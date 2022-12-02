(Greenfield, MA) The man who is accused of shooting fifteen rounds into a Greenfield Gardens apartment and then fleeing this past July had a court appearance Monday. 28 year-old Qadree Hutchins of Springfield is being held without bail until a dangerousness hearing that will take place Thursday, December 8th. Hutchins is being charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, disorderly conduct, vandalism, possession of a firearm without a license to carry and possession of ammunition without an FID card, as well as disturbing the peace.

GREENFIELD, MA ・ 17 HOURS AGO