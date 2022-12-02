CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County senior citizens ages 55 and older are invited to a free holiday movie event Friday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Northbrook Baptist Church. The Cullman County Commission on Aging and Northbrook Baptist Church are sponsoring the event, which will have free popcorn, cookies, drinks and coffee for attendees. The featured holiday classic will the 1947’s “Miracle on 34th Street” starring Maureen O’Hara and the young Natalie Wood. The three-time Oscar winner is set in New York City beginning at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade where the hired actor playing Santa Claus is discovered to be drinking on the job. Macy’s event director Doris Walker, played by O’Hara, encourages a stranger to step in and take the place of the drunken Santa. The stranger, who calls himself Kris Kringle, is hired to be the store Santa despite Walker’s cynical concerns. However, Walker’s young daughter Susan, played by Wood, is won over by Kris Kringle, who is committed to a mental health facility. Then, the miracles continue. Northbrook Baptist Church is located at 3691 Alabama Highway 157. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

