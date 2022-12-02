Read full article on original website
Related
Sen. Raphael Warnock wins Georgia Senate runoff, defeating GOP challenger Herschel Walker
The Associated Press projects that Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock defeats Republican challenger Herschel Walker in Georgia's high stakes Senate runoff election
Fox News Politics: Georgia the whole day through
Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more Fox News politics content delivered to your inbox every Tuesday.
ABC, CNN and NBC panelists predict Warnock victory in Georgia runoff, argue GOP lacks 'motivation'
Journalists predicted on Sunday that Sen. Raphael Warnock would win the Georgia Senate runoff because of campaign spending and already having control of the Senate.
EXCLUSIVE: Nikki Haley tops off flood of national GOP support for Herschel Walker, rips 'arrogant' Warnock
Nikki Haley headlined the final rally for GOP Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker ahead of the runoff, culminating a long list of Republicans campaigning to oust Raphael Warnock.
Biden defends skipping border visit while in Arizona, says there are 'more important things'
President Biden defended his decision not to visit the border while in Arizona on Tuesday. He hasn't visited the border as president, and officials have called it a political stunt.
Warnock, Walker head into final stretch as Georgia early voting ends
The Georgia race for senate between Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker is entering its final stretch as early voting closes.
Arizona certifies 2022 election results, cementing Democrat statewide wins
Arizona's top officials on Monday certified the results of the 2022 midterm elections, overcoming objections from Republicans who say the election was unfair.
Biden slammed for comments dismissing border crisis: 'Tell that to Border Control'
Critics blasted President Biden on Tuesday after he claimed there were "more important" things going on in response to a question about visiting the border.
White House fires back at Biden critics, says border visit would be a 'political stunt'
The White House struck back at critics attacking President Biden for stating he had "more important things" to do than visit the U.S.-Mexico border while in Arizona on Tuesday.
Joy Reid makes suggestive remark about Herschel Walker: 'Walked around' by Republicans during campaign
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid and Democratic Party strategist LaTosha Brown claimed the GOP is using Herschel Walker in a campaign that is "insulting" and "racist."
'I've never been hiding': Walker defends campaign ahead of Tuesday's runoff
In an exclusive interview, the Georgia GOP Senate candidate insisted he's been "talking to as many [voters] as I can."
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why
This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
capitalbnews.org
On the Last Days of Early Voting, Metro Atlanta Residents Aren’t Mincing Words
Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta has been speaking with Black voters to share their stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit us up at atltips@capitalbatl.org.
News Channel Nebraska
Georgia county ordered to extend absentee ballot deadline in runoff election
A superior court judge in Georgia has ordered Cobb County to extend its deadline for accepting absentee ballots in the US Senate runoff after a lawsuit claimed that numerous voters who had applied for absentee ballots had not received them. The suit, brought by the Southern Poverty Law Center and...
Progressives, GOP succeed in blocking Manchin's pipeline deal from national defense bill
Sen. Joe Manchin's legislation to spur oil and gas drilling was blocked from being included in the national defense bill by Republicans and progressive Democrats.
Biden torched for brushing off Peter Doocy's question about border visit: 'A shocking statement'
The 'Outnumbered' panel discussed Biden's response to Peter Doocy that he has 'more important things' to do than visit the southern border while on his Arizona trip.
Many Georgia residents have received hundreds of dollars from the state
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.
Georgia Senate race: Republican lieutenant governor says he did not vote for Herschel Walker
Georgia's Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said Wednesday that he could not vote for either Herschel Walker or Sen. Raphael Warnock in the runoff election.
Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License by May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane
If you live in Georgia, your driver's license must have a gold or black star in the upper right-hand corner, signifying passing the REAL ID requirements, in order to fly by May 3, 2023. It also is required by May 3, 2023, in order to enter a federal building with security or a military or nuclear facility.
First on Fox: Herschel Walker, facing new controversy, insists, 'I'm a resident of Georgia'
Facing new scrutiny over whether he's a Georgia resident, GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker tells Fox News, "I'm a resident of Georgia."
Fox News
889K+
Followers
4K+
Post
695M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 5