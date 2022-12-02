Read full article on original website
China's military has been spending a lot more time working on how to forcefully capture an island, Pentagon says
A new US military report says PLA island-seizure training is becoming more realistic and has focused on fighting at night and in rough weather.
Caught in 'the green beam': How US Air Force gunship crews let a target know they have it in their sights
The AC-130's green beam is meant "to let the adversaries know that you see him," the head of US Air Force Special Operations Command said.
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: 10 facts about new secretive B-21 stealth bomber
Northrop Grumman is set to unveil the highly-anticipated new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during a ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2. Ahead of the unveiling, the company provided ten facts about the new bomber. The company provided several concept art images for the aircraft, but Friday’s unveiling will provide the...
U.S. Has These Options to Stop A Missile Coming from North Korea
On Friday, Japan warned that the U.S. is within the range of the intercontinental ballistic missiles launched by North Korea.
Defense One
Revealed: The Public Finally Gets to See the B-21 Stealth Bomber this Week
Tom Jones has spent a good portion of his career not being able to tell his family what he does at work. He recalls sitting at the dinner table one night 30-plus years ago, unable to share with his spouse that, just hours earlier, he was read into a classified military project. In the years that passed, Jones said, he’s grown used to not being able to provide details of what he does every day.
5 NATO carrier strike groups, including the US Navy's newest supercarrier, are patrolling waters around Europe
A top US defense official told reporters at a briefing that the patrols are an opportunity for allies to practice NATO's "deter and defend" concept.
US Delta Special Forces Allegedly Fought Grey Aliens Underground
The alleged incident began in the summer of 1947 during the Cold War. The U.S. Army Air Forces sent out a shocking press release. They announced the recovery of a "flying disc" from a ranch near Roswell. (source)
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is
The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
US Soldiers Allegedly Fought a Giant Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special ops task force purportedly encountered and killed an enormous humanoid in Afghanistan. Dubbed the Kandahar Giant, the beast was not only said to tower over the soldiers at 13 feet in height but also possessed 6 fingers on each hand and 2 sets of teeth.
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
The Pentagon's vision of new military jetpacks may finally be coming to fruition
Recent information from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has revealed that the Pentagon has indeed continued to pursue military-equipped jetpacks. And now, they seem closer than ever to achieving their goal as they have already awarded contracts to companies to build test prototypes. DARPA's 'Portable Personal Air Mobility...
Russia has stopped using its Iranian suicide drones because they don't work in the cold, Ukraine says
Russia has used Iranian-made drones to target power facilities and other critical infrastructure, resulting in Ukrainian casualties.
The US Air Force just broke cover on its first new bomber in decades. See photos of the new B-21 Raider.
The B-21 Raider is a sixth-generation aircraft meant to serve as the "backbone" of America's fleet amid rocky-relations with China and Russia.
World War 3? Biden Threatens To Take Action If North Korea Continues Missile Tests
North Korea's launch of an unprecedented 25 missiles and the dispatch of 180 military planes along its border two days ago have raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula and in the Pacific.
NBC News
Kim Jong Un’s sister warns U.S. of ‘a more fatal security crisis’
SEOUL, South Korea — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the United States on Tuesday that it would face “a more fatal security crisis” as Washington pushes for U.N. condemnation of the North’s recent intercontinental ballistic missile test. Kim Yo Jong’s...
Israel Gave the Middle Finger to the U.S. Government
When the FBI launched an official investigation into the murder of American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, Israel responded that it would not participate.
The UK Navy's new drone submarine is the length of an iconic London bus and will help to 'dominate the underwater battlespace'
The British-built crewless vessel is the length of a double-decker bus, weighs 17 tonnes, and will be able to cover 1,000 miles in a single mission.
Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation
XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
Biden calls ’emergency’ meeting of NATO leaders after reports of Russian missile hitting Poland
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — President Joe Biden called an “emergency” meeting of G7 and NATO leaders in Indonesia Wednesday morning for consultations after NATO-ally Poland said a “Russian-made” missile killed two people in the eastern part of its country near the Ukraine border. Biden,...
Video Shows Drone Strike on Russian Base That Crippled 2 Nuclear Bombers
A large flash of light can be seen in the footage, which reportedly shows a blast at a Russian airfield.
