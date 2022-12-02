(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Council Bluffs man is behind bars, accused of stabbing his wife. Council Bluffs Police say just after 4:00 Thursday afternoon, officers were called to the area of 6th Street and 5th Avenue for a reported disturbance between a man and a woman. Once on the scene, officers were told that a woman had been stabbed in the neck by a man. Police say officers located the man, 31 year old Angers Kau, in the area and he was arrested.

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO