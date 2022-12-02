Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
WTOP
Tuesday’s Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with OF Nomar Mazara on a minor league contract. CINCINNATI REDS — Agreed to terms with C Chuckie Robinson and RHP Jared Solomon on minor league contracts. FOOTBALL. National Football League. DENVER BRONCOS — Waived S Anthony Harris. TENNESSEE TITANS —...
