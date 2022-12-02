ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Society of St. Vincent de Paul Among 2022 Fall Grant Recipients

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul and Catholic Campus Ministry at SMU are among 15 charities chosen for fall 2022 grants from the Catholic Foundation. The Catholic Foundation awarded $957,429 to 15 local schools, churches, and community organizations during the Nov. 17 fall grant ceremony. Funding supports a wide...
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
HP CultureFest Promotes Connections, Community

Park Cities residents gathered on Nov. 5 at Highland Park High School to celebrate a melting pot of cultures from around the world. “Events like these prepare our students to truly ‘go forth to serve’ as global citizens,” event co-chair Parul Harsora said. The inaugural HP CultureFest...
DALLAS, TX
French Trade Office Opens In Dallas International District

The Trade Office of France opened in the new Dallas International District Monday – the district’s first international outpost. The Dallas International District is a 450-acre area north of Interstate 635, between Preston Road, the Dallas North Tollway encompassing the partially-demolished former Valley View Mall, and Galleria Dallas. The trade office is located in space in the Prism Center, an office building owned by the City of Dallas’ Park and Recreation Department. The City is providing the space and the furnishings for the office in exchange for commitments for international activities from the French-American Chamber of Commerce.
DALLAS, TX
Pandemic Prompted an SMU Alum to Make Her First Movie

Mollie Mulvey’s debut drama, shot on her family’s ranch, has screened at multiple film festivals. Mollie Mulvey was set to graduate from SMU in the spring of 2020 before heading to Chicago to study with the famed Second City comedy troupe and hopefully launch a filmmaking career. Of...
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
Park Cities Crime Reports Nov. 28-Dec. 4

A thief took a tailgate from a Dodge Ram parked in an alleyway in the 3900 block of Euclid Avenue at 1:51 p.m. Nov. 30. Reported at 8:34 a.m.: a burglar took a Trek Marlin 5 bicycle and helmet from a backyard in the 3600 block of Lindenwood Avenue. 30...
HIGHLAND PARK, TX
DPD: One Hospitalized With Graze Wound After Shooting

Dallas Police say a person was hospitalized after being grazed by a bullet shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday in the 5600 block of SMU Boulevard. Police say the person who was hit wasn’t cooperating with officers in their investigation, and they don’t have a suspect in custody at the time of this posting.

