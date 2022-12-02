Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
Annual Christmas parade to be held Thursday
The 2022 Hartselle Christmas Parade, hosted by the Hartselle Kiwanis Club, will come to town Thursday at 7 p.m. and city officials want attendees to come prepared for parking. The theme for the annual parade is “Something Old, Something New.”. No parking will be allowed on Railroad Street from...
cityofgadsden.com
City to host nighttime Christmas parade Dec. 15
Gadsden’s Christmas parade has been rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford has announced. The rescheduling comes after the Gadsden Kiwanis club canceled its Christmas parade, which was previously scheduled for the morning of Dec. 3. “Gadsden without a downtown Christmas parade is like having...
Lights on 436
CULLMAN, Ala. – Ronnie Allred has created a spectacular Christmas light show, Lights on 436, in his own front yard and invites everyone to see it free of charge. Allred has 5,200 LED pixels lining his house and has several props, including “talking” Christmas trees, so he can sync the lights to music. Some of the songs are Christmas classics like “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and “Carol of the Bells.” The show also features some short Christmas monologs about the reason for the season and some humorous interjections in between. The entire show runs about 30 minutes. Allred explained how...
Christmas at Hallmark Farms returns for 2nd year
WARRIOR, Ala. – The City of Warrior hosted Christmas at Hallmark Farms this week for the second year. Guests were welcome to walk the iconic 565-acre property, take pictures with Santa and enjoy refreshments. At the center of the property is the historic Hallmark Mansion, developed by Ted and Mary Hallmark. This year, every room in the mansion was lit so that visitors could see into the house through the windows. No one was allowed to enter since the mansion does not have a sprinkler system. Guests also walked down to the pond to see the lighting of the farm’s famous floating...
‘All of the residents love mom’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s Shirley Rhodes was recently honored for her more than two decades of service at The Neighborhood at Cullman (formerly Morningside of Cullman) assisted living community. Rhodes celebrated her 23rd work anniversary at the facility. Over the years, Rhodes has been named Employee of the Year and Employee of the Month several times, her daughter Sharlotte Oliver told the Tribune. “Her husband and my father, Doyse Rhodes, passed away in 2003. He and my mother always worked side by side for years doing drywall,” Oliver said. “My mom had been working for a few years when my dad passed...
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff’s Christmas Parade Canceled; Piedmont’s & Hokes Bluff’s Rescheduled
Due to the threat of inclement weather, there have been changes to three local Christmas parades scheduled for tonight. The Hokes Bluff Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for 6pm on Tuesday, December 6th. The Town of Cedar Bluff and the City of Piedmont have made the following announcements. From the...
wvtm13.com
Women Breaking Barriers: Alabama Adventure's Pat Koch is Santa's busiest elf
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Many central Alabamians have seen 91-year-old Pat Koch during the summer working on the grounds at the Alabama Adventure & Splash Adventure amusement park. But as the days grow colder, the woman many people know simply as "The General" takes her marching orders from the jolly old elf himself, Santa.
256today.com
Holiday tour of Decatur’s historic homes returns
DECATUR – It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the River City. It all gets underway next Saturday when the Albany and Old Decatur Historic Districts present their annual Historic Decatur Christmas Tour. More than a dozen tour sites including homes, churches and historic places will...
wvtm13.com
Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Drive
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — To help ensure that no family in Central Alabama goes hungry this holiday season, WVTM 13 is partnering with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama for the Neighbors Helping Neighbors Food Drive from Dec. 5-16. Follow the link above to make a one-time donation to the Community Foodbank of Central Alabama and directly impact the lives of thousands.
Seniors invited to Christmas movie day
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County senior citizens ages 55 and older are invited to a free holiday movie event Friday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Northbrook Baptist Church. The Cullman County Commission on Aging and Northbrook Baptist Church are sponsoring the event, which will have free popcorn, cookies, drinks and coffee for attendees. The featured holiday classic will the 1947’s “Miracle on 34th Street” starring Maureen O’Hara and the young Natalie Wood. The three-time Oscar winner is set in New York City beginning at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade where the hired actor playing Santa Claus is discovered to be drinking on the job. Macy’s event director Doris Walker, played by O’Hara, encourages a stranger to step in and take the place of the drunken Santa. The stranger, who calls himself Kris Kringle, is hired to be the store Santa despite Walker’s cynical concerns. However, Walker’s young daughter Susan, played by Wood, is won over by Kris Kringle, who is committed to a mental health facility. Then, the miracles continue. Northbrook Baptist Church is located at 3691 Alabama Highway 157. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
256today.com
Holiday activities honor Cullman’s German heritage
CULLMAN — The city of Cullman offers a different twist on the holiday season and invites everyone to join in paying homage to the city’s German heritage this month. Christmas in Cullman features several events and attractions including the tallest Weihnachtspyramide on display, Christkindlmarkt, German food and popular holiday traditions such as the downtown Christmas parade and ceremonial lighting of a massive tree at the conclusion and more.
Huntsville Animal Services is seeking a ‘Home for the Holidays’ for homeless pets
Huntsville Animal Services is asking for community members to give homeless pets a Home for the Holidays.
CCSO shares Christmas safety tips
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) shared several safety tips for residents to remember this holiday season. Around the home Keep your doors and windows locked at all times. If you are leaving for an extended period of time, have neighbors or family members check on your residence and pick up your mail. Leave a radio or television on to give the appearance that someone is home. Large displays of holiday gifts should not be visible through the windows and doors of your home. Be aware that criminals sometime pose as couriers delivering packages or gifts. Never open the door if you are uncertain...
Bham Now
5 new + coming soon businesses including Sons Donuts
Birmingham, isn’t it wonderful to call this city our home sweet home? There’s always something exciting happening, including these businesses opening and coming soon to The Magic City. Whether you have a sweet tooth or are craving a glass of wine, read on to learn about your new favorite spots.
wvtm13.com
Inaugural 'Gingerbread Jam' raises funds for Megan Montgomery Foundation
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — It's been three years since Megan Montgomery was found shot to death on the campus of Mountain Brook High School. Her estranged husband is serving a 30-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to murdering her. Montgomery's family created the Megan Montgomery Foundation following her murder...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham approves $3.7M for Carraway Hospital demolition
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The developer for the future $346 million Star Uptown project is receiving a cash advance from the city of Birmingham. On Tuesday, the city council approved giving Corporate Realty $3.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds to finish demolishing the former Carraway Hospital. In December 2020,...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's microtransit service expanded to nighttime hours and large service area
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham's microtransit service is now available at night and in expanded areas. According to a news release, Birmingham On-Demand riders can use the service from 8-11 p.m. in the City Center zone, including a large coverage area in Avondale and the west side of the city after 7 p.m.
Hartselle Enquirer
Students support the Key family in time of grief
Hartselle has always held a special place in the heart of the Key family since they arrived here in 2014. But it grew more special when their hearts were broken in grief after the passing of their brother and uncle Randy Jones. Jones, the brother of coach Faron Key’s wife...
Look down the highway. Is it a bird? A plane? Nope. It’s a Wienermobile! And it’s coming to Alabama.
Few people, err, vehicles can upstage the man in the red suit with sleigh pulled by flying reindeer, but come on folks, he comes every year. This week you can see something really special in north Alabama – the famous Oscar Meyer Wienermobile. The iconic hotdog with wheels will...
wbrc.com
Community Food Bank of Central Alabama distributing 25,000 holiday boxes this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thousands of families across the state are struggling financially this holiday season due to record-high inflation forcing prices for everyday goods to skyrocket. The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is offering holiday boxes so everyone can still enjoy meals around the dinner table. “Friends and...
