The Hawaiian Islands are physically moving towards Japan at a rate of four inches per year
HawaiiPhoto byNational Park Service; Public Domain Image. It's no secret that Hawaii is moving closer to Japan every year. This has been known since 1985. In 1985, both Japanese and American researchers discovered that Hawaii had moved 1.6 inches closer to Japan within a year.
Eight glasses of water a day excessive for most people, study suggests
‘One size fits all’ guidance could lead to 20m litres of drinking water being wasted each day in UK, scientists say
You Can Ski to This Buzzy New Restaurant at California’s Most Famous Ski Resort
This winter, the Voltaggio brothers are opening an Italian-American restaurant at the beloved Mammoth Mountain.
We Tasted All of the Grocery Store Eggnogs to Find the Best
Maybe you enjoy it dairy-free, or maybe you spike it with brandy. Regardless, we've got opinions on the best eggnog money can buy.
The 20 Best Cookbooks of 2022, According to F&W Editors
Here are our top cookbook picks of the year, covering topics from easy weeknight cooking to the intersection of culture and cuisine.
Looking for a Steal in Sonoma Wine? Try Grenache
In California wine country, Rhone Valley varietals like Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre hold unexpected excitement.
ABC News
Butter candles add edible ambiance to the table and TikTok 'loaves' it
Goodbye butter boards, it's time to light the flame on a new trend using the spreadable, salty staple accompaniment for bread. Reintroducing, the butter candle. The trend that first sparked interest on TikTok in late December 2021 has heated back up both online and in real life. The edible compound...
14 Comforting Red Wines for the Coziest Time of the Year
As winter approaches, this is the time of year to start enjoying big, dramatic reds from Napa Valley.
Hellmann’s Wants You to Put Mayo in Your Eggnog This Holiday Season
According to Hellmann's, its mayo has enough egg to get the job done.
Guavaberry Liqueur Deserves a Spot On Your Bar Cart
Whether you're swapping out white rum in a daiquiri or using it in a holiday tart, Guavaberry liqueur imparts a taste of St. Martin tradition.
Super 8’s New Candle Collection Smells Like an Epic Road Trip — Snacks Included
Snap up the limited-edition candle set while you can.
The Best Traeger Grills of 2022
We put the best-selling Traeger grills to the test and found the Traeger Pro 780 performed the best.
Kosher Wine Deserves a Better Reputation
Think they’re all sweet and syrupy? Think again
Jewish and Chinese Cultures Come Together to Create a Memorable Holiday Meal
Chefs Brandon Jew and Evan Bloom take the notion of eating Chinese food at Christmas to a new level.
Chateau Lafite Rothschild Adds Its First New Wine in Over 100 Years
With a suggested retail price of $99, the Anseillan label is intended to be more affordable at restaurants.
BBC
A headache pill inspired my dissolving poo bags
Taking a headache pill gave George Greer the inspiration to develop a type of poo bag that dissolves in water. He had been out for a walk at a Scottish loch days before, and had been shocked at how many plastic dog waste bags had washed up on to its banks.
Food & Wine
