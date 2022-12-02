ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cape Gazette

Path connecting Lewes neighborhoods halfway done

The controversial path between Seagull and Sussex drives in Lewes is about half done. Mariners’ Retreat developer Randy Burton assured residents and the City of Lewes that the path would be completed by the Thanksgiving holiday after being alerted to potential noncompliance this past summer. However, weather conditions delayed completion of the Sussex Drive half of the path.
LEWES, DE
WBOC

Proposed Speed Cameras Could Be Placed In Federalsburg

FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Speed cameras could be in the future for the Town of Federalsburg. Police and neighbors have noticed some dangerous speeding on their streets. On Monday night during a town council meeting, speed cameras were proposed to slow drivers down. Chief of Police, Michael McDermott says the proposal was complaint driven.
FEDERALSBURG, MD
WBOC

School Bus Flips Over Following Millsboro Crash

MILLSBORO, Del. - A school bus flipped over after allegedly running into a truck Monday evening in Millsboro. Delaware State Police say an East Millsboro Elementary school bus was traveling northbound on Millsboro Highway near Laurel Road around 5 p.m. No students were onboard the bus. DSP says the bus...
MILLSBORO, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton looks to upgrade waterfront area

Milton officials are aiming to turn the town into an ecotourism destination. Ideas include a waterfront walking trail and improvements to the town’s marina. The first step is to replace or better maintain the rip rap surrounding Memorial Park. The town’s parks committee has begun researching grant funding for...
MILTON, DE
WBOC

Kent County, Del. Offices Closed on Friday Afternoon

DOVER, Del. - Kent County Levy Court and Administration Offices, located at 555 Bay Road in Dover, will close early on Friday, Dec. 9 so that employees may attend the annual holiday employee appreciation luncheon. The closure includes the Kent County Recreation Center and the Kent County Public Library. County...
KENT COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company host Christmas parade

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – ‘Tis the season for some holiday cheer and in Rehoboth Beach they’re hosting their annual Christmas parade. Rehoboth’s Hometown Christmas parade is put on by the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company. Sussex Dance Academy handed out candy canes and danced in the parade as well.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Laurel Christmas Parade a success

LAUREL, Del. – Laurel held their annual Christmas Parade on Friday, and some of 47 ABC’s very own participated. Good Morning Delmarva host Jordie Clark and Meteorologist Sloane Haines were in attendance, along with their photographer Kolby, and it seems like everyone had a wonderful time. We want...
LAUREL, DE
delawarepublic.org

Construction on a new Sussex Central H.S. underway in Georgetown

A new 309,000-square-foot school is coming to Georgetown. Ground was broken late last month on the new Sussex Central High School, which will be located right next to the current school on Patriots Way. “Our existing Sussex Central High School was built for 1,500 students," said Indian River School District...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Katie Cherrix

Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva Peninsula

If you're like most Americans, Chinese food is one of your major food groups. Here on the Delmarva Peninsula, there is no shortage of Chinese restaurants serving up delicious lo mein, savory beef and broccoli, wonton soup, crunchy eggrolls, and all your favorite dishes. Here are four of the best Chinese restaurants on the Lower Delmarva Peninsula you simply have to try.
BERLIN, MD
WBOC

One Killed, Another Injured in Bridgeville Area Crash

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A two-car crash near Bridgeville left one driver dead and the other injured early Monday afternoon, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 1:20 p.m., a Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Wesley Church Road and approaching the intersection at Cannon Road. At the same time, a Dodge Charger was reportedly traveling eastbound on Cannon Road and approaching the same intersection.
BRIDGEVILLE, DE
WGMD Radio

US Army Corps & DNREC Sign Cost-Sharing Agreement

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Philadelphia District has signed a feasibility cost sharing agreement with DNREC to initiate a new study for the Delaware Inland Bays. The signing of this agreement on November 29, 2022, formally kicks off the Delaware Inland Bays and Delaware Bay Coast Coastal Storm Risk Management Study. The study will evaluate various alternatives to manage risk from coastal storms that impact the Delaware Inland Bays and Delaware Bay Coast.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware Electric Co-op substation to improve reliability for members

Delaware Electric Cooperative has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, killed near Milford

MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening near Milford. According to police, the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m., when a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the right lane on Bay Road, approaching the intersection at Williamsburg Drive. At the same time, a pedestrian was reportedly walking eastbound across Bay Road’s southbound lanes and into the path of the Toyota. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, not carrying a light, and not using a crosswalk. The driver of the Toyota tried to brake and swerve to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but was unable to do so.
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

The 2022 holiday season rolls on this week with several more festive events scheduled throughout Delaware and the eastern shore of Maryland. From the always fun and festive Milton Holly Festival, to the shore's largest comic con in Ocean City and much more, we have many great things to tell you about for the three-day weekend of December 9-11.
DELAWARE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Delaware

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Delaware and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

65K Delaware Electric Cooperative Members to Receive Refunds in December

GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has voted to return more than $5 million in capital credits to the xooperative’s member-owners in December. DEC expects to distribute checks or billing credits to more than 65,000 members this holiday season. Capital credit refunds are also known as...
GREENWOOD, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy