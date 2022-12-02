Read full article on original website
Related
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
South Florida home sales projected to hit second best level in 2022 and to strengthen in 2023
In 2022, the housing market boom in 2021 propelled by historic low mortgage rates and a COVID-induced demand has shifted to a cyclical downturn with mortgage rates skyrocketing to the 7% mark. While sales have contracted amid rising mortgage rates, home sales prices are still rising at double-digit pace due to a continued shortage of homes for sale. In 2023, slower interest rate hikes as inflation cools and the Miami metro area’s attractiveness as a destination for businesses and domestic and international movers provide the backdrop for a stronger housing market. The sharp erosion in home affordability and slow recovery in supply will continue to temper the recovery in home sales in 2023.
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
Gas Prices Continue to Drop: Here is The Lowest in Coral Springs
Gas prices in Florida continue to slacken amid global jitters over the demand for oil and an increase in output from U.S. oil refineries. According to data posted by the auto club AAA on Monday, the average gallon of gas in Florida was selling for $3.27 — the lowest since the price was at $3.22 a gallon on Oct. 6, when the state’s month-long gas tax “holiday” began.
Brightline’s new Boca Raton train station will soon open. Here are the latest details.
The long-awaited Boca Raton Brightline station will open later this month, giving the speedy passenger train another stop in South Florida. Construction began in January on the station, which is just north of Palmetto Park Road between Mizner Park and the city’s public library. Brian Kronberg, vice president of development for Brightline, told Boca Raton City Council members during a recent ...
Florida law could be especially hard for retirees on fixed incomes
MARGATE - Senate Bill 4D was signed into law in May, it was supposed to minimize the chances of a collapse like that seen in Surfside, but it comes with an increase in costs, and some say, those costs would mean they are not able to afford their home. "We are 11 miles from the beach, we're happy here, everybody I know is content," Nola Sineca, a Margate resident said.Sineca is retired, she lives with her cat at the Palm Lakes Condominium, a 55 and older community. Now she's worried how SB 4D will increase living expenses for her,...
WSVN-TV
$541,000 Fine for Code Violation
(WSVN) - She got a code violation that she wasn’t aware of, and 11 years later, found out she has a lien on her property from the city for $541,000 that the Miami City Commission refuses to lower. Is there anything she can do? It’s why she called Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Palm Beach real estate market shifts as homes linger on the market
December 2022 —Palm Beach County, an area that has emerged as the “Wall Street of the South” with an influx of executives moving their families and businesses to the area, has been experiencing a slight drop-off in the housing market as the number of closed sales slightly decline. Despite the slow down in transactions, inventory and median home prices continue to riseopens PDF file , according to a recent market report by Florida Realtors.
What’s being built there? More than 250 rentable homes and townhomes planned in West Boca
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In West ...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.7 Million Dramatical Resort Style Property in Boca Raton Florida has Exceptional Waterfront Vistas
17951 Lake Estates Drive Home in Boca Raton, Florida for Sale. 17951 Lake Estates Drive, Boca Raton, Florida is a estate style property and residence has exceptional waterfront vistas overlooking the rolling hills of the Arnold Palmer signature east course par five hole. This Home in Boca Raton offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 7,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 17951 Lake Estates Drive, please contact Mark Nestler (Phone: 561-212-1517) & John Poletto (Phone: 561-239-0700) at One Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
HipHopDX.com
Future Purchases $7.5M Bentley-Branded Miami Home
Future has enjoyed the Miami lifestyle for some years now and he’s picked up another beachside residence in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida after dropping a seven-figure bag. According to the New York Post, Pluto is in contract talks to purchase a splashy ocean-view apartment for $7.5 million at the Bentley Residence from Gil Dezer, CEO of Dezer Development.
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $5.25 Million, This Sophisticated Perfectly Waterfront Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida comes with Sleek Design and Inviting Atmosphere
2881 NE 27th Street Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 2881 NE 27th Street, Fort Lauderdale, Florida is a modern and sophisticated residence features a floor-to-ceiling stone stacked fireplace, large sliding doors leading outside, and full connectivity to the rest of the open concept living areas. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2881 NE 27th Street, please contact Benjamin Lilla (Phone: 954-551-3298) at Engel & Volkers Boca Raton for full support and perfect service.
Amex Sues Palm Beach County Man Over $272K Unpaid Bill
Stuart Roffman, In Bentley, Was Stopped By PBSO Earlier This Year. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wellington resident Stuart Roffman is facing a lawsuit just filed by American Express over a hefty unpaid bill. Amex claims that Roffman owes $271,996 — and that […]
Feds arrest former Miami Congressman Rep. David Rivera
MIAMI - Law enforcement officers arrested former Miami Congressman David Rivera Monday in Atlanta, Georgia, where he made his initial court appearance before a federal magistrate judge. On November 16, 2022, Rivera was indicted by a federal grand jury sitting in the Southern District of Florida.Rivera and a codefendant are accused of acting as an unregistered agent of Venezuela while Rivera was running for office in the Florida state legislature. He allegedly violated FARA by lobbying politicians and others for the normalization of relations with Venezuela in 2017, which included working on a legal dispute with a US oil company and against...
cw34.com
State: Firm owner didn't carry workers comp, falsified proof of insurance to 3 area cities
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The owner of a maintenance company is facing criminal charges after the state said he wasn't carrying the required workers compensation insurance. Not only that, the company had contracts with three area municipalities and the investigator said the owner sent each of them...
REAL ESTATE DISASTER: Palm Beach County New Sales Plummet
More Than 50-Percent Drop Year To Year. But New Listings In Palm Beach County Soar. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) –Never mind the 80-degree temps in December. The Palm Beach County Real Estate market is so chilly, you might need a jacket and […]
WSVN-TV
Slightly Cooler Wake-Up Temperatures Early Week
A little chill is in the air across parts of South Florida this Sunday morning with numerous locations waking up to near-normal temperatures into the mid to upper 60s, especially across Miami-Dade County, courtesy of a northerly wind flow, ushering in cooler air south and down the Florida Peninsula. This will be a feature into Monday and Tuesday mornings as well, and while the Broward coast has avoided the 60s this morning due to an east breeze, there will be a better chance for sub-70F temperatures these next couple of mornings.
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this week
A popular discount retail chain is opening another new location in Florida this week. Read on to learn more. This week, the discount retail chain Burlington is opening its newest Florida store location in Pembroke Pines.
Man shot to death near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport
A suspect fled after a deadly shooting near Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport on Monday. About 8:15 a.m., Fort Lauderdale police and fire rescue responded to an alert about a man who had been shot in the 1800 block of South Perimeter Road near the airport, which is north of Commercial Boulevard. He was declared dead at the scene. A suspect fled before police arrived. The investigation is ...
YAHOO!
The JetBlue-Spirit merger: How will it affect rates and routes at PBI and FLL airports?
JetBlue Airways announced Thursday morning it plans to buy Spirit Airlines for $3.8 billion, a merger that could have significant impacts on both Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale international airports. The deal would create the nation’s fifth-largest airline. Spirit had recommended its shareholders approve a lower offer from Frontier Airlines,...
southbeachtopchefs.com
“Miami is the last man standing”: Marc Roberts weighs in with Robert Rivani on hospitality
Deep-pocketed transplants flocking to luxurious nightlife and dining venues. With his exuberant fashion sense and style, imagine Robert Rivani as a Gen Z Mr. Monopoly, the titular character of the popular real estate board game. His commercial condo buying spree in Miami and Miami Beach this past year is akin...
Comments / 7