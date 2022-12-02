Read full article on original website
City Council makes North Platte Habitat's next site TIF-eligible, 7-1
The North Platte City Council Tuesday cleared the way for the city’s Habitat for Humanity affiliate to seek tax increment financing to help with infrastructure costs for its next housing development. Council members voted 7-1 after a public hearing to adopt a study finding 2.7 acres north and west...
Lincoln County Board OKs Sunday morning alcohol sales 2 months after North Platte
Alcohol sales will now be allowed Sunday mornings in rural Lincoln County as well as North Platte after a unanimous vote Monday by county commissioners. However, the County Board’s 5-0 vote — which applied the same 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. hours in place the rest of the week outside city limits — means businesses with liquor licenses outside North Platte can sell alcohol two hours longer on Sundays than those inside.
Phares awarded 'Regent Emeritus' title by colleagues
University of Nebraska Regent Bob Phares of North Platte, who has represented western Nebraska on NU's governing board for 16 years, was awarded the title “Regent Emeritus” Friday by his seven colleagues. They honored him during Phares' last board meeting, which also capped his third one-year term as...
Great Plains Health implements temporary visitor restrictions
Great Plains Health has implemented a temporary visitor policy beginning immediately that restricts visitors ages 12 and younger. The temporary policy comes after a rise of respiratory illnesses in the region, including influenza, RSV and COVID-19. “These restrictions are part of our effort to help protect the most vulnerable patients...
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 6, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for December 5
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (1) update to this series since Updated 16 min ago. Paul N. Exstrom, of Dubuque, Iowa, was born in 1925 in Nebraska to Paul E. and Thurza (Almquist) Exstrom and died on Nov. 21, 2022, at the age…
Dec. 4, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 41 degrees. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Hershey, Maxwell ag programs begin with excitement
First time ag programs at Hershey and Maxwell schools are drawing great interest from students who want to learn more about the opportunities in agriculture. The ag programs began in August with Donavan Phoenix at Hershey and Amanda Schmidt at Maxwell. The programs that include FFA clubs hope to expand students’ awareness of a variety of agriculture careers.
Fire burns 200 acres in North Lincoln County on Sunday
A fire in north Lincoln County near U.S. Highway 83 spread from a grove of trees and consumed about 200 acres of grassland on Sunday. North Platte Assistant Fire Chief Trent Kleinow said the call came in about 1 p.m. “We had to get help from Stapleton, Hershey and Sutherland,”...
North Platte man receives seven to 13 years for charges across three cases
A 21-year-old North Platte man was sentenced to seven to 13 years in prison on Monday in Lincoln County District Court for charges spread across three separate cases. All three cases stem from Dylan Shaw violating the terms of a four-year probation term that he received on May 9. Shaw...
Sheriff: Medical condition caused head-on crash
A 79-year-old Hershey man suffered a medical condition that caused a head-on crash with a pickup truck on Sunday afternoon about 1:20 p.m. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. According to a...
