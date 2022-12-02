ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Get your plumbing project done correctly & on time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you're in the middle of a new construction project or a remodeling project, it can be frustrating for the plumbing work to not get done on time. Our Plumbing Expert, Mountaineer Plumbing, promises to be there on time and finish the work on time so you don't have to worry. They also make it their goal.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Free programs & activities this month at Hackley Public Library

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot going on during the holiday season – but we also need to take a little time to relax and enjoy the season! Hackley Public Library has free family friendly activities going on all month long. Mallory joins us from the library today to tell us about these holiday happenings.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

Catherine’s Health Center expanding to help more patients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catherine’s Health Center is a non-profit federally qualified health center serving West Michigan and Kent County. We have expanded to four physical sites over the course of the last year and a half and accept all patients regardless of ability to pay or insurance status for primary medical, behavioral, and dental care. They also recently opened the collocated facility with Streams!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Guiding Light adds addiction recovery housing for women

Guiding Light, which has long helped men navigate the road to recovery from addiction, is expanding its program to include services for women. (Dec. 5, 2022) Guiding Light adds addiction recovery housing for women. Guiding Light, which has long helped men navigate the road to recovery from addiction, is expanding...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Give a handmade gift to a loved one this holiday season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The search for the perfect gift can be time consuming and stressful, but we know of a place you can find that gift! It’s something that’s handmade and will last for generations and just get better with time! The Holland Bowl Mill makes wood products with the perfect blend of beauty and practicality. We’re so excited to take you inside the mill, to see how all their artisan products are made!
HOLLAND, MI
Fox17

Newsweek ranks 2 GR nursing homes among best in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health's nursing homes have been rated among the best in Michigan!. Newsweek released its Best Nursing Homes of 2023, naming Rehab and Nursing Kalamazoo Avenue as the top facility in the state, according to Corewell Health West. Rehab and Nursing Fuller Avenue nabbed...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

GRCC professor addresses region’s ‘dire’ need for ASL interpreters

A local sign language educator is hoping to encourage students to pursue interpretation as a career by creating a streamlined path to state certification. Justine Bryant, a Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) affiliate assistant professor of sign language, knows that while finding qualified, trained interpreters for those who are deaf or hard of hearing is vital, the road to a complete education in the field often is complicated for students.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam

ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Big 4 Guide to December events in West Michigan: Holiday light displays, parades, musicals, markets and more

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This December, tons of West Michigan organizations, business and groups are hosting festive events to ring in the holiday season! Enjoy everything from Christmas light shows, parades, theatrical performances and markets with your loved ones. ‘Tis the season to explore local happenings around town by referring to our Big 4 Guide featured below!
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WOOD

$750M expansion will add 300 jobs at Pfizer in Portage

Pfizer is sinking $750 million into its plant near Kalamazoo and preparing to add some 300 jobs as it expands. (Dec. 5, 2022) $750M expansion will add 300 jobs at Pfizer in Portage. Pfizer is sinking $750 million into its plant near Kalamazoo and preparing to add some 300 jobs...
PORTAGE, MI
WOOD

Kzoo moves $1M in ARPA funds to low-cost housing project

Kalamazoo city commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to provide $1 million in federal grant money towards a future affordable housing project. (Dec. 5, 2022) Kzoo moves $1M in ARPA funds to low-cost housing project. Kalamazoo city commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to provide $1 million in federal grant money towards...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Experience magic at Windmill Island Gardens in Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s something special going on this winter at Windmill Island Gardens – it’s called Magic at the Mill, a holiday light show running Fridays & Saturdays, December 2 through 17. This ticketed event will feature a 1000-LED ‘tulip field’ with a light/music show, a meet and greet with Sinkterklaas, and attractions and shops open. Holiday lights adorn campus (buildings, trees, and the windmill) helping to create the ‘magic’ at the mill!
HOLLAND, MI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Michigan

Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
PORTAGE, MI

