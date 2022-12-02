ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine County, TX

KLTV

San Augustine sheriff: Loose hydraulic line caused deadly burst at rig site

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KLTV) - An incident at a rig site in San Augustine County resulted in two deaths and three injuries. However, despite earlier reports, San Augustine County Sheriff Robert Cartwright, there was no explosion and no fire. According to Cartwright, the site’s superintendent informed him there was a “loose hydraulic line” at an old well that workers were attempting to restart when accumulated pressure on that line caused it to burst open.
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - What some call the Green Street Monster has stuck again, but this time there was no victim on scene. About 2:30 this afternoon police were called to investigate debris in the road at the Green and Nelson Streets railroad overpass. Officers blocked off two lanes while clearing the debris, but no truck was in sight. Police believe a truck hit the bridge and left the scene. They haven’t located the vehicle.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 killed, 3 injured after incident at East Texas oil rig

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – Two men were killed and three other men were injured after an incident at an oil rig Monday evening, according to the San Augustine Sheriff’s Office. Officials said they received a call to FM 353 around 6:30 p.m., and that departments from Sabine, Nacogdoches and Allegiance Medical Service responded for […]
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
KLTV

18-wheeler crashes on TX-103 E in Nacogdoches County

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - An 18-wheeler crashed into the trees off the shoulder of TX-103 E near the intersection with CR 489. DPS has confirmed the wreck, but no other details are available at this time. Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling in the area.
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice rescinded for Caro Water Supply customers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A boil water notice has been rescinded for Caro Water Supply customers. The notice was originally issued on Nov. 30, but the water supply has now taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Dec. 5.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KSLA

Pickup runs into clinic; woman hurt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman was injured when a pickup ran into the side of a Shreveport medical clinic. It happened about 10:27 p.m. Monday (Dec. 5) in the 3500 block of Youree Drive, Caddo 911 dispatch records show. The truck was traveling north on Youree Drive when...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSST Radio

Dallas Woman Arrested In Hopkins County On Shreveport Warrant

December 5, 2022 – A 40-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Hopkins County early Monday morning on a Shreveport warrant, according to police reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Stephen Lail reported stopping a Mercedes M35 at 12:49 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022, on Interstate 30 west at mile marker 124 (South Broadway Street). The 40-year-old woman was identified by a Texas-issued ID card.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KLTV

2 injured in 18-wheeler crash on TX-103, according to DPS

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated an 18 wheeler crash on TX-103 that left the driver and passenger hospitalized on Sunday, December 4th. Preliminary investigations indicate that at around 12:55 p.m., a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was traveling west on TX-103 when the driver...
SAN BENITO, TX
KLTV

Trial begins for suspended Smith County constable accused of theft

Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. A vehicle has struck the bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview. University of Texas regents take formal step toward SFA merger. Updated: 1 hour ago. The University of Texas regents have voted to allow Chancellor James Milliken to...
LONGVIEW, TX
ktalnews.com

Boating accident on Cane River injures one

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is investigating a boating accident on Cane River Saturday night. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, at 6:35 p.m., NPSO Deputies, NPSO Rescue Boat, Natchitoches Police Department, Natchitoches City Fire Department, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Agents and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS responded to a boating accident on Cane River near the 300 block of Shoreline Drive.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KETK / FOX51 News

SHERIFF: Man in custody in relation to Garrison murder

GARRISON, Texas (KETK) – Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has announced they have a man in custody after searching for him in relation to a murder in the Garrison area on Saturday. Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said they started investigating a shooting after the victim, David Lewis, 43, of Timpson was pulled over in Nacogdoches County […]
GARRISON, TX
KTBS

Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect Identified in Theft and Property Damage Case from September

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect Identified in Theft and Property Damage Case from September. Shreveport, Louisiana – On December 2, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department reported that thanks to the assistance of Crimestoppers the suspect in a September 22 theft case has been identified as Darren L. Gray, 35. Gray is now wanted in reference to this crime for Felony Criminal Property Damage.
SHREVEPORT, LA

