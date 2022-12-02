Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
x1071.com
Platteville Man Arrested For OWI Plus Other Charges
A man from Platteville was arrested in Darlington on a number of charges Sunday. According to Darlington Police, 21 year old Elmer Artica-Avila,of Platteville, was arrested at around 1:00 PM for operating while intoxicated following a traffic complaint on Galena Street. Artica-Avila was also arrested for 3 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping. Artica-Avila was also issued citations for operating without a valid license, operating left of center, possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Artica-Avila was booked into the Lafayette County Jail and remains jailed pending future court proceedings.
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested for 7th OWI following crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was accused of his 7th OWI after being arrested Monday afternoon. An officer on the Madison Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Safety Team found a car crashed into a tree near Old Middleton Road and Norman Way around 12:40 p.m. Monday. According to...
Muscoda man arrested for 5th OWI offense in Monroe County
The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a Muscoda man for his 5th OWI offense in Monroe County Monday night.
superhits106.com
Platteville Man charged after guns, ammunition found in vehicle in Galena
Police say a southwest Wisconsin resident faces charges after officers found multiple loaded guns and close to 900 rounds of ammunition in a vehicle in Galena. 22 year old Samuel Stoddard of Platteville has been charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapons in connection with the Nov. 26 incident. Stoddard was taken to the Jo Daviess County Jail and later released. Galena police were dispatched at about 7 p.m. to the area of the Christmas tree lighting on Commerce Street in response to the report of a vehicle that had been driving recklessly several times. Officers found the vehicle unoccupied nearby and saw a handgun in the front seat. Officers searched the vehicle and found “an AR-10 rifle, an AK-47 rifle and an AK-47 pistol, in addition to the handgun and a ski mask. Authorities still are investigating the incident and more charges are likely.
nbc15.com
Richland County crash on icy road sends one to the hospital
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 21-year-old Fennimore man was taken to the hospital Monday morning after his vehicle was hit by a truck that slid through an icy intersection, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities stated that the 21-year-old was driving west on State Highway 56 and...
Madison police arrest suspect in Lakeside Street homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man wanted in a deadly shooting in the city last month. In an updated incident report, the Madison Police Department said members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the man in the city Monday without incident. He was booked into the...
Man charged in fatal shooting at Madison gas station last year pleads guilty
MADISON, Wis. — One of the men charged in a fatal shooting at a gas station on Madison’s west side that occurred last year pleaded guilty Tuesday, online court records show. Avieon Little, 25, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. The other man accused in the case, 27-year-old Christopher Somersett, Jr., is charged with...
nbc15.com
MPD arrests suspect in Lakeside St. homicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department said Monday that a suspect had been arrested in a homicide that happened on Lakeside St. two weeks ago. MPD announced Monday night that Members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the 40-year-old suspect. He was booked into jail on one count of 1st-degree intentional homicide.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man arrested after police find ‘nearly 900 rounds of ammo’ near Christmas Tree Lighting
Galena, Ill. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin man was charged in Illinois after officers found nearly 900 rounds of ammunition and several firearms inside a vehicle near a Christmas Tree Lighting. According to a Facebook post from the Galena Police Department, on November 26 at around 7:00 p.m., officers responded...
nbc15.com
Armed robber strikes victim with axe, Madison police report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An armed robbery suspect struck his victim in the head with an axe early Sunday morning during a robbery on Madison’s east side, the city’s police department reported. According to the Madison Police Department, the victim told investigators the suspect came up to him...
x1071.com
Two Vehicle Crash In Dodgeville
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Bequette Street and County Highway YZ in Dodgeville shortly before Noon Saturday. Dodgeville Fire, Dodgeville EMS, Dodgeville Police and Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene of the crash. EMS transported injured parties to the hospital for further evaluation and Randy’s Towing assisted with vehicle removal. The names of the persons in the crash were not released.
x1071.com
OWI Arrest in Iowa County Saturday Night
Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Saturday night after he was found unresponsive in his vehicle. According to Iowa County Communications, it was notified of a suspicious vehicle around 6 p.m. parked in the road on Bridge Road in Cobb where the driver, 42 year old Chad Adrian of Cobb, was sitting inside, unresponsive. When Cobb first responders, Highland EMS and Iowa County sheriff’s deputies responded, they were able to wake him. After Adrian was awakened, officials performed a short investigation and assessment and took Adrian to a hospital for evaluation. After he was cleared, Adrian was placed under arrest and charged for OWI, 5th or 6th offense and taken to the Iowa County Jail.
Man charged in 2019 Columbia Co. murder sentenced to life in prison
PORTAGE, Wis. — A man charged with killing a Columbia County man inside his home more than three years ago was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. Jason Kijewski, 45, will be eligible for extended supervision after 30 years, consecutive to any other sentences he is currently serving. Kijewski plead guilty last week to a single charge of first-degree...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested for multiple drug charges
Dubuque police arrested a 34 year old man on multiple drug charges Friday night. 34 year old Grant Haberkorn of Dubuque was arrested around 5:30 a.m. on Friday on Jackson Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, interference with official acts and driving while barred.
Man accused of burglarizing Madison woman’s home while she slept inside pleads guilty to single felony charge
MADISON, Wis. — A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to one felony burglary charge after police said he burglarized a Madison woman’s home earlier this year as she slept inside, online court records show. Lane Shelton had faced seven felony charges stemming from the Sept. 22 break-in at a home in the 2800 block of Sommers Avenue on the city’s...
One arrested, one injured in stabbing near UW campus
MADISON, Wis. — One person is now in custody after a stabbing occurred just west of downtown Madison, near UW’s campus, early Sunday morning. The Madison Police Department said a fight broke out at 300 N Frances Street and turned into a stabbing just after 2 a.m. The UW Police Department sent out alerts to students and businesses in the...
nbc15.com
One arrested after stabbing on Madison’s near-west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department says a person is now in custody after a stabbing on the city’s near-west side overnight Saturday. The UW-Madison Police Department told businesses in the area of 333 East Campus Mall to lock down due to the incident shortly after 2 a.m.
x1071.com
Rollover Accident in Lafayette County
A rollover accident occurred in Lafayette County Sunday around 7pm. Belmont Fire and EMS responded to HIghway 126 in Elk Grove Township for a one vehicle rollover crash. 56 year old Julie McGuire of Monroe was traveling north on Highway 126 in a 2018 Jeep when she crossed the centerline, entered a ditch and rolled over, coming to rest on its top. McGuire denied EMS and her vehicle was towed from the scene with disabling damage. McGuire was cited for Failure to Maintain Control of her vehicle and Operating Left of Center.
Police investigate shooting near Fish Hatchery Road
Officers with Fitchburg and Madison Police are investigating after someone reportedly fired a gun near Fish Hatchery Road Sunday afternoon.
nbc15.com
Fitchburg Police Department investigating shots fired
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police Department is investigating after shots were fired Sunday afternoon on the south side of Madison, it said in a release. Dane County Communications said it received multiple 911 calls just after 2 p.m. Sunday from callers reporting shots fired in the 2400 block of Post Road.
Comments / 10