otakuusamagazine.com
The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure Anime Drops Teaser Trailer
The anime The Aristocrat’s Otherworldly Adventure: Serving Gods Who Go Too Far is coming out in spring 2023 and will be streamed on Crunchyroll. It’s based on the light novels Tensei Kizoku no Isekai Bōken Roku (translated as Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World) which are written by Yashu. A short teaser trailer has dropped. We have also learned a little about who’s working behind-the-scenes as the cast and crew.
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement Anime Sets Debut Date
In October we got word that the Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement anime will drop in January, and now that date has been narrowed down further. According to the anime’s official website, the adaptation of FUNA’s light novel series is officially set to premiere in Japan on January 7.
ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister! Anime About Turning Into a Girl Shares Trailer
The manga ONIMAI: I’m Now Your Sister! (a.k.a. Onii-chan wa Oshimai! in Japanese) is getting an anime adaptation that will debut on January 5. A trailer for it has dropped, and in it you can hear the opening theme song “Identeitei Meltdown” being performed by P Maru-sama and cosplayer Enako.
The Dangers in My Heart Trailer Shares Cast, Crew and Debut
The manga The Dangers in My Heart (known as Boku no Kokoro no Yabai Yatsu in Japanese) is getting an anime adaptation that will debut in April 2023. HIDIVE will offer simultaneous streaming. A teaser trailer just under a minute longer has dropped for the show. Looking to the announced...
The First Slam Dunk Anime Film Ranks #1 in Japan’s Box Office
Based on the manga by Takehiko Inoue, The First Slam Dunk anime film opened in Japan this past Saturday and proved to be a hit. The film ranked #1, pulling in ¥1,295,808,780 (about US$9.50 million) on the back of 847,000 tickets sold during its opening weekend. This total includes...
50 Years Later, Mazinger Z Is Still a Powerhouse
50 years ago today, Go Nagai’s Mazinger Z debuted. And it went on to change the world of giant robot anime—and anime in general—forever. Today, fans around the world are celebrating the show’s legacy. And it’s one heck of a legacy. We’d be here all day if we tried to outline everything it’s done in its time. But for the time being, here’s a brief run-down of its more notable influences on our favorite form of entertainment.
