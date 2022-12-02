Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Area Firefighters Battle Blaze in Unoccupied Putnam HomeQuiet Corner AlertsPutnam, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Connecticut man dies in minivan crash on I-395 in Auburn
AUBURN - A Connecticut motorist was killed when his minivan veered off Interstate 395 and slammed into a tree. The crash, about 5:45 p.m Monday, appears to have followed a medical emergency suffered by the driver, according to state police. No other vehicles were involved. The driver, a 62-year-old man...
Eyewitness News
Danielson man killed in MA crash
AUBURN, MA (WFSB) - A man from Danielson, CT died in a crash in Auburn, MA, state police confirmed. Massachusetts State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 395 a little after 5:45 p.m. on Monday. When they got to the scene, Troopers said they discovered that...
NECN
Bear Takes Up Shelter In Hole in Tree in Conn. Neighborhood
A bear has made itself right at home inside a hole in a tree not far from the center of West Hartford and it does not seem to want to leave. Martha Guidry, of West Hartford, said the bear has been in the tree for about six weeks. “Every once...
Naugatuck father accused of killing 11-month-old daughter appears in court
WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some might find disturbing.Discretion is advised. NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter faced a judge Monday. After evading authorities for two weeks, police captured Christopher Francisquini just after 3 p.m. Friday at a bus stop near the courthouse on Grand Street in Waterbury. […]
Haddam woman killed in Middletown crash
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 52-year-old Haddam woman was killed Sunday night after a two-vehicle crash in Middletown, according to Middletown police. The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Randolph and Ridge roads. Two vehicles — a 2016 Nissan Rogue and a 2006 Freightliner truck, were heavily damaged. Lori Willhite was […]
NECN
Conn. Father Accused of Killing Baby Daughter Appears in Court
The Naugatuck father accused of killing his 11-month-old daughter earlier this month appeared in court on Monday. In court, Christopher Francisquini was in handcuffs as he went before a judge. He is facing charges including murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child. The judge set his...
18-year-old killed in Southington crash
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday morning after driving off the road and crashing into a wooded area in Southington, according to authorities. Joshua Ryan Chevalier, of Southington, was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was in the vehicle. He was driving at about 5 a.m. when he lost control […]
1 dead in Stonington I-95 crash
STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 21-year-old woman was killed early Sunday morning in a crash on Interstate 95, according to Connecticut State Police. Police received several 911 calls at about 1:15 a.m. that a person was walking south on the interstate near Exit 91, according to authorities. Troopers then found the crash. According to troopers, […]
franklincountynow.com
Greenfield Gardens Shooter Held Without Bail
(Greenfield, MA) The man who is accused of shooting fifteen rounds into a Greenfield Gardens apartment and then fleeing this past July had a court appearance Monday. 28 year-old Qadree Hutchins of Springfield is being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing that will take place Thursday, December 8th. Hutchins is being charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, disorderly conduct, vandalism, possession of a firearm without a license to carry and possession of ammunition without an FID card, as well as disturbing the peace.
Middletown police officer dies of cancer
Middletown Police Officer Matt Silvestrini passed away peacefully Saturday evening after suffering a long battle with uncurable brain cancer.
Connecticut Man, 62, Killed In Crash On I-395 South In Central Mass: Police
A Connecticut man has died in a car crash on a major highway in Central Massachusetts, authorities said. Police responded to the crash on I-395 South in Auburn around 5:48 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, Massachusetts State Police report. Upon arrival, Troopers found a 2006 Honda Odyssey van that…
Police ID Driver, Passenger Killed In Fatal Weekend Wreck In Central Mass
A 35-year-old Metheun man and his 34-year-old female passenger from Haverhill were killed in an early morning crash in Worcester just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, authorities said. Jason Colon and Krystal Reyes were identified on Monday as the victims of the crash that police say starte…
Connecticut man arrested, accused of killing, dismembering infant daughter
WATERBURY, Ct. — Police arrested a man Friday who was wanted on suspicion of killing his 11-month-old daughter and dismembering her body last month in Connecticut. Christopher Francisquini, 31, was arrested Friday, one day before what would have been his daughter’s first birthday. He was apprehended in Waterbury after a man called police to report that he recognized Francisquini sitting at a bus station.
Arraignment today for accused CT baby killer
Thirty-one-year-old Christopher Francisquini of Naugatuck, CT, is scheduled to be arraigned in Waterbury on charges of murdering his eleven-month-old daughter
Eyewitness News
Woman charged with drunk driving on UConn campus
MANSFIELD, CT (WFSB) - State police said they charged a woman with driving under the influence and reckless driving after she sped through the University of Connecticut campus on Sunday. Troopers said they arrested Caitryn Byrka, 33, of South Windsor. Sunday shortly after 4 a.m., state police said they were...
Suspect arrested for deadly School St. stabbing in Springfield
A suspect from Springfield has been arrested following a stabbing at an apartment on School Street where the victim has died Monday morning.
58-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction I-84 Crash In West Hartford
A 58-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a seven-vehicle chain-reaction crash on I-84. The crash took place in Hartford County around 5 a.m., on I-84 in West Hartford near Exit 44. According to the Connecticut State Police, Gary Michael Carter, of Enfield, was killed when his 2017 Volvo TT hit...
1 killed in 7-vehicle crash on I-84 West in West Hartford
A six-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 84 West near Exit 45 in West Hartford Monday morning.
21-Year-Old Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree On I-95 Stretch In Stonington
A 21-year-old woman was killed and a man seriously injured after a Ford Focus left I-95 in Connecticut and struck a tree. The crash took place in New London County around 1:15 a.m., Sunday, Dec. 4 in Stonington. Connecticut State Police responded to the scene after receiving several 911 calls...
Comments / 1