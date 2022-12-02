Read full article on original website
Family argument lands Monroe man in jail; allegedly attempted to grab officer’s firearm during arrest
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Peach Street in Monroe, La. due to an argument that took place between 50-year-old Quandra R. Powell and his aunt. According to police, they were informed that Powell and his aunt engaged in a verbal altercation that led to the two continuing their argument outside of the home.
Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted fugitive; reward offered to the public
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 39-year-old Damian Lamkin who is wanted for two counts of Residential Burglary, two counts of Breaking or Entering, two counts of First-Degree Criminal Mischief, two counts of Theft of Property, and 24 counts of Theft of Firearms. Lamkin is described as a White male standing five feet and 8 inches, and weighing approximately 180 pounds.
Monroe man arrested for involvement in two fentanyl related deaths
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 3, 2022, the Monroe Police Department responded to two fentanyl overdoses that took place in the Monroe area. The overdoses resulted in the deaths of a Black male and White female, as well as the arrest of 47-year-old Jarrell Lee Walker. Officers were...
Monroe woman accused of assaulting mother over food stamp card
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – -On Sunday, December 4, 2022, Monroe Police were called to a residence on South 8th Street due to a domestic disturbance. Officers then spoke with the victim who advised that their daughter, 18-year-old Sha’meka Ronesha White, allegedly assaulted the victim because of a food stamp card.
West Monroe man arrested for numerous drug charges and hunting without a license
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 2, 2022, officers observed a man, 51-year-old Shawn Frost, hunting with a Ruger .357 revolver without a proper license. Officers watched Frost hunt until dark and eventually made contact with the subject and identified themselves as wildlife agents. After making contact with...
Monroe Police Department searching for two suspects wanted for second-degree murder
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The individuals pictured below have been declared wanted for second-degree murder in relation to an incident that occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on November 28, 2022. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two suspects, you are urged to contact...
Monroe Police Department investigating suspicious package left by Ross Dress for Less, potentially a bomb
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Detective Matt Schmitz with the Monroe Police Department, a suspicious package was found near Ross Dress for Less in Monroe. Authorities responded to this potential bomb threat around 12:45 PM. Currently, the bomb team is still on the scene investigating the package and...
Midday Ark-La-Miss News Update; Dec. 6, 2022
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Missed our morning show? Here’s your Midday Ark-La-Miss Update for Tuesday, December 6, 2022. Watch NBC’s new midday newscast “NBC News Daily” on weekdays from 1 PM to 2 PM central time for national and world news, as well as your full local forecast and top stories across the Ark-La-Miss.
City Councilwoman hosts redistricting meeting in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Monroe City Councilwoman, Juanita Woods hosted an open redistricting meeting aiming to create new infrastructure and bring people back to the South side of Monroe. Monroe citizens were invited to attend the meeting held at the Greater New Antioch Baptist Church to give their input...
Two NELA schools recognized as two of the 41 Louisiana Comeback campuses, exceeding pre-pandemic levels in reading and math
BATON ROGUE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 5, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Education recognized 41 schools, from 21 parishes, as Louisiana Comeback campuses. Quitman High School of Jackson Parish and Boley Elementary School of Ouachita Parish are two of these 41 campuses that have earned the prestigious honor.
Open house event to take place at the Wellspring on December 15th
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 15, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, the Wellspring will host an open house event. After more than two and a half years spent repairing the damages caused by local tornadoes in 2020, the Wellspring will return to 1515 Jackson Street.
NBC 10’s Sidney Lain meets with local man to receive insight on cigar box guitar history and how they are created
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Cigar box guitars have been around since the early 1800s and have been used by many musical artists. NBC 10’s Sidney Lain meets with a local man who makes cigar box guitars and gives viewers a tutorial. Be sure to tune in to...
