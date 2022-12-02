ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashford, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eyewitness News

Danielson man killed in MA crash

AUBURN, MA (WFSB) - A man from Danielson, CT died in a crash in Auburn, MA, state police confirmed. Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 395 a little after 5:45 p.m. on Monday. When they got to the scene, Troopers said they discovered that...
AUBURN, MA
WTNH

Naugatuck father accused of killing 11-month-old daughter appears in court

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised.  NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter faced a judge Monday. After evading authorities for two weeks, police captured Christopher Francisquini just after 3 p.m. Friday at a bus stop near the courthouse on Grand Street in Waterbury. […]
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Haddam woman killed in Middletown crash

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged. Lori Willhite was […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
NECN

Conn. Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter Appears in Court

The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter earlier this month appeared in court on Monday. In court, Christopher Francisquini was in handcuffs as he went before a judge. He is facing charges including murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child. The judge set his...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

18-year-old killed in Southington crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday morning after driving off the road and crashing into a wooded area in Southington, according to authorities. Joshua Ryan Chevalier, of Southington, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle. He was driving at about 5 a.m. when he lost control […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

1 dead in Stonington I-95 crash

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 21-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 95, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received several 911 calls at about 1:15 a.m. that a person was walking south on the interstate near Exit 91, according to authorities. Troopers then found the crash. According to troopers, […]
STONINGTON, CT
franklincountynow.com

Greenfield Gardens Shooter Held Without Bail

(Greenfield, MA) The man who is accused of shooting fifteen rounds into a Greenfield Gardens apartment and then fleeing this past July had a court appearance Monday. 28 year-old Qadree Hutchins of Springfield is being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing that will take place Thursday, December 8th. Hutchins is being charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, disorderly conduct, vandalism, possession of a firearm without a license to carry and possession of ammunition without an FID card, as well as disturbing the peace.
GREENFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Connecticut man arrested, accused of killing, dismembering infant daughter

WATERBURY, Ct. — Police arrested a man Friday who was wanted on suspicion of killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body last month in Connecticut. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was arrested Friday, one day before what would have been his daughter’s first birthday. He was apprehended in Waterbury after a man called police to report that he recognized Francisquini sitting at a bus station.
NAUGATUCK, CT
Eyewitness News

Woman charged with drunk driving on UConn campus

MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State police said they charged a woman with driving under the influence and reckless driving after she sped through the University of Connecticut campus on Sunday. Troopers said they arrested Caitryn Byrka, 33, of South Windsor. Sunday shortly after 4 a.m., state police said they were...
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy