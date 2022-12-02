ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

KPEL 96.5

Opelousas Woman Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas woman has been arrested nearly two weeks after she allegedly ran into a pedestrian pushing his bicycle on U.S. Highway 190 then sped away. Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen says the incident happened on Thanksgiving Eve night on Hwy. 190...
OPELOUSAS, LA
kadn.com

Opelousas neighbor recalls saving shooting victim's life

Opelousas, La(KADN)- The victim of a weekend shooting in Opelousas is still alive after a neighbor rushed to his aid, after being shot while he was leaving his business. "It was really shocking because I didn't expect it to be him that was shot," says Kelan Broussard. Broussard remembers sitting...
OPELOUSAS, LA
calcasieu.info

Louisiana State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Violating a Protective Order Stemming from a Domestic Incident

Louisiana State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Violating a Protective Order Stemming from a Domestic Incident. Alexandria, Louisiana – On December 5, 2022, Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated that on November 7, 2022, 31-year-old Nick Ducote and his spouse were charged with domestic violence following a domestic violence investigation begun by the Marksville Police Department (MPD). MPD issued criminal summonses to both people. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office secured and enforced a restraining order on Ducote on November 9, 2022. He was consequently placed on administrative leave.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kadn.com

Mayor Julius Alsandor speaks out after recent violence in Opelousas

Opelousas, La(KADN)- The recent violence on the streets of Opelousas has hit Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor hard. Alsandor calls it unacceptable and unwarranted. "The loss of life like that not only impacts the family immediately but it impacts our community. It resonates with our community in a negative light. We're tired, society is tired."
OPELOUSAS, LA
WAFB

Man arrested, charged with 3rd-degree rape, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was arrested and charged with third-degree rape and second-degree battery on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to police, the arrest of Brandon Collins, 32, came after an alleged sexual assault at an apartment on Boulevard De Province. The...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Investigating Boat Crash that Claimed the Life of an Abbeville Man

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Investigating Boat Crash that Claimed the Life of an Abbeville Man. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) confirmed on December 5, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a fatal single-vessel accident that took place in Vermilion Parish on December 3.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KLFY.com

Teen Court mock trial being held at New Iberia City Court

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Residents are invited to attend the Teen Court mock trial tomorrow evening. At 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, residents will be able to witness another Teen Court mock trial at the New Iberia City Court. The program places Iberia Parish teens in roles of...
NEW IBERIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Body of Abbeville man recovered from canal

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville man likely drowned after he fell from his boat in the Hebert Canal. It happened over the weekend. Authorities with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say the deceased has been identified as Jeremy Stelly, 52, of Abbeville. LDWF agents say...
ABBEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

A baby starved to death in Avoyelles in 2019. Some say it foreshadowed problems at DCFS.

MANSURA — Christian Batiste’s seven short weeks of life were a constant struggle. He didn’t get enough to eat. He had trouble staying warm. After he was born premature and exposed to drugs, workers from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services were supposed to check on his family weekly in Avoyelles Parish. They knew Christian's parents well: Caseworkers had validated a case of sexual abuse against his father in 2018, and his mother had given birth to three substance-exposed newborns since 2011.
AVOYELLES PARISH, LA

