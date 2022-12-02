Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar Brings Breakfast Nostalgia

S aturday Morning Vibes, Cincinnati’s first bar dedicated to the sugary cereal of our childhoods, will be opening on December 3 in Avondale.

The up-and-coming breakfast spot will feature cereals from around the world in addition to the classics you remember like Froot Loops, Reese’s Puffs, and those magically delicious Lucky Charms. But if cereal isn’t your vibe, don’t fret—the menu will also include waffles, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, and local coffee. Now that’s what we call a balanced breakfast.

The concept for Saturday Morning Vibes was born in the summer of 2020 when co-founders Arielle Nelson and Toledo Hill decided Cincinnati needed a fun, nostalgic, and welcoming place to relax and unwind. Since then, they have been set on a mission to provide just that in Avondale.

“We found a location around October 2020, and we started doing pop-ups” says Nelson, “and then everyone was asking us to do pop-ups, so we found a spot in 2021 and here we are.”

Nelson and Hill, both Cincinnati natives, grew up in family-oriented households. Nelson grew up in a single-parent household, and her mother worked multiple jobs to provide for her four children; Hill is the middle child of four brothers and sisters raised in Avondale, Evanston, and Madisonville.

Along with co-owning Saturday Morning Vibes, Hill also plays a large role in Cincinnati non-profit, Hands In Our Future , which works with youths to build thriving communities and create community leaders, and provide them with opportunities and outlets for change.

“Just being able to create something to pass down to my family and create something to bring more families together is our motivation” says Nelson. “We both enjoy being around kids, and we wanted to do something that was going to be family-oriented—creating something for our family but also something to bring other families closer together.”

Saturday Morning Vibes will hold their pajama party grand opening Saturday, December 3 from 10 a.m to 7 p.m.

Saturday Morning Vibes , 3539 Reading Rd., Avondale (513) 801-6058

The post Saturday Morning Vibes Cereal Bar Brings Breakfast Nostalgia appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine .