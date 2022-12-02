Read full article on original website
WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan collects over 19,000 canned goods for WE CARE
Over 19,000 canned foods were collected at local schools Tuesday as part of the annual WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan. Thunderbolt Radio personalities and representatives from the UT Martin Athletics Department went to several Weakley County Schools collecting canned goods donated by students and parents for WE CARE Ministries. Central Christian Academy...
UT Martin’s Parker Stewart named OVC Player of the Week
UT Martin’s Parker Stewart, of Union City, is the 20th Skyhawk to win OVC Player of the Week honors. Stewart had previously claimed the league’s Newcomer of the Week accolade five times during the 2019-20 campaign. The 6′-5″, 205-pound graduate averaged 23 points, 4.5 rebounds, a steal, and...
Milan National Guard to celebrate expanded training site Tuesday
The Tennessee Military Department is hosting a ceremony Tuesday to celebrate the beginning of expanded operations at the Tennessee National Guard’s Milan Volunteer Training Site. The event will take place at the training site’s Graball Gate Tuesday morning at 10:00. Brigadier General Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Assistant Adjutant General-Army,...
Dresden Middle School thankful For Lions’ Den support this Christmas
Dresden Middle School students and gift-wrapping community volunteers are gearing up for the 12th year of the Lions’ Den Christmas store. Students will soon be shopping for Christmas gifts using the ‘Dresden Bucks’ they’ve earned throughout the year. Originating in 2011, the Lions’ Den store houses...
Ronnie Dean Crowell, 79, South Fulton
Funeral services for Ronnie Dean Crowell, age 79, of South Fulton, will be Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 11:00 at Bowin Funeral Home in Dresden. Burial will be in the Sunset Cemetery in Dresden. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 6, 2022, from 4:00 until 7:00 and Wednesday, December 7, 2022,...
Gerold Gay Mansfield, 52, Dresden
Funeral services for Gerold Gay Mansfield, age 52, of Dresden, will be Thursday, December 8, 2022, at 1:00 at Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden. Burial will be in the Unity Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 10:00 until service time. Bowlin Funeral Home in Dresden in charge...
Disturbance by Troy Man at Wal-Mart Leads to Arrest on Gun Charges
A Troy man was arrested and charged following a call to a disturbance at Wal-Mart in Union City. Police reports said officers were dispatched in reference to a white male wearing a red jacket and backpack, who threw a bag of potato chips that almost struck a child. When arriving...
