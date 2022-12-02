Read full article on original website
Related
nsjonline.com
Dobson won’t run for reelection to lead Labor Dept
RALEIGH — First-term Labor Commissioner Josh Dobson, a Republican, announced Tuesday he would not seek reelection to the post he won in 2020. A former state Rep. from McDowell County, he made the announcement at the monthly Council of State meeting in Raleigh. “After much soul searching I’m announcing...
Emily Rainey, Jan. 6 Protester, Questioned Over North Carolina Power Outage
Authorities said two power substations were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act.
carolinajournal.com
Getting sheriffs to obey the law
What does one do about a sheriff who refuses to obey the law? Answer: Sue him as many times as it takes. Although North Carolina pistol purchase permits (PPPs) and concealed handgun permits (CHPs) are being issued on a timely basis in ninety-eight counties, two urban sheriffs insist on flouting the law.
It’s official: North Carolina Board of Elections certifies 2022 results, boosts voters’ confidence
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Don’t include North Carolina among the states where there continues to be wrangling about election results. The NC Board of Elections unanimously certified the results of the 2022 election, meaning that Ted Budd is your new Senator, Kathy Manning is returning to Congress, and everyone else who had been announced as […]
Proposal would give North Carolina families thousands each year
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter as we approach the holiday season, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal where children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents.
WBTV
NC a ‘lawless’ land for HOAs and community associations
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Homeowners at Waterfront at Langtree in Mooresville have been asking for financial statements and an accounting of their community association fees for months. In return, they’ve received scribbles of expenditures on a yellow legal pad and a post on their community Facebook page about what the money has supposedly been put toward.
Mass power outage in North Carolina caused by gunfire, repairs could take days
Tens of thousands were left without power in North Carolina after two power substations were damaged by gunfire, authorities said Sunday. Power in Moore County may not be fully restored until as late as Thursday, an official for Duke Energy warned. The power outages left at least 40,000 customers without...
4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger places in North Carolina that you should visit, if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
At least 15 North Carolina schools swatted in 1 day; FBI, governor respond
(WGHP) — Schools across North Carolina were inundated with swatting calls on Thursday, including at least four of them in the Piedmont Triad. Schools across the state went into lockdown after threats were made against multiple schools. All of these calls turned out to be hoaxes — swatting calls meant to generate a large police […]
Applications open for NC heating bill assistance program
The North Carolina Low Income Energy Assistance Program is a federally funded program that provides a one-time payment to help with heating bills.
North Carolina Officials Investigating After Three ‘Gruesome’ Dismembered Bears Found
Wildlife officials in North Carolina are investigating a gruesome case after residents in Woodfin, NC discovered three mutilated bear carcasses on private property. Wildlife Commission spokesperson Mindy Wharton told the Citizen Times that the bears’ “paws were removed and left on scene” and “there was a bucket present with bear entrails inside.” According to officials, the bears were so deteriorated that their weight and age could not be determined. It is unclear if they were adults or cubs.
North Carolina man who shot his father in the head is denied parole
YADKINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) – A Yadkin County man serving a life sentence for first-degree murder because he shot his father in the head has been denied parole again. The North Carolina Post-Release Supervision and Parole Commission, which for months has been announcing it was releasing some inmates convicted of crimes that occurred before October 1994, […]
North Carolina schools receive hoax active shooter calls
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Following a rash of hoax school shooter calls across Georgia Wednesday, several North Carolina schools are experiencing similar threats. WSAV’s sister stations have reported on false threats to schools in Alamance, Beaufort, Bladen, Craven, Cumberland, Durham and Halifax counties on Thursday. According to the Alamance Burlington School System, one of the […]
This Huge General Store in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local general store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something interesting to find and can be a good alternative to bigger grocery and retail stores.
kiss951.com
Huge 450 Pound Fish Washes Up On North Carolina Beach
When my dad shared this story with me I was a little confused why a 450-pound fish made him think of me. But he told me to keep reading and then it made sense. The 430-pound fish washed up on Topsail Island of the North Carolina coast. And this is a place I visit frequently. But even without the Topsail connection, it’s still an incredible story. The deceased fish washed up on North Topsail Beach. It’s an ocean sunfish that weighed 453 pounds and measured six feet long from nose to tail and eight feet from the bottom to the top of the fin according to ABC 11.
South Carolina woman accused of faking nursing credentials at 3 care facilities
A woman is accused of using someone else's nursing credentials to work at three Upstate care facilities.
NC woman wins $3 million off $30 scratch-off
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Cathy Stroupe, of Bessemer City, bought a $30 scratch-off and won a $3 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Stroupe bought her winning ticket from Kingsway #5 on South 14th Street in Bessemer City. When Stroupe arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect her prize, she […]
WBTV
Upstate nurses arrested after allegedly failing to provide care to two nursing home residents
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (SCMFCU) arrested two Upstate nurses after they allegedly failed to provide necessary care to maintain the health and safety of two nursing home residents. A joint investigation by the Spartanburg Police...
Questions linger as mom now missing for 2 months after North Carolina Interstate 85 crash
The family of Alyssa Taylor said it has been two months since they last heard from her.
Low fuel light leads North Carolina woman to $1 million lottery prize
A North Carolina woman said she has her truck's low fuel light to thank for the $1 million jackpot she won from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Comments / 2