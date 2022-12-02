The Trade Office of France opened in the new Dallas International District Monday – the district’s first international outpost. The Dallas International District is a 450-acre area north of Interstate 635, between Preston Road, the Dallas North Tollway encompassing the partially-demolished former Valley View Mall, and Galleria Dallas. The trade office is located in space in the Prism Center, an office building owned by the City of Dallas’ Park and Recreation Department. The City is providing the space and the furnishings for the office in exchange for commitments for international activities from the French-American Chamber of Commerce.

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO