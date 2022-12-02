ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how Florida boaters can help protect right whales this calving season

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
If you’re planning to boat or fish in the Atlantic Ocean this winter, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission officials want you to keep a watchful eye out for one of the world’s most endangered large whale species.

FWC said North Atlantic right whales are calving in state and federal waters off Florida, Georgia and South Carolina from November through April.

Officials said the endangered mammals are extremely hard to spot and collisions can cause costly damage to boats, put passengers and crew at risk, and injure or kill right whales.

There are fewer than 350 of the whales left, officials said, so protecting them is particularly important.

Here are a few tips to protect your boat and right whales this calving season:

Go slow, which could give you time to react.

Post a lookout. Watch for black objects, whitewater and splashes.

Avoid boating in the dark, when visibility is poor, or in rough seas.

Use the Whale Alert app to know if whales have recently been sighted or reported in your area.

Check for signage at your local boat ramp or marina as a reminder of what to look for and how to identify and report right whale sightings.

If a whale is spotted, slow down, operate at slow speed or put your engine in neutral if possible. Assess the scene and slowly leave the area while keeping watch. Never pursue or follow a whale and keep at least 500 yards from right whales (it’s the law).

Report whale sightings and collisions immediately to the U.S. Coast Guard on marine VHF Ch. 16 or call 1-877-WHALE-HELP (942-5343).

Orlando, FL
