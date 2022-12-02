Read full article on original website
KLTV
San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KLTV) - An incident at a rig site in San Augustine County resulted in two deaths and three injuries. However, despite earlier reports, San Augustine County Sheriff Robert Cartwright, there was no explosion and no fire. According to Cartwright, the site’s superintendent informed him there was a “loose hydraulic line” at an old well that workers were attempting to restart when accumulated pressure on that line caused it to burst open.
KLTV
Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - What some call the Green Street Monster has stuck again, but this time there was no victim on scene. About 2:30 this afternoon police were called to investigate debris in the road at the Green and Nelson Streets railroad overpass. Officers blocked off two lanes while clearing the debris, but no truck was in sight. Police believe a truck hit the bridge and left the scene. They haven’t located the vehicle.
KLTV
Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches retiring effective Dec. 31
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The sheriff of Angelina County has announced his impending retirement. Sheriff Greg Sanches has been in office for a decade, and has decided now is the time to step aside, effective Dec. 31. “It has been an honor for me to serve this county for the...
2 killed, 3 injured after incident at East Texas oil rig
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two men were killed and three other men were injured after an incident at an oil rig Monday evening, according to the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they received a call to FM 353 around 6:30 p.m., and that departments from Sabine, Nacogdoches and Allegiance Medical Service responded for […]
KLTV
18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An 18-wheeler crashed into the trees off the shoulder of TX-103 E near the intersection with CR 489. DPS has confirmed the wreck, but no other details are available at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
KLTV
Indicted former Angelina County road engineer declines plea offer
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A former Angelina County road engineer who was indicted on a charge of tampering with a government document has declined a plea offer. Chuck Walker appeared in court Tuesday where his attorney said he had received a plea offer, but declined it. Walker is accused of...
KLTV
Boil water notice rescinded for Caro Water Supply customers
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been rescinded for Caro Water Supply customers. The notice was originally issued on Nov. 30, but the water supply has now taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Dec. 5.
KSLA
Pickup runs into clinic; woman hurt
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was injured when a pickup ran into the side of a Shreveport medical clinic. It happened about 10:27 p.m. Monday (Dec. 5) in the 3500 block of Youree Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The truck was traveling north on Youree Drive when...
Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant
December 5, 2022 – A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card.
KLTV
2 injured in 18-wheeler crash on TX-103, according to DPS
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated an 18 wheeler crash on TX-103 that left the driver and passenger hospitalized on Sunday, December 4th. Preliminary investigations indicate that at around 12:55 p.m., a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was traveling west on TX-103 when the driver...
KLTV
Trial begins for suspended Smith County constable accused of theft
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. A vehicle has struck the bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview. University of Texas regents take formal step toward SFA merger. Updated: 1 hour ago. The University of Texas regents have voted to allow Chancellor James Milliken to...
KLTV
WebXtra: Sunshine Pediatric Proscribed Extended Care Center opens in Tyler
Health group presents resolutions to improve health services to Nacogdoches Commissioners. ”In the end, we came up with a common agenda, a list of ten items, things that the Nacogdoches County residents would like to see happen here.” Items on the agenda include increasing health access for Spanish speakers and those in public schools and jails.
Mysterious Abandoned Military Installation Hidden In East Texas
Imagine you're hiking through a national park or wildlife refuge and you stumble upon a massive abandoned military structure. Giant buildings, stretching across thousands of acres. All with tall concrete walls and vegetation growing up through the structures. That is exactly what could happen in the Caddo Lake National Wildlife...
ktalnews.com
Boating accident on Cane River injures one
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a boating accident on Cane River Saturday night. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, at 6:35 p.m., NPSO Deputies, NPSO Rescue Boat, Natchitoches Police Department, Natchitoches City Fire Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to a boating accident on Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive.
Two East Texas towns among best ‘Christmas Towns’ in Texas
Digital travel magazine Trips to Discover published its list of the top 10 Christmas destinations in Texas.
ktalnews.com
Sabine Parish reserve deputy arrested, suspended; Sheriff asks for prayers
ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Reserve Deputy with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s office has been suspended, and Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell has asked everyone to pray for Mr. Bobby Parrie Jr’s speedy recovery after an altercation occurred at The Border Lounge, in the City of Zwolle, early on Saturday morning.
SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder
GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they started investigating a shooting after the victim, David Lewis, 43, of Timpson was pulled over in Nacogdoches County […]
KLTV
Young Men’s Service League of Longview volunteers at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas young men’s service organization volunteers their time to help in their own way at a rescue mission shelter. The ‘Young Men’s Service League’ of Longview showed up to volunteer at Hiway 80 Rescue Mission men’s and women’s shelter this Sunday.
KTBS
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect Identified in Theft and Property Damage Case from September
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect Identified in Theft and Property Damage Case from September. Shreveport, Louisiana – On December 2, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department reported that thanks to the assistance of Crimestoppers the suspect in a September 22 theft case has been identified as Darren L. Gray, 35. Gray is now wanted in reference to this crime for Felony Criminal Property Damage.
