CNBC

Payrolls and wages blow past expectations, flying in the face of Fed rate hikes

Nonfarm payrolls increased 263,000 for the month while the unemployment rate was 3.7%, the Labor Department reported Friday. The payrolls number was well above the 200,000 estimate, while the unemployment rate was in line. Average hourly earnings jumped 0.6% for the month, double the estimate, and 5.1% annually versus the...
BBC

US jobs growth signals tough inflation fight ahead

Jobs growth in the US remained robust last month, while wages climbed sharply - signs that the world's largest economy still faces a tough fight as it wrestles to rein in rising prices. Employers added 263,000 jobs, while average hourly pay rose 5.1% from last year, official figures show. The...
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)
AFP

US hiring tops expectations in November as wages pick up

US job gains were unexpectedly robust in November despite efforts to cool the economy, while unemployment held steady and wages ticked up, the government reported Friday. The report also said there were notable job gains in leisure and hospitality, health care as well as in government.
NBC News

Who in the U.S. gets paid sick leave, in four charts

As lawmakers in Congress battled over a labor deal to increase pay for railroad workers and avert an impending strike, a key element was left out of the bill sent to President Joe Biden’s desk this week: mandating paid sick leave. After a separate vote to add seven days...
CBS Miami

Inflation slowed in October, gauge closely tracked by Fed shows

A measure of inflation that is closely monitored by the Federal Reserve eased but remained at an elevated level in October, likely reinforcing the Fed's intent to keep raising interest rates to cool the economy and slow the acceleration of prices.Thursday's report from the Commerce Department showed that prices rose 6% in October from a year earlier. The increase in personal consumption expenditures was the smallest since November 2021, and was down from a 6.3% rate in September. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core inflation over the previous 12 months was 5%, less than the 5.2% in September.The report also...

