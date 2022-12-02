Turnovers, poor free throw shooting spoil another outstanding night from Kamaria McDaniel

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark scored 18 points, Jayden Gardner had 14 points and eight rebounds, and No. 3 Virginia beat feisty in-state rival James Madison 55-50 on Tuesday night. The Cavaliers (8-0), who lost starting guard Reece Beekman to a right leg injury early in the first half, prevented the Dukes (7-3) from winning a second straight December game in Charlottesville. James Madison beat Virginia 52-49 last Dec. 7. Clark had seven assists while playing nearly 39 minutes with Beekman sidelined. “Kihei gave everything he had and I had to, you know, ride him,” Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. “Sure, he missed some free throws. And I know he made some mistakes, but you could just see him, you know, how tough-minded he was.”

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO