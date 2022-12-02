Read full article on original website
WBOC
DNREC and La Vida Hospitality Terminate Cape Henlopen State Park Restaurant Proposal
LEWES, Del. - Officials from The Delaware Department of Natural Resources announced at a public meeting Monday night regarding a potential new restaurant in Cape Henlopen State Park, that both DNREC and La Vida Hospitality LLC have mutually decided to not move forward with the proposal. "There's some outstanding concerns...
Cape Gazette
Path connecting Lewes neighborhoods halfway done
The controversial path between Seagull and Sussex drives in Lewes is about half done. Mariners’ Retreat developer Randy Burton assured residents and the City of Lewes that the path would be completed by the Thanksgiving holiday after being alerted to potential noncompliance this past summer. However, weather conditions delayed completion of the Sussex Drive half of the path.
WBOC
Proposed Speed Cameras Could Be Placed In Federalsburg
FEDERALSBURG, Md. - Speed cameras could be in the future for the Town of Federalsburg. Police and neighbors have noticed some dangerous speeding on their streets. On Monday night during a town council meeting, speed cameras were proposed to slow drivers down. Chief of Police, Michael McDermott says the proposal was complaint driven.
WBOC
School Bus Flips Over Following Millsboro Crash
MILLSBORO, Del. - A school bus flipped over after allegedly running into a truck Monday evening in Millsboro. Delaware State Police say an East Millsboro Elementary school bus was traveling northbound on Millsboro Highway near Laurel Road around 5 p.m. No students were onboard the bus. DSP says the bus...
Cape Gazette
Milton looks to upgrade waterfront area
Milton officials are aiming to turn the town into an ecotourism destination. Ideas include a waterfront walking trail and improvements to the town’s marina. The first step is to replace or better maintain the rip rap surrounding Memorial Park. The town’s parks committee has begun researching grant funding for...
WBOC
Kent County, Del. Offices Closed on Friday Afternoon
DOVER, Del. - Kent County Levy Court and Administration Offices, located at 555 Bay Road in Dover, will close early on Friday, Dec. 9 so that employees may attend the annual holiday employee appreciation luncheon. The closure includes the Kent County Recreation Center and the Kent County Public Library. County...
WBOC
Sussex County Carolers, Groups Collect 13,300 Food Items to Date for Community
GEORGETOWN, Del. - Some 300 carolers gathered in downtown Georgetown on Monday evening for the 39th annual Caroling on The Circle event to sing in the Christmas season and help those less fortunate. Organizers at the end of Monday night’s event announced that Caroling on The Circle has so far...
WMDT.com
Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company host Christmas parade
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – ‘Tis the season for some holiday cheer and in Rehoboth Beach they’re hosting their annual Christmas parade. Rehoboth’s Hometown Christmas parade is put on by the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company. Sussex Dance Academy handed out candy canes and danced in the parade as well.
WMDT.com
Laurel Christmas Parade a success
LAUREL, Del. – Laurel held their annual Christmas Parade on Friday, and some of 47 ABC’s very own participated. Good Morning Delmarva host Jordie Clark and Meteorologist Sloane Haines were in attendance, along with their photographer Kolby, and it seems like everyone had a wonderful time. We want...
delawarepublic.org
Construction on a new Sussex Central H.S. underway in Georgetown
A new 309,000-square-foot school is coming to Georgetown. Ground was broken late last month on the new Sussex Central High School, which will be located right next to the current school on Patriots Way. “Our existing Sussex Central High School was built for 1,500 students," said Indian River School District...
Four Favorite Chinese Restaurants on the Lower Delmarva Peninsula
If you're like most Americans, Chinese food is one of your major food groups. Here on the Delmarva Peninsula, there is no shortage of Chinese restaurants serving up delicious lo mein, savory beef and broccoli, wonton soup, crunchy eggrolls, and all your favorite dishes. Here are four of the best Chinese restaurants on the Lower Delmarva Peninsula you simply have to try.
WBOC
One Killed, Another Injured in Bridgeville Area Crash
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - A two-car crash near Bridgeville left one driver dead and the other injured early Monday afternoon, authorities said. Delaware State Police said that at around 1:20 p.m., a Ford Focus was traveling northbound on Wesley Church Road and approaching the intersection at Cannon Road. At the same time, a Dodge Charger was reportedly traveling eastbound on Cannon Road and approaching the same intersection.
WGMD Radio
US Army Corps & DNREC Sign Cost-Sharing Agreement
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Philadelphia District has signed a feasibility cost sharing agreement with DNREC to initiate a new study for the Delaware Inland Bays. The signing of this agreement on November 29, 2022, formally kicks off the Delaware Inland Bays and Delaware Bay Coast Coastal Storm Risk Management Study. The study will evaluate various alternatives to manage risk from coastal storms that impact the Delaware Inland Bays and Delaware Bay Coast.
Cape Gazette
Delaware Electric Co-op substation to improve reliability for members
Delaware Electric Cooperative has completed construction on a new substation in Sussex County that will improve reliability for its members. The Dorey Substation was energized in late October and will provide power to approximately 2,100 homes in the Georgetown area for decades. Located along Zoar Road, the facility was built to keep up with growing energy demand in eastern Sussex County.
Delaware witness describes hovering white oval above nearby trees
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Delaware witness at Georgetown reported watching a bright white, oval-shaped object that appeared to hover over nearby trees before disappearing at about 7:05 p.m. on February 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Pedestrian struck, killed near Milford
MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday evening near Milford. According to police, the crash happened at around 6:30 p.m., when a silver 2008 Toyota Corolla was traveling southbound in the right lane on Bay Road, approaching the intersection at Williamsburg Drive. At the same time, a pedestrian was reportedly walking eastbound across Bay Road’s southbound lanes and into the path of the Toyota. Police say the pedestrian was wearing dark clothing, not carrying a light, and not using a crosswalk. The driver of the Toyota tried to brake and swerve to avoid hitting the pedestrian, but was unable to do so.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The 2022 holiday season rolls on this week with several more festive events scheduled throughout Delaware and the eastern shore of Maryland. From the always fun and festive Milton Holly Festival, to the shore's largest comic con in Ocean City and much more, we have many great things to tell you about for the three-day weekend of December 9-11.
Delaware town holding Christmas party at controversial museum that flies Confederate flag
The municipality of Georgetown, Delaware, has been embroiled in controversy for several months after giving a nearly $25,000 grant to a museum that flies a Confederate battle flag. Local NAACP leaders and civil rights groups have excoriated the town council, which violated the state’s open meetings law and its own...
4 Great Burger Places in Delaware
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Delaware and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Delaware that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
WBOC
65K Delaware Electric Cooperative Members to Receive Refunds in December
GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware Electric Cooperative’s board of directors has voted to return more than $5 million in capital credits to the xooperative’s member-owners in December. DEC expects to distribute checks or billing credits to more than 65,000 members this holiday season. Capital credit refunds are also known as...
