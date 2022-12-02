ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, AR

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

Family argument lands Monroe man in jail; allegedly attempted to grab officer’s firearm during arrest

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Peach Street in Monroe, La. due to an argument that took place between 50-year-old Quandra R. Powell and his aunt. According to police, they were informed that Powell and his aunt engaged in a verbal altercation that led to the two continuing their argument outside of the home.
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive; reward offered to the public

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 39-year-old Damian Lamkin who is wanted for two counts of Residential Burglary, two counts of Breaking or Entering, two counts of First-Degree Criminal Mischief, two counts of Theft of Property, and 24 counts of Theft of Firearms. Lamkin is described as a White male standing five feet and 8 inches, and weighing approximately 180 pounds.
cenlanow.com

Monroe man arrested for involvement in two fentanyl related deaths

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 3, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to two fentanyl overdoses that took place in the Monroe area. The overdoses resulted in the deaths of a Black male and White female, as well as the arrest of 47-year-old Jarrell Lee Walker. Officers were...
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Monroe woman accused of assaulting mother over food stamp card

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – -On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Monroe Police were called to a residence on South 8th Street due to a domestic disturbance. Officers then spoke with the victim who advised that their daughter, 18-year-old Sha’meka Ronesha White, allegedly assaulted the victim because of a food stamp card.
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Midday Ark-La-Miss News Update; Dec. 6, 2022

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Missed our morning show? Here’s your Midday Ark-La-Miss Update for Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Watch NBC’s new midday newscast “NBC News Daily” on weekdays from 1 PM to 2 PM central time for national and world news, as well as your full local forecast and top stories across the Ark-La-Miss.
WEST MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

City Councilwoman hosts redistricting meeting in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Monroe City Councilwoman, Juanita Woods hosted an open redistricting meeting aiming to create new infrastructure and bring people back to the South side of Monroe. Monroe citizens were invited to attend the meeting held at the Greater New Antioch Baptist Church to give their input...
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Open house event to take place at the Wellspring on December 15th

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, the Wellspring will host an open house event. After more than two and a half years spent repairing the damages caused by local tornadoes in 2020, the Wellspring will return to 1515 Jackson Street.
MONROE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy