ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Gun stolen during vehicle break-in; burglar sought

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help in catching the person who broke into a vehicle and stole a gun on Sunday, Dec. 4. Investigators were called to a home on Greenwood Lane in Baker around 11 p.m., according to the Baker Police Department. A description of the type of firearm taken was not given.
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of duo on drug charges in Louisiana

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office requested a vehicle stop after seeing a driver commit a traffic violation. The driver of that vehicle was Jamiah Deron Harris, 30, of Labadieville. The stop happened on LA 398 and Harris was found to be...
LABADIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

Teen wanted for alleged involvement in shooting that injured juvenile

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a young man wanted on principle to attempted second-degree murder charges. According to police, Jalen Edwards, 18, was allegedly involved in the shooting injury of a juvenile male. The victim is receiving ongoing treatment...
ZACHARY, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested for Attempted Second Degree Murder, along with others

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man wanted in connection with a December 4th shooting investigation, handled by the Houma Police Department, during a traffic stop by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Damian Michael Fitch, 29, of Houma, was arrested for outstanding warrants for Second Degree Murder, along with three additional occupants of the vehicle, who were arrested for multiple felony related charges associated with the traffic stop investigation.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

LPSO: Fugitive Wanted for Two Incidents of Violence Arrested During Traffic Stop

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of a Galliano man wanted for two violent incidents. Danny Ougel Jr., 39, was arrested on Friday. Ougel had outstanding warrants from two prior incidents. On April 22, 2022, he allegedly forced his way into a Galliano residence and struck a man in the head with a hammer. He also broke a television before departing. Then on June 18, 2022, he was involved in a domestic disturbance in which he strangled the victim, and a child was present at the time. Deputies obtained arrest warrants for Ougel following both incidents.
GALLIANO, LA
houmatimes.com

HPD: Suspect wanted for Attempted Second Degree Murder for shooting on Lafayette Street

On December 2nd, 2022 at approximately 2300hrs the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at 1104 Lafayette Street. Upon arrival officers located a 27 year old male victim suffering from multiple gunshots to his extremities. The victim was transported to a local medical facility via ambulance where he received treatment and is listed in stable condition.
HOUMA, LA
WWL-AMFM

Suspect booked in Metairie homicide

A 21-year-old Metairie man faces murder and drug charges after a deadly shooting last week on Academy Drive. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office booked 21-year-old Nicholas Robinson for the November 28 incident.
METAIRIE, LA
houmatimes.com

HPD: Man wanted for shooting his brother-in-law during a disagreement

On December 4th, 2022 at approximately 11:30am the Houma Police Department responded to a local medical facility where a victim arrived with a gunshot injury to the abdomen. The victim was found to be a 46 year old male and is expected to recover from his injuries. Upon arrival officers...
HOUMA, LA
wbrz.com

Zachary high schooler allegedly shot classmate during off-campus fight; 3 teens arrested

ZACHARY - Three high schoolers were arrested, one for attempted murder, after an off-campus fight stemming from a dispute at school led to another student being shot. The Zachary Police Department said the shooting happened Thursday, December 1, after the two encountered each other outside of school. Investigators are reportedly reviewing video that shows one of the teens grabbing what appears to be a gun just moments after the two got into a fistfight.
ZACHARY, LA
houmatimes.com

HPD: Suspect wanted for shooting outside Club Thirsty in Houma

On December 3, 2022 the Houma Police Department responded to a shooting at Club Thirsty located at 1301 Barataria Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located a 28 year old victim suffering from multiple gunshots. The victim was transported to a local medical facility where he received treatment for his injuries and is currently in critical condition.
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

Arrest warrant possible for New Orleans forensic pathologist accused of being no-show at Baton Rouge court

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — An arrest warrant could be issued for a New Orleans coroner’s office investigator after being a no-show to testify in a Baton Rouge court. 55-year-old Samantha Huber was called to testify in a Baton Rouge woman’s trial about her alleged involvement in her boyfriend’s death in 2015. Huber was called to testify since she is the coroner’s office employee who conducted the autopsy for Arthur Noflin, the husband of the woman on trial.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

30K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy