Look: RM releases 'Indigo' solo album, 'Wild Flower' music video

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper RM is back with new music.

RM released the solo album "Indigo" and a music video for the song "Wild Flower" with Youjeen. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band BTS , released the solo album Indigo and a music video for the song "Wild Flower" with Youjeen on Friday.

The "Wild Flower" video shows RM weather a storm in the desert and come out on the other side.

Indigo also features the songs "Yun" with Erykah Badu, "Still Life" with Anderson .Paak, "All Day" with Tablo, "Forg_tful" with Kim Sa-wol, "Closer" with Paul Blanco and Mahalia, "Change Pt. 2," "Lonely," "Hectic" with Colde and "No.2" with Park Ji-yoon.

Indigo is RM's first solo release since the mixtape Mono in 2018.

The singer released an "identity film" for Indigo last week where he called the album "the last archive of my twenties."

BTS also consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group announced in October that it will take a hiatus until 2025 as the members fulfil their mandatory military service in South Korea and focus on their solo careers.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com