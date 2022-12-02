Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Festival of the Trees returns to Christiansburg for ChristmasCheryl E PrestonChristiansburg, VA
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in BlacksburgCheryl E PrestonBlacksburg, VA
Sugar Magnolia hosts open house in Blacksburg and Roanoke on SaturdayCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Buckeyes host Virginia Tech in home opener FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Augusta Free Press
Blacksburg man dies from injuries in Monday crash on Route 664 in Augusta County
A Blacksburg man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Route 664 in the Sherando area in Augusta County on Monday night. A 2010 Ford F-150 was traveling south on Route 664 at 8:17 p.m. when it ran off the left side of the road and struck several trees, according to Virginia State Police.
pcpatriot.com
Dublin announces holiday schedule
Dublin Town Offices will be closed December 22nd through December 26th. Garbage scheduled for pick-up on Monday, December 26th will be picked up on Tuesday, December 27th.
woay.com
Raleigh County DHHR office closed on December 5
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) office will be closed on December 5 due to a water outage. Residents in need of assistance may call DHHR Customer Service at 1-877-716-1212 or DHHR Centralized Intake for Abuse/Neglect at 1-800-352-6513.
WDBJ7.com
Deputies: Grayson County homeowner kills intruder
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Grayson County man killed an intruder who broke into his home early Tuesday morning, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the shooting occurred around midnight in the 1000 block of Mt Zion Road in Elk Creek. Deputies say 41-year-old Samuel...
Victims names released after weekend accident in Bramwell
12/6/22 10:15 A.M. — The names of the two people killed in a car accident on Saturday, December 3, 2022, have been released. Captain Ruble with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said Michael Tessa, 30, of Bluefield, WV and Jaden Spradlin, 19, of Bluefield, WV died in the accident. BRAMWELL, WV (WVNS)– A motor vehicle […]
UPDATE: Family speaks after car crashes into apartment, no injuries
12/6/22 6:00 P.M. — People living at Oakmont Greene apartments in Raleigh County were startled Tuesday morning when a car crashed through an apartment building. A Chevy Equinox blew through the front door of the 400 Block of Pamela street in Mount Hope, destroying the entire front wall of the apartment after the vehicle’s brakes […]
Raleigh County family looks for answers, after man left at McDowell County hospital
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A family searches for answers after a Raleigh County man was allegedly dropped off at a McDowell County hospital the week of Thanksgiving, with life-threatening injuries. According to the family, 27-year-old Gerald Bennett left home about 18 months ago to be with a woman he met on a dating site. […]
cardinalnews.org
Special prosecutor clears Pulaski County officials from conspiracy allegations over Del. March’s event venue
A special prosecutor tasked with untangling an ongoing legal dispute between Del. Marie March, R-Floyd County, and Pulaski County over alleged zoning violations relating to the Big Red Barn, an event venue that she acquired in June of last year to host agritourism affairs and political stump speeches, has absolved the county from any wrongdoing in the case.
WSLS
Portion of southbound lanes on Peters Creek Road SW blocked off
ROANOKE, Va. – A portion of southbound lanes are blocked off on Peters Creek Road SW in Roanoke. Authorities say a crash early Sunday caused damage to a pole, creating a hazard to drivers. Southbound lanes are closed from the area of Aerial Way Drive to the intersection at...
Metro News
Mercer County crash claims 2 lives
BRAMWELL, W.Va. — Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Mercer County. Deputies said it happened just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Simmons River Road and Suit Road in Bramwell. The vehicle ran off the road and into a river. Two people had to...
SWVA homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say
ELK CREEK, Va. (WJHL) — An alleged intruder breaking into a Mt. Zion Road home early Tuesday morning died following a struggle with an armed homeowner, police say. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office identified the alleged intruder as 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks of Elk Creek. Police say Cheeks broke a bedroom window to enter the […]
Williams Responds to Marie March’s Push for Prosecution of County Official
Stuart, VA (VR) - On Monday, a story broken by the Cardinal News revealed that Delegate Marie March had triggered a special prosecutor to investigate Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet. March alleged that Mr. Sweet was part of a criminal conspiracy to victimize her. On November 15th, the special prosecutor reported that he “cannot find the existence of any conspiracy, or even a hint of one that could be proven.” He added that “the fact that the County Administrator properly, and politely, notified Ms. March of her need for a business license…is certainly not illegal and could in no way be...
pcpatriot.com
NRCC Concert Series to hold free concert on Dec. 10
The music of Bluegrass Kinsmen and Gap Civil will be featured during New River Community College’s Concert Series event on Sat., Dec. 10, 2022. Music will begin at 6 p.m. in 117 Edwards Hall at NRCC in Dublin. Bluegrass Kinsmen is a bluegrass band from Southwest Virginia that was...
WDBJ7.com
Montgomery County Christmas Store opens to shoppers
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Christmas Store opened for shoppers Dec 5. Monday through Saturday the Christmas wishes of children in Montgomery County will be filled. So far, more than 1,200 households are signed up. The Christmas Store says it is thankful for all the support is has...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Roby Reed Melton, III
age 51 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022 at the New River Valley Medical Center. Born September 20, 1971 in Pulaski he was the son of Roby Reed Melton, Jr. & Rose Clark Perdue. Roby is survived by his. Wife – Serita Hurst Melton – Pulaski...
pcpatriot.com
Joy Ranch to Hold Annual Live Nativity December 10, 2022
We bring you good tidings of great JOY from Joy Ranch, a Christian Home for Children! We are happy to announce we will still hold our annual drive-thru Live Nativity on Saturday, December 10 from 6-8 pm. This is a FREE, family-friendly event where spectators will stay in their vehicles while driving through the beautifully decorated Joy Ranch campus viewing scenes from the story of Jesus Christ’s birth as well as amazing Christmas light displays.
WSLS
Late night visitor, a bear in Roanoke damages fence
ROANOKE, Va. – Unwelcomed guests are not always pleasant, especially when an animal gets close to your home. One lady in the Star City got one that damaged the fence. Mary Riles, who lives near the Roanoke Academy of Math and Science, said the incident happened Friday night around 8:30.
Missing woman reported in Tazewell County
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–The Tazewell Police Department needs the public’s help to find a missing woman. 40-year-old Kelly Jo Beasley was reported missing back in October 2022. She was last seen on Thursday, June 16, 2022, when a friend picked her up to attend a concert in Baltimore, Maryland. It’s possible she may be in Tazewell, […]
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Crystal Eugenia Forbes
Crystal Eugenia Forbes was born on May 24th 1962 in Radford, VA to the late Carl Edwards Forbes and the late Julie Hodge (McCoy). Crystal met her husband Steven Crapps and settled in Dublin, VA. They eventually moved to Chesapeake, VA. Crystal battled a tedious long-term illness which she succumbed to on November 22, 2022.
lootpress.com
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Jefferson, Braxton, and Jackson Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Comments / 0