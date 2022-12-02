Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Jimmy Settle, longtime Leaf-Chronicle reporter, named city of Clarksville director of communications
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Jimmy Settle, a longtime journalist and news editor in the Clarksville area, has been appointed director of communications for the City of Clarksville. The director of communications is primarily responsible for the city’s corporate communications, design of projects, media relations and day-to-day production of communications deliverables.
clarksvillenow.com
Kiwanis Club of Clarksville celebrates Christmas with Head Start kids | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Kiwanis Club of Clarksville hosted its annual Kiwanis Children’s Christmas Party on Tuesday at Head Start Lafayette at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Action Agency. Club members donated gifts to 145 Head Start children at the celebration, which was also visited by Santa...
clarksvillenow.com
Bloom Project transforms wedding flowers into gifts for Clarksville shut-ins
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Elizabeth Darke, the founder of the Bloom Project, doesn’t intend change the world with flowers. Her goal is just to spread smiles and kindness to the Clarksville community. The Bloom Project is a nonprofit organization that repurposes flowers from weddings and events and...
clarksvillenow.com
John Howard Spears
John Howard Spears, age 47, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on December 3, 2022. He was born in Montgomery County on May 19, 1975, to Howard and Margie Spears. John was a hard worker with a good heart who enjoyed spending time with his family. John is preceded in death...
clarksvillenow.com
Jim Duckworth
James Duckworth, age 60, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at his residence. Jim entered this life on May 30, 1962, in Ft. Campbell, KY to the late Dale and Dorothy Frick Duckworth. He was the owner and operator of D & D Quality Installation for twenty-one years, before becoming a Government Building Inspector in Bradenton, Florida. In his younger years, Jim served in The Explorer Program and Rescue Squad of Montgomery County. He was a lifetime member of Bikers Who Care (B.W.C) and one of the original Board of Directors. Jim was well loved by his community and never met a stranger. He was a proud father and Paw Paw.
clarksvillenow.com
December at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Mark those calendars! Here is everything happening at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center in the month of December. Limited Edition Dan Hanley Christmas Cards. The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center is delighted to offer boxed sets of special edition Christmas cards featuring the illustrations of one of Clarksville’s favorite artists, Dan Hanley. For over 20 years, Dan created hand-colored works of art with festive themes and sent these cards to his family and friends. Now YOU can deliver this Christmas cheer by purchasing a boxed set of Dan Hanley card reproductions.
clarksvillenow.com
Hope for the Warriors distributes 4,000 holiday food boxes to Fort Campbell families
FORT CAMPBELL, KY (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Together with Food Lion, Frito Lay, Forward Air and Armed Services YMCA, Hope for the Warriors distributed 4,000 food boxes to Fort Campbell military families last week. Founded in 2006, Hope For The Warriors assists veterans, service members and military families with a...
wymt.com
Good Question: Where has the water gone at Lake Cumberland?
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Linda asks: I live in Pulaski County, and Lake Cumberland is very low. Has the water been released at the dam? Is it lack of rain? Where has the water gone?. Looking at the numbers online, the water level is...
WSMV
Bobcat seen prowling around Nashville neighborhood
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A security camera captured a bobcat prowling past the front doorsteps of a Forest Hills home Monday night. The homeowner, who goes by Nick, set up the camera looking for armadillos on his property, but instead found a bobcat. “I got the alert on my phone...
clarksvillenow.com
Story of Jesus told through trees on display at First Baptist Church | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Christmas trees that help share the story of Jesus are back on display at First Baptist Church, 435 Madison St.. Helen Allen and Marilyn Chilcutt said the special display has been going on for 10 years, and this year more than 45 trees can be found throughout the halls of the church, with each one featuring a distinctive holiday theme.
hotelnewsresource.com
Southall, Franklin, a Farm-based Resort, Opens in Tennessee
Southall, officially opened its doors. Set on a working farm dedicated to education and exploration, Southall encompasses over 325 acres of Middle Tennessee hillside, creating a unique escape dedicated to saluting the agricultural heritage of the region, while advancing innovative practices for a sustainable future. Southall features 62 guest rooms and suites, along with 16 stand-alone cottages; a spa; a wealth of farm, wellness, and adventure activities, and a signature restaurant and culinary program led by Executive Chef Andrew Klamar and Senior Vice President of Culinary and Agriculture Tyler Brown.
clarksvillenow.com
Christmas Parade lights up downtown Clarksville | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The annual Lighted Christmas Parade lit up Clarksville on Saturday night. Local businesses, schools and organizations showcased their Christmas spirit with the theme this year of “Christmas Movies.” The event was preceded by SpiritFest at Downtown Commons. More than 100 local businesses,...
clarksvillenow.com
People Helping People benefit concert in December
CLARKSVILLE, TN – On Sunday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m., the People Helping Benefit Annual Concert will be held at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. Every year, on the second Sunday in December, founder and executive director Niomi Jenkins leads in helping the community by providing basic needs for those that are less fortunate.
clarksvillenow.com
Truck pulled from Cumberland River, body inside may be missing Clarksville man
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have recovered a pickup truck from the Cumberland River with a body inside, and they believe the body may be that of a Clarksville man who’s been missing for almost a month. At 1:13 p.m. Monday, Clarksville Police were notified by Lindsay...
clarksvillenow.com
Robert Gray
Robert George Gray, age 75, of Indian Mound, TN, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Tennova Hospital in Clarksville. He was born to the late Robert Gray and Patricia Eubanks Gray of Columbus, OH on November 3, 1947. He was a long-time painter for Bob Evans painting and a long time Ohio State Football Fan.
Springfield to Offer Free Horse-Drawn Carriage Rides Downtown
The City of Springfield is bringing free horse-drawn carriage rides to its charming historic downtown square this holiday season. In conjunction with the opening weekend for Springfield’s annual holiday light display, Winter Wonderland, the city is inviting visitors to enjoy a free horse-drawn carriage ride through our historic town square. Carriage rides will take place on December 8 and 9, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., and December 10, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
Top 4 pedestrian crash hotspots in Clarksville
As more people move to Montgomery County, the City of Clarksville has been no stranger to crashes, and one of the top concerns for Clarksville police is pedestrians.
clarksvillenow.com
Larry Hodges
Larry Keith Hodges, age 65, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Garrette Milliken officiating. Larry will be laid to rest at Rye’s Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
clarksvillenow.com
Glenda Ann LaHaye
Glenda Ann LaHaye, age 51, of Clarksville, TN passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, December 5, 2022, at Spring Creek Baptist Church. Glenda entered this life on January 15, 1971, in Springfield, Missouri. She was raised in a Military family and...
clarksvillenow.com
Ebony & Ivory Fine Gifts and Boutique joins Chamber of Commerce
CLARKSVILLE TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Ebony & Ivory Fine Gifts and Boutique in a ribbon cutting on Friday. Edith Thompson, partner owner with Tonya Adams, said they got together and decided to open a small boutique. “We want to promote the City...
