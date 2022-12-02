Man and woman steal $3,500 worth of merchandise from Bed Bath & Beyond, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the holidays approach, two people loaded up on thousands of dollars worth of illegally gotten goods from a Memphis store, according to police.

Memphis Police said that a man and woman walked into Bed Bath & Beyond on White Station Road around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

The pair walked out with $3,500 worth of merchandise that they did not pay for, according to police.

Surveillance pictures show one of them piling the ill-gotten goods into a black car which they then took off in, police said.

If you have any idea who these two people are, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

