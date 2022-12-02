Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Omaha Police investigate stabbing that left 26-year-old critically hurt
Omaha Police are investigating a stabbing that hurt one person Saturday night. It happened at 9 p.m. at 93rd and Maplewood Boulevard. Police say they found 26-year-old Daquante Mayfield critically hurt. Medics rushed Mayfield to the hospital. He's expected to survive. Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to...
KETV.com
4 men accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old girl receive no bond in Douglas County court
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The four men accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl were in court for the first time Monday. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said officials haven't been able to find a connection between them and the victim — 15-year-old Synthia Elliott. Kash Davis,...
KETV.com
Omaha teen convicted of manslaughter in best friend's death
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha teenager has been convicted in the shooting that killed his best friend. Court records show Blake Miller, 18, changed his plea to no contest and was then convicted of felony manslaughter. Tanner Farrell, 18, died after the shooting in Miller's home near 168th and...
Red Oak Police arrest an Omaha, Nebraska Man for Fugitive from Justice
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 44-year-old Juan Avalos Jr. of Red Oak on a warrant out of Omaha, Nebraska, for fraudulent checks. Officers arrested Avalos Jr. on Sunday in the 300 block of 2nd Avenue and transported him to the Montgomery County Jail, awaiting extradition to Nebraska on a fugitive charge from justice.
thebestmix1055.com
Man faces charges from Sunday incident
Fremont police officers were called at 12:33 a.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Ohio Street for a report of an impaired male. The investigation resulted in Alexander W. Marchand, 19, of Fremont being arrested for DUI +.15 and resisting arrest first offense.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for domestic assault
Fremont police responded at 11:47 Saturday night to the 1600 block of North C Street for a domestic disturbance complaint. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Thomas J. Prado, 49, of Fremont for third-degree domestic assault.
klin.com
Stolen Vehicle Pulled From Holmes Lake
Lincoln Police were called to the north shore of Holmes Lake on Sunday afternoon to investigate an accident. When officers arrived they found a vehicle unoccupied and submerged in the lake near the dam. Lincoln Fire and rescue crews were called and pulled the SUV from the water and towed...
klkntv.com
Police pursuit ends in fatal car crash near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An attempted traffic stop turned into a fatal car crash southeast of Grand Island on Saturday night. Authorities say a Toyota 4-Runner driven by 34-year-old Jordan Eastman of Giltner, Nebraska, failed to pull over for a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy. The vehicle crashed and...
WOWT
Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha McDonald’s was robbed Saturday night. According to Omaha Police, at 9:01 p.m. Saturday officers responded to the McDonald’s near 108th and Q Street in response to a robbery. An employee told police a man walked up to the drive-through window, maced the...
News Channel Nebraska
Fremont County sheriff reports multiple drug arrests
SIDNEY - The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports arrests through Dec. 5, including assault, possession and probation violation. Billy Foster, 47, of Clarinda was held on a $60,000 bond after he was arrested for suspicion of possession with intent to distribute more than 5 grams of methamphetamine on Nov. 17.
WOWT
Contractor turns self in after arrest warrant issued for theft
CASS COUNTY, Nebraska (WOWT) - A siding contractor charged with felony theft by deception turned himself in Friday at the Cass County jail in Plattsmouth. Mark Scheidewind, 46, represented Midwest Restorations on a siding order for a Beaver Lake home. The wrong siding was delivered in June and returned but...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year-old Eurvin Ray Morgan Jr., of Omaha, Nebraska, on November 29th for Theft 2nd. Aaron Wade Opdyke, 34, of Malvern, was arrested November 30th for Driving under Suspension, Fraudulent use of Registration and Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability. Bond was set at $300.
UNO Police increasing security after threatening note found Saturday morning
A statement from the Archdiocese of Omaha said a threatening note was found on the doors of the St. John Paul II Newman Center, Saturday morning.
1011now.com
32-year-old arrested after two-car crash in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A 32-year-old man was arrested after a crash near S. 84th Street and Nebraska Highway 2 on Friday. According to Lincoln Police, a vehicle was traveling southbound on 84th Street when it hit a northbound vehicle which was attempting to turn onto Highway 2 at 11:47 p.m.
WOWT
UNO Police investigating after threatening note found at Catholic student center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A threatening note was found at the St. John Paul II Newman Center. According to the Archdiocese of Omaha, Saturday morning a note was found on the door of the the St. John Paul II Newman Center Oratory near 71st and Pacific Street, southwest of the UNO campus.
KETV.com
Omaha police arrest four people connected to Wednesday night homicide
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they've arrested four suspects related to the Wednesday night shooting that killed 15-year-old Synthia Elliott. Authorities said four males were arrested: Kash Davis, 19; Selassie Spencer, 20; Latrail Washington, 20; and Jarrious Hill, 19. All four are facing first-degree murder charges and use...
WOWT
Another Omaha church threatened with note
UNO Department...
News Channel Nebraska
Three teens arrested for throwing, breaking items at Super Saver
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln responded to a report of three teenagers throwing and breaking items. The Lincoln Police Department said they were dispatched around 6:10 p.m. to the 233 N 48th Super Saver. When officers arrived, they said they were told by bystanders the three teenage males -...
iheart.com
Council Bluffs man arrested, accused of stabbing his wife
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Council Bluffs man is behind bars, accused of stabbing his wife. Council Bluffs Police say just after 4:00 Thursday afternoon, officers were called to the area of 6th Street and 5th Avenue for a reported disturbance between a man and a woman. Once on the scene, officers were told that a woman had been stabbed in the neck by a man. Police say officers located the man, 31 year old Angers Kau, in the area and he was arrested.
Red Oak Police Report One Arrest
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 22-year-old Jacob Christopher Cashatt of Red Oak in the 1400 block of Broadway Street at 11:26 p.m. on Friday for Operating While Intoxicated, 1st Offense. Officers transported Cashatt to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center and held him on a $1,000.00 bond.
