Effective: 2022-12-05 14:33:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Yampa River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, with total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Central Yampa River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.

MOFFAT COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO