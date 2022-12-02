ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man and woman steal $3,500 worth of merchandise from Bed Bath & Beyond, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the holidays approach, two people loaded up on thousands of dollars worth of illegally gotten goods from a Memphis store, according to police.

Memphis Police said that a man and woman walked into Bed Bath & Beyond on White Station Road around 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022.

The pair walked out with $3,500 worth of merchandise that they did not pay for, according to police.

Surveillance pictures show one of them piling the ill-gotten goods into a black car which they then took off in, police said.

If you have any idea who these two people are, Memphis Police want you to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Any information which leads to an arrest, in this case, could be worth up to $2,000.

Comments / 30

arn
4d ago

the employees cannot follow them to their cars...what if they had a gun in the car.The products is covered by insurance why would the employees risk their life for ignorance.People should get a job and stop stealing.Also if the mpd officers don't get respect why would they respect a security guard??? No one has morals and values anymore which is sad

Reply(1)
9
me,myself and i
4d ago

so since nobody does anything about trying to catch them before they get to their cars, it's kind of a free for all.

Reply(5)
7
xxx.
4d ago

No wonder places are closing down . This town Is full of criminals .

Reply
17
 

