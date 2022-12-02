Read full article on original website
GOP Senator Slammed Over Military COVID Vaccine Remarks: 'Incredibly Dumb'
Senator Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee said Sunday that she and other Republicans will work to prevent service members from being fired over vaccine statuses.
Daily Beast
The GOP’s House Majority Is Even Flimsier Than We Thought
Left in the wake of the countervailing forces that made the 2022 midterms so unusual are 18 GOP House seats set to become the new battleground in 2024. And as if New York didn’t have enough influence over the country, a handful of flipped seats there could once again make the difference between Democratic and Republican control of the House.
Senate GOP skeptical on McCarthy
Senate Republicans are skeptical about House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (Calif.) ability to unify his conference next year. That concern has Republican senators pushing to pass a year-end spending package, including an increase in spending for defense and military assistance for Ukraine. With a narrow majority in 2023, McCarthy’s struggles in lining up 218 votes…
House Republican calls efforts to vacate Speaker’s chair a ‘stupid idea’
Rep. David Joyce (R-Ohio) on Sunday said he supports House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to be the next Speaker and said calls by far-right Republicans to include a motion to vacate the chair in next Congress’s set of House rules were a “stupid idea.”. Joyce told “This...
Beto Sideswipes Senators Manchin and Sinema While Fundraising for Georgia Senator Warnock
Beto O'Rourke on the campaign trail. O'Rourke is employing his fundraising talents to support Senator Raphael Warnock in the Georgia runoffsPhoto byMatt Johnson via wikimedia commons.
Fact Check: Did Lauren Boebert Say Donald Trump Hadn't Paid Any Taxes?
A tweet, attributed to Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert, suggested Donald Trump couldn't be charged with fraud because he "didn't pay any taxes."
Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins
After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
GOP silence on Trump's call to cancel Constitution shows "full embrace of fascism," warns House Dem
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Repeating his thoroughly disproven claim that the 2020 election was stolen, former President Donald Trump called Saturday for discarding the U.S. Constitution to overturn his defeat.
Washington Examiner
Trump asks judge to keep third-party review on schedule after appeals court dismisses special master
Former President Donald Trump asked a Florida federal court to keep the third-party review of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate on schedule one day after a federal appeals court ruled to halt the special master from oversight. Trump's request was made to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, the same...
MSNBC
Under fire, Trump denies writing what he wrote about Constitution
Donald Trump has peddled ridiculous conspiracy theories about the elections for months. He’s talked about being reinstated to the presidency for months. He’s called for some kind of do-over election for months. But on Saturday morning, the Republican broke new ground with a specific argument. The former president,...
'Wrong, crazy and dangerous': Legal analyst blasts Trump's statement
CNN senior legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig reacts to former President Donald Trump's statement on his social media platform Truth Social.
GOP Strategist: Trump Can't Treat The Constitution Like His Wives
"You can't just get rid of it when it no longer suits your purposes," Alice Stewart said after the thrice-married president suggested ending the Constitution.
The Jewish Press
Double Standard: Trump Condemned but Free-Pass for Other Pols Legitimizing Jew-hatred
We are facing a vile and often violent pandemic of antisemitism. It comes from multiple places: White supremacists and black supremacists, the far-left and the far-right, the Congressional squad and Biden appointees with long records of demonizing Jews and harming the Jewish state, sports figures and Internet influencers, Students for Justice in Palestine and the Nation of Islam, radical gunmen attacking synagogue worshipers and kosher groceries and street thugs attacking pregnant Jewish women pushing baby strollers. All of these antisemites target Jews and the Jewish homeland of Israel.
MSNBC
Republicans pick an odd line of attack against Hakeem Jeffries
House Democrats last week rallied behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, unanimously electing the New Yorker to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the conference’s new leader for the next Congress. Republicans congratulated him by pushing a specific line of attack, over and over again. “The newly elected incoming leader of...
MSNBC
Kevin McCarthy’s GOP extremism problem is a very bad omen
On Tuesday, the last act of the 2022 midterms will play out as Georgia voters decide between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. No matter the result, it will bring to an end an election cycle that saw close to $17 billion in campaign expenditures and apocalyptic warnings of democracy on death’s door. Yet with the smoke all but cleared, the end result is a country as hopelessly divided as it was before Election Day.
Warnock will win Georgia Senate runoff, CNN projects, in final midterm rebuke of Trump's influence
Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock will win Georgia's Senate runoff, CNN projects, giving Democrats greater leverage in the Senate next year and delivering a critical blow to former President Donald Trump after a defeat of yet another one of his hand-picked candidates.
Trump Rebuked for Call to Suspend Constitution Over Election
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, File) Former President Donald Trump faced rebuke Sunday from officials in both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
Herschel Walker supporter equates Obama with the devil during event
Candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker (R-GA) speaks to supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump during a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) There was a significant moment of contrast at the small Herschel Walker bus stop...
Supreme Court Rejects Conspiracy Theory-Laden Case Against Dominion Voting Systems
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday morning declined to take up a case where a group of voters sued a private and prominent voting machine company under the statute that authorizes federal civil rights lawsuits to be filed against government agents and state actors. In an orders list, with no...
GOP Election Losers Are Getting Even Weirder on Twitter
A month after losing his gubernatorial election, Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano was tweeting pictures of what he implied were suspicious clouds.“Over Franklin County today,” Mastriano tweeted on Sunday, above four pictures of airplane trails across the Pennsylvania sky. He followed up with a link to an article about proposed future plans to study the effect of artificial clouds on climate change. The tweet appeared to be a nod to the “chemtrails” conspiracy theory, which right-wing candidates have previously disavowed under electoral pressure.With the 2022 midterm elections behind them, some failed candidates have leaned into less electorally friendly messaging, from...
