Traffic Advisory Mariposa County
MARIPOSA COUNTY – The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will perform various operations next week on State Routes 49 and 140. • One-way traffic control for utility work from the California Ranger Station to Joe Howard Road beginning Monday, December 5, through Friday, December 9, 2022, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Clovis Unified School District | 2 Minutes Today: Tutor.com
New Parking Structure Ready to Use and Reduce Parking Frustration
On Nov. 30, Fresno City College celebrated the grand opening of its new five story parking structure on Blackstone and Weldon Avenue with a traditional ribbon cutting ceremony. The ceremony started with a series of sports cars riding into the surface level parking lot that held both Jerry Dyer mayor...
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Sunday, December 4, 2022
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Sunday, December 4, 2022. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
Facts About Fresno County III
Just in case you are new to this series let’s catch you up. We found this great little booklet in the Library of Congress titled “Facts About Fresno County” and we looked first at the cover and inside pages. Next we spent a whole post just on Page 4.
Travel headaches continue to plague California's Sierra Nevada as heavy snow piles up
Not only has heavy snow not taken the weekend off in California's Sierra Nevada, but it's working right into Monday as well, as a stubborn low-pressure system continues to swirl just off the Northern California coast.
Christmas parades in Fresno, Clovis canceled due to weather
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The weekend rain forecast for the Central Valley has forced the cancellation of both the Downtown Fresno Christmas Parade and Clovis’ Children’s Electric Christmas Parade. Both parades were scheduled to take place on Saturday – but both have been called off due to the forecast weather. In a post on Facebook, […]
Don’t Let it Rain on Your Parade!
There are still lots of fun festivities to be had in Clovis. If the cancellation of the Christmas Parade due to rain has you down, get your spirits up with these fun family activities. Every night this month, you can go see Clovis homes decorated for the season. Some blocks...
Fiery Highway 99 Fatal Collison Illuminates DUI Dangers
Valley residents are again reminded not to drink and drive after a suspected drunken driver allegedly caused the death of a 28-year-old Selma woman late Friday night. Officers from the California Highway Patrol arrested Jose Lopez Gracida, 25, of Fresno, following a rear-end collision on Highway 99 near Clovis Avenue.
Celebration of Life for Evelyn Joyce Crowell
On November 24, 2022, Evelyn Crowell, surrounded by family, passed peacefully into the arms of Our Lord and Savior. She was 88 years old. No services are immediately planned at this time. The family will notify loved ones regarding a service. In lieu of flowers or remembrances, donations can be...
California Governor Gavin Newsom and Counties Begin CARE Court Implementation – Stanislaus and Tuolumne Counties Included in First Cohort
The CARE Act is a first-in-the-nation process to deliver critical services to vulnerable individuals suffering from untreated schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders when it is needed the most. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom joined local and state leaders for a convening of the first...
Flames break out at southwest Fresno home being renovated
Crews are investigating what sparked a fire at a southwest Fresno home. It broke out after 2 Tuesday morning at Thorne and Lorena.
Missing Montana child found in Mariposa County
Mariposa, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A missing child from Montana was located in Mariposa on Tuesday according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, a couple visiting family in Mariposa County over the Thanksgiving holiday was introduced to a father and son that they didn’t feel right about. This was enough that they investigated […]
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the Fresno Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Monday night in Fresno. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Ashlan and Blythe Avenues.
Marjaree Mason Center filling wish lists this Christmas
The Marjaree Mason Center is taking action to fill Christmas wish lists of families affected by domestic violence.
Disaster levels: Central CA ambulances told to not transport patients if possible as ER's overflow
A major surge in patients suffering from COVID, Influenza, and RSV is overwhelming Central California hospitals, forcing them to limit emergency medical services.
Christmas Tree Lighting, Craft Fair, and Chili Cook Off
COARSEGOLD — Get ready, everyone! There will be an awesome Christmas tree lighting, craft fair, AND chili cook off this Saturday at the Coarsegold Historic Village! Who could ask for more!. Christmas Tree Lighting, Craft Fair and Chili Cook Off at the Coarsegold Historic Village!. Saturday, December 10, 2022.
Local Madera business being replaced by an In-N-Out
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The restaurant Sugar Pine Smokehouse in Madera is permanently closing its doors on Christmas Eve, the business said in a letter on Thursday. With some employees already moved on to other jobs, the restaurant finds itself short-staffed for its last few weeks of operation. They ask guests to please be patient […]
20-Year-Old Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident Near Reedley (Reedley, CA)
The California Highway Patrol reported a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred on Manning Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. According to the officials, a Nissan 350Z was travelling at a high speed on the road as it approached a curve close to Kings River Road. The car then ran off the road, rolled down an embankment, and slammed into a utility pole. It then crashed through a fence.
Stolen San Diego motorcycle recovered in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on Monday morning after allegedly being in possession of a stolen motorcycle in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say that officers were patrolling the area of Country Club and Gateway Drive when they conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle. A call had already […]
