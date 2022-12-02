Read full article on original website
Beau Chene Students Evacuated After Two Threats in One Day
It's been a busy, scary day at Beau Chene High School.
Louisiana man arrested for assaulting and urinating on emergency room nurses
A Franklin man was arrested after urinating on emergency room nurses while they attempted treatment.
Arrest made in hit-and-run on Hwy 190
Hit-and-run crash in St. Landry Parish leaves an Opelousas man dead.
Opelousas Woman Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas woman has been arrested nearly two weeks after she allegedly ran into a pedestrian pushing his bicycle on U.S. Highway 190 then sped away. Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen says the incident happened on Thanksgiving Eve night on Hwy. 190...
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Ty Dudley Savoy
Ty Savoy is described as 5’8” in height, weighs 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is the 900 block of Comeaux Rd., Rayne.
Ville Platte man facing charges in connection to missing female juvenile
On January 8, 2022, The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by deputies with the CPSO who requested help in locating a missing 16 year old female juvenile from their jurisdiction.
Melville resident arrested and charged with inciting felony in connection to shooting
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Melville resident and charged them with inciting a felony connected to a shooting. Devel Smith, 49, of Melville, was arrested on Oct 31, after police charged with him inciting a felony. On Oct....
Opelousas neighbor recalls saving shooting victim's life
Opelousas, La(KADN)- The victim of a weekend shooting in Opelousas is still alive after a neighbor rushed to his aid, after being shot while he was leaving his business. "It was really shocking because I didn't expect it to be him that was shot," says Kelan Broussard. Broussard remembers sitting...
Louisiana State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Violating a Protective Order Stemming from a Domestic Incident
Louisiana State Trooper Arrested After Allegedly Violating a Protective Order Stemming from a Domestic Incident. Alexandria, Louisiana – On December 5, 2022, Louisiana State Police (LSP) stated that on November 7, 2022, 31-year-old Nick Ducote and his spouse were charged with domestic violence following a domestic violence investigation begun by the Marksville Police Department (MPD). MPD issued criminal summonses to both people. The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office secured and enforced a restraining order on Ducote on November 9, 2022. He was consequently placed on administrative leave.
Mayor Julius Alsandor speaks out after recent violence in Opelousas
Opelousas, La(KADN)- The recent violence on the streets of Opelousas has hit Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor hard. Alsandor calls it unacceptable and unwarranted. "The loss of life like that not only impacts the family immediately but it impacts our community. It resonates with our community in a negative light. We're tired, society is tired."
La. State Trooper accused of violating restraining order in Avoyelles Parish
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Louisiana State Trooper has been placed on administrative leave and arrested after authorities said he allegedly violated a restraining order placed on him in Avoyelles Parish. LSP said on Nov. 7, Nick Ducote, 31, and a woman were both charged with domestic violence by...
Opelousas man approached by unknown shooter, shot in stomach
Opelousas officers responded to a shots being fired Saturday.
Remembering Michele Elaine Oakes Boutilier
"She had a love for babies and a love for the elderly so and everybody that I've ever talked to that knew her said she had a temper like a wild cat."
Man arrested, charged with 3rd-degree rape, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was arrested and charged with third-degree rape and second-degree battery on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to police, the arrest of Brandon Collins, 32, came after an alleged sexual assault at an apartment on Boulevard De Province. The...
Balloon release held in honor of two slain Opelousas women
The Opelousas community came together in memory of their loved ones after they were killed in a double homicide this week.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Investigating Boat Crash that Claimed the Life of an Abbeville Man
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Investigating Boat Crash that Claimed the Life of an Abbeville Man. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) confirmed on December 5, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a fatal single-vessel accident that took place in Vermilion Parish on December 3.
Teen Court mock trial being held at New Iberia City Court
NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Residents are invited to attend the Teen Court mock trial tomorrow evening. At 5 p.m. on Dec. 5, residents will be able to witness another Teen Court mock trial at the New Iberia City Court. The program places Iberia Parish teens in roles of...
Body of Abbeville man recovered from canal
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Abbeville man likely drowned after he fell from his boat in the Hebert Canal. It happened over the weekend. Authorities with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries say the deceased has been identified as Jeremy Stelly, 52, of Abbeville. LDWF agents say...
Police: Third murder investigation this year on Ina Clare Dr
Police are investigating the drive-by shooting Thursday night resulting in the deaths of 21-year-old Samijah Leday and 19-year-old Alexie Joubert -- the third murder case on Ina Clare Dr in 2022.
A baby starved to death in Avoyelles in 2019. Some say it foreshadowed problems at DCFS.
MANSURA — Christian Batiste’s seven short weeks of life were a constant struggle. He didn’t get enough to eat. He had trouble staying warm. After he was born premature and exposed to drugs, workers from the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services were supposed to check on his family weekly in Avoyelles Parish. They knew Christian's parents well: Caseworkers had validated a case of sexual abuse against his father in 2018, and his mother had given birth to three substance-exposed newborns since 2011.
