weeks. Park National stock witnessed a rise...
Zacks.com
Palo Alto (PANW) Launches Medical IoT Security Solution
PANW - Free Report) recently introduced the most comprehensive Zero Trust security solution for medical devices — Medical IoT Security — to enable healthcare organizations quickly deploy and manage new connected technologies in a secure manner. PANW’s Medical IoT Security solution uses machine learning (ML) to give healthcare...
Zacks.com
Are Transportation Stocks Lagging GasLog Partners (GLOP) This Year?
GLOP - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out. GasLog Partners LP is one of 138 companies...
Zacks.com
4 Low-Beta Tech Stocks to Hedge Against the Volatile Market
Technology sector stocks have been hit the hardest amid the U.S. broader market sell-off year to date (YTD). Since early 2022, Wall Street has been witnessing high volatility due to several economic issues. These include Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate hikes, the Russia-Ukraine war-led energy crisis and persistent inflation over the last year.
Zacks.com
Buy 3 Transportation Stocks That Gained More Than 50% This Year
The widely-diversified transportation sector, which includes airlines, railroads, package delivery companies and truckers to name a few, was one of the hardest-hit corners in the investing space during the pandemic. However, with the easing of the COVID-induced restrictions, economic activities have gained pace this year. This improved scenario has been...
Comments / 0