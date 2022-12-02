Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersHudsonville, MI
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersGreenville, MI
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
WOOD
Get your plumbing project done correctly & on time
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re in the middle of a new construction project or a remodeling project, it can be frustrating for the plumbing work to not get done on time. Our Plumbing Expert, Mountaineer Plumbing, promises to be there on time and finish the work on time so you don’t have to worry. They also make it their goal.
WOOD
Stay informed on available healthcare options with these tips from Exalta Health
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- No matter your “zip code, income, or socioeconomic background,” having access to quality health care is imperative. Exalta Health, a Christian nonprofit, provides quality healthcare for all people. During an AARP Real Possibilities interview, Ed Postma, President of Exalta Health, joins Jennifer Feuerstein...
WOOD
Free programs & activities this month at Hackley Public Library
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot going on during the holiday season – but we also need to take a little time to relax and enjoy the season! Hackley Public Library has free family friendly activities going on all month long. Mallory joins us from the library today to tell us about these holiday happenings.
WOOD
Catherine’s Health Center expanding to help more patients
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Catherine’s Health Center is a non-profit federally qualified health center serving West Michigan and Kent County. We have expanded to four physical sites over the course of the last year and a half and accept all patients regardless of ability to pay or insurance status for primary medical, behavioral, and dental care. They also recently opened the collocated facility with Streams!
WOOD
Guiding Light adds addiction recovery housing for women
Guiding Light, which has long helped men navigate the road to recovery from addiction, is expanding its program to include services for women. (Dec. 5, 2022) Guiding Light adds addiction recovery housing for …. Guiding Light, which has long helped men navigate the road to recovery from addiction, is expanding...
WOOD
Give a handmade gift to a loved one this holiday season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The search for the perfect gift can be time consuming and stressful, but we know of a place you can find that gift! It’s something that’s handmade and will last for generations and just get better with time! The Holland Bowl Mill makes wood products with the perfect blend of beauty and practicality. We’re so excited to take you inside the mill, to see how all their artisan products are made!
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly day warming up at Last Mile on Sunday. It's a Black and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids.
House of Dank to open eighth cannabis retail location in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - The Detroit based cannabis retailer is celebrating its opening day this Friday, December 9th at 3510 E. Mall Drive in Southeast, Grand Rapids. H.O.D. Grand Rapids will be a recreational location catering to anyone 21 years and older with a valid picture ID.
Fox17
Newsweek ranks 2 GR nursing homes among best in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health’s nursing homes have been rated among the best in Michigan!. Newsweek released its Best Nursing Homes of 2023, naming Rehab and Nursing Kalamazoo Avenue as the top facility in the state, according to Corewell Health West. Rehab and Nursing Fuller Avenue nabbed...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
GRCC professor addresses region’s ‘dire’ need for ASL interpreters
A local sign language educator is hoping to encourage students to pursue interpretation as a career by creating a streamlined path to state certification. Justine Bryant, a Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) affiliate assistant professor of sign language, knows that while finding qualified, trained interpreters for those who are deaf or hard of hearing is vital, the road to a complete education in the field often is complicated for students.
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
WWMTCw
Lakefront homeowners scrambling as Consumers Energy considers removing Lake Allegan dam
ALLEGAN, Mich. — There is uncertainty about the destiny of an Allegan County dam, leaving homeowners with lakefront properties scrambling about what the future holds. “Look around. If this goes away it’s going to really devastate our community even further than people that live at the lake, businesses, townships,” said Carole Catherine, lakefront homeowner and Lake Allegan Association member.
WOOD
Big 4 Guide to December events in West Michigan: Holiday light displays, parades, musicals, markets and more
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- This December, tons of West Michigan organizations, business and groups are hosting festive events to ring in the holiday season! Enjoy everything from Christmas light shows, parades, theatrical performances and markets with your loved ones. ‘Tis the season to explore local happenings around town by referring to our Big 4 Guide featured below!
How Michiganders can get help as heating costs spike this winter
LANSING, MI – Home heating costs are expected to jump this winter. And state and local partners are offering ways Michigan households can get help paying their utility bills. “No Michigan family should have to worry about keeping the heat on during the cold weather,” said Nicole Denson-Sogbaka from...
WOOD
$750M expansion will add 300 jobs at Pfizer in Portage
Pfizer is sinking $750 million into its plant near Kalamazoo and preparing to add some 300 jobs as it expands. (Dec. 5, 2022) $750M expansion will add 300 jobs at Pfizer in Portage. Pfizer is sinking $750 million into its plant near Kalamazoo and preparing to add some 300 jobs...
wkzo.com
Bronson Healthcare announces chief operating officer for Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Joseph du Lac joins the Bronson Healthcare system as a senior vice president and chief operating officer (COO) for Bronson Battle Creek Hospital. In this role, he will oversee operations as well as build community relationships within Calhoun County. He was selected following...
WOOD
Kzoo moves $1M in ARPA funds to low-cost housing project
Kalamazoo city commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to provide $1 million in federal grant money towards a future affordable housing project. (Dec. 5, 2022) Kzoo moves $1M in ARPA funds to low-cost housing …. Kalamazoo city commissioners voted unanimously Monday night to provide $1 million in federal grant money towards...
WOOD
Experience magic at Windmill Island Gardens in Holland
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s something special going on this winter at Windmill Island Gardens – it’s called Magic at the Mill, a holiday light show running Fridays & Saturdays, December 2 through 17. This ticketed event will feature a 1000-LED ‘tulip field’ with a light/music show, a meet and greet with Sinkterklaas, and attractions and shops open. Holiday lights adorn campus (buildings, trees, and the windmill) helping to create the ‘magic’ at the mill!
The richest woman in Michigan
Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
$750M investment in Portage Pfizer facility brings 300 more jobs
Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and its representatives from Pfizer to announce a new $750 million investment in its Kalamazoo facility.
