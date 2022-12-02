ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tannersville, PA

Two accused of retail theft at the Crossing Outlets

By Vivian Muniz
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YRmbL_0jVBmZoj00

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding two women accused of retail theft at the Crossing Premium Outlets in Monroe County.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Thursday around 6:00 p.m. officers responded to the Crossings in Tannersville for a report of theft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uJgJm_0jVBmZoj00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cLgKc_0jVBmZoj00
Pocono Township Police Department
Judge charged with forging address to stay in position

Police say the two women pictured entered the Tommy Hilfiger and stole an undisclosed amount of items from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pocono Township police at 570-629-7200.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 19

Lina Vitanza Fetter
3d ago

Nothing new. Maybe the stores could actually stop them from leaving like they did when I was young. Now they just let them walk out. Thieves know the drill, they don't even try to hide it anymore. Shop and don't pay.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

9 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within multiple counties in NEPA. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

I-81 crash leads to over 200 grams of weed

NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging a man after they say a crash led them to over 200 grams of marijuana. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 6 around 10:00 a.m. troopers responded to a crash on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County. PSP said a 22-year-old man involved in the […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Heavy police presence reported in Monroe County

POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to an incident near Route 209 Tuesday evening reporting a heavy police presence. According to PSP spokesperson Trooper Anthony Petroski, state police are involved in an active incident taking place on Mill Pond Road in Polk Township in Monroe County. Troopers say parts of Route […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

More info released in Monroe County deadly crash

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A third victim has died after a deadly crash occurred Sunday night in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, around 6:30 p.m. Sunday officers were dispatched to a report of a two-car crash that happened on State Route 611 and State Route 715 in Tannersville. Police say […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County

NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for a catalytic converter theft in Susquehanna County. According to PSP, on December 1, just before 10:00 a.m., troopers responded to the 1300 block of Main Street in New Milford, for a catalytic converter theft at […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Two dead, three injured in Tannersville crash

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Police are investigating the cause of a crash that left two people dead and three people seriously injured in Monroe County. According to Pocono Township Police, around 6:30 PM on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle accident in the area of SR-0611 and SR-0715 in Tannersville.
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Man charged with threatening four with gun at Vesuvio’s

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man accused of threatening four people with a gun outside of Vesuvio’s on North Main Street early Saturday. According to Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers were called to the parking lot behind the King’s College residency hall around 2:00 a.m. for a report of a man threatening […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Newswatch 16

Card skimmer placed at register in area Walmart

TAYLOR, Pa. — According to Taylor police, four men seen in a security camera photo placed a skimmer on a card reader at an employee-manned register inside the Taylor Walmart days before Thanksgiving. "One has a scanner, and the other three are distracting. And it takes about five seconds,...
TAYLOR, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Robber attacked driver dropping off pair from mall, fought with trooper, state police say

Pennsylvania State Police at Bethlehem are investigating a robbery they say took place Monday night in East Allen Township. Loren B. Naylor, 32, is charged after allegedly attacking and robbing a man who had pulled over along Beth Bath Pike (Route 512) about 9 p.m. Court documents show the attack was coordinated by Naylor and his girlfriend, who was being driven along with a second woman by the victim at the time after they were at an area mall.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WBRE

15K bags of suspected heroin found in I-81 traffic stop

NEW MILFORD, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Over 300 bricks of heroin were found inside a car that was pulled over by troopers on Interstate 81, police say. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Friday around 8:30 a.m. troopers did a traffic stop on I-81 north in Susquehanna County on a car for tinted windows and […]
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Berwick man sentenced to 5.5 years on gun charges

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Berwick man was sentenced to five and half years in prison for possessing multiple guns as a convicted felon. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Monday, 28 year old, Cody Drumheller, of Berwick, was sentenced on Friday to five years and six months in prison […]
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Pittston man accused of attempting to solicit a minor

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a 60-year-old man in custody they say attempted to meet up with a boy he believed to be 15. Officials say they received information from a cooperating witness (CW) who provided photos and a video of him meeting with Michael Brown, a 60-year-old from Pittston, who thought he […]
PITTSTON, PA
WBRE

Man accused of soliciting a minor and related charges

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is now in custody after allegedly planning to meet with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex. Kingston Police report that on July 26 at about 8:05 p.m. officers were sent to the area near the Dollar Tree parking lot on Wyoming Avenue, regarding […]
KINGSTON, PA
Daily Voice

Scranton DUI Dad Arrested Months After High-Speed Chase In Lebanon County: Police

Nearly six months after a high sped chase in central Pennsylvania, authorities have announced the arrested of a former convict who led police on a chase over the summer. 40-year-old Neil Swatsky, was arrested in Dauphin County on Oct. 20, 2022— four months after he fled from a traffic stop in a black Ford Explorer on June 20 and had eluded police ever since, according to the release by Palmyra Borough police on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Car Smash-and-Grab Theft Thursday at Township Park

UPPER SALFORD TOWNSHIP PA – There’s been another reported victim of smash-and-grab thieves who seem to be prowling parks, trails, and open spaces in western Montgomery County. A 54-year-old Harleysville woman had her car, a 2012-model Volkswagen, vandalized while she walked a trail Thursday (Dec. 1, 2022) at...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WBRE

High-speed chase leads to DUI arrest

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man on DUI charges after they say he lead them on a high-speed chase through Monroe County. According to Pocono Township Police Department, on Friday around 11:30 p.m. officers saw a car passing multiple vehicles in Swiftwater. Police started to follow the car as it continued […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy