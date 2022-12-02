ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Beast

The GOP’s House Majority Is Even Flimsier Than We Thought

Left in the wake of the countervailing forces that made the 2022 midterms so unusual are 18 GOP House seats set to become the new battleground in 2024. And as if New York didn’t have enough influence over the country, a handful of flipped seats there could once again make the difference between Democratic and Republican control of the House.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Senate GOP skeptical on McCarthy

Senate Republicans are skeptical about House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (Calif.) ability to unify his conference next year. That concern has Republican senators pushing to pass a year-end spending package, including an increase in spending for defense and military assistance for Ukraine. With a narrow majority in 2023, McCarthy’s struggles in lining up 218 votes…
The Independent

Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins

After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Under fire, Trump denies writing what he wrote about Constitution

Donald Trump has peddled ridiculous conspiracy theories about the elections for months. He’s talked about being reinstated to the presidency for months. He’s called for some kind of do-over election for months. But on Saturday morning, the Republican broke new ground with a specific argument. The former president,...
TEXAS STATE
The Jewish Press

Double Standard: Trump Condemned but Free-Pass for Other Pols Legitimizing Jew-hatred

We are facing a vile and often violent pandemic of antisemitism. It comes from multiple places: White supremacists and black supremacists, the far-left and the far-right, the Congressional squad and Biden appointees with long records of demonizing Jews and harming the Jewish state, sports figures and Internet influencers, Students for Justice in Palestine and the Nation of Islam, radical gunmen attacking synagogue worshipers and kosher groceries and street thugs attacking pregnant Jewish women pushing baby strollers. All of these antisemites target Jews and the Jewish homeland of Israel.
MSNBC

Republicans pick an odd line of attack against Hakeem Jeffries

House Democrats last week rallied behind Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, unanimously electing the New Yorker to succeed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as the conference’s new leader for the next Congress. Republicans congratulated him by pushing a specific line of attack, over and over again. “The newly elected incoming leader of...
MSNBC

Kevin McCarthy’s GOP extremism problem is a very bad omen

On Tuesday, the last act of the 2022 midterms will play out as Georgia voters decide between Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. No matter the result, it will bring to an end an election cycle that saw close to $17 billion in campaign expenditures and apocalyptic warnings of democracy on death’s door. Yet with the smoke all but cleared, the end result is a country as hopelessly divided as it was before Election Day.
GEORGIA STATE
Cheddar News

Trump Rebuked for Call to Suspend Constitution Over Election

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Minden Tahoe Airport in Minden, Nev., Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, File) Former President Donald Trump faced rebuke Sunday from officials in both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
OHIO STATE
TheDailyBeast

GOP Election Losers Are Getting Even Weirder on Twitter

A month after losing his gubernatorial election, Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano was tweeting pictures of what he implied were suspicious clouds.“Over Franklin County today,” Mastriano tweeted on Sunday, above four pictures of airplane trails across the Pennsylvania sky. He followed up with a link to an article about proposed future plans to study the effect of artificial clouds on climate change. The tweet appeared to be a nod to the “chemtrails” conspiracy theory, which right-wing candidates have previously disavowed under electoral pressure.With the 2022 midterm elections behind them, some failed candidates have leaned into less electorally friendly messaging, from...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy