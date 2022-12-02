Read full article on original website
eaglecountryonline.com
Indiana Governor Directs Flags to Half-Staff for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric Holcomb is directing flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. On December 7, 1941, Pearl Harbor was attacked by 353 Imperial Japanese aircraft. The attack killed 2,403 Americans and injured another 1,178. More than 180 U.S. aircraft were...
eaglecountryonline.com
REAL ID Enforcement Deadline Extended by Two Years
Gov. Beshear says the extension offers Kentuckians more time to apply for a compliant license or ID card. (Frankfort, Ky.) - Governor Andy Beshear announced this week that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID Act enforcement date by two years. The extension offers Kentuckians and...
eaglecountryonline.com
Twelve Local High School Football Stars, Three Coaches Earn All-State Honors
INDIANAPOLIS - What a season it was for high school football in southeastern Indiana. Twelve student-athletes from five area schools were named to the Indiana Football Coaches Association All-State teams over the weekend. East Central and Lawrenceburg led the way with four selections each. South Dearborn placed two on the...
