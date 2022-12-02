Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Meet the New Director at 88Nine
Maxie C. Jackson III came to Milwaukee with a mission to make a good institution even better. Jackson became executive director of 88Nine Radio Milwaukee this September, bringing with him an impressive track record, a CV of accomplishment that bodes well for his management of the station. For Jackson, the...
Holiday Happenings
Happy holidays! It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and Cream City is bursting with concerts, parties and events sure to jingle your bells. Check out my social calendar below for some jolly good fun, then head out and get your ho-ho-ho on. Before you do, though, let’s read a message from someone questioning whether going home for the holidays is the right thing to do.
Events to Jingle Your Bells
Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
‘Say Goodbye to Nutcracker’?
Milwaukee Ballet’s current production of The Nutcracker was conceived and choreographed by Michael Pink in his first year here as artistic director, using the sets and costumes of his predecessor’s version. Twenty years later, that production can be described as a really interesting 20-year-old dressed in badly worn-out hand-me-downs. To push the metaphor, it’s a pregnant 20-year-old. An all-new Nutcracker somehow lives in it, set to arrive in 2023.
The New Sheriff in Town
Over the past generation, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has been controversial. Sheriff David Clarke served from 2002-2017 and took a hard-nosed approach to law enforcement. In late 2018, Earnell Lucas was elected sheriff, and had to deal with protests and unrest over the George Floyd murder and a creeping critique of police officers. Lucas chose not to run for reelection. Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Sheriff’s Office faces the challenge of increasing criminal activity, speeding, and reckless driving.
No ‘Humbug’ at the Rep’s ‘Christmas Carol’
Those (in)famous words can only mean one thing: Christmastime is near. And that means ... Ebenezer Scrooge is back! And we find his crotchety miserly self in a splendid and delightful production of the Milwaukee Rep’s annual A Christmas Carol. And oh, what fun it is to watch as Scrooge learns the true meaning of Christmas while being visited by, that’s right, ghosts. Three to be exact.
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 983 New Cases, No Deaths
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 983 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,011 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 2,527 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,339 cases per day. In 2020, 1,933 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 3,897 cases per day.
