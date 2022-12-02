‘Is this the right thing to do?’ Thieves steal the family car of a 10-year-old cancer patient during chemo treatment

Read full article on original website
Man shot in head, killed while waiting in line at Cleveland convenience store
It happened just before noon Thursday, Nov. 24, at Super One Market, 4501 Lee Road.
cleveland19.com
Euclid police: Can you ID this home break in suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid police are searching for the suspect of a home break in that took place on Nov. 23. Police said around 2:30 p.m., a resident came home from work to find his house on Williams Avenue had been broken into, with clothing and electronics stolen. Their...
cleveland19.com
Mayfield Heights barber college mourns death of colleague
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular barber college instructor was killed in a multi-vehicle accident on I-90 in Cleveland on Dec. 2. Matthew Flowers, 26, worked at LaBarberia Institute of Hair in the Golden Gate Shopping Center in Mayfield Heights. According to Cleveland police, Flowers, 26, was eastbound on...
Cleveland man dies 10 days after being shot in supermarket line, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland man died 10 days after he was shot in a supermarket in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Rashaun Yearby, 46, was shot in the head about 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 24, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. The shooting happened at Super One Market in the 4500 block of Lee Road, south of Langley Avenue.
Hungry and speeding, Parma driver admits to having ‘a bit to drink’ before arrest: Brecksville Police Blotter
On Oct. 28, police observed a speeding maroon Buick traveling 77 mph in a 25 mph zone on Royalton Road. The officer caught up with the Buick as it was entering the Interstate 77 northbound ramp. While talking to the Parma driver, the officer smelled booze. Asked about the speeding,...
Woman cited for barking dogs at 1 a.m.: Avon Police Blotter
Police cited a woman for barking dogs at 1:05 a.m. Nov. 13 after their second response to her home for the same complaint in two months. The woman reportedly took more than five minutes to answer the door when the officer was “banging on the front door and ringing the doorbell.” The dogs continued barking from the fenced back yard, reports said.
Former employee assaults co-worker after being fired for theft: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Nov. 9, police were dispatched to a Royalton Road appliance store regarding an assault. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
$1 million bond continued for Parma man charged with murder after missing man's body found wrapped in plastic
CLEVELAND — 40-year-old Paul Addicott II was back in court Tuesday morning amid charges in the death of a missing man whose body was found wrapped in plastic in a Parma basement. During the brief hearing, a judge continued bond at $1 million for Addicott, who was arrested and...
14-year-old boy fatally shot man in head during argument: Marshals
The 14-year-old suspect allegedly killed 18-year-old Lawrence McKissic, shooting him in the head during an argument.
Pedestrian struck by car in downtown Akron dies of injuries
AKRON, Ohio — A man who was struck by a car Monday morning while crossing a street in downtown Akron has died of his injuries, police say. Police have not released the identity of the 39-year-old victim. The man was hit at about 7:39 a.m. on East Exchange Street...
cleveland19.com
Suspect in Cleveland Dollar Tree robbery may have tried to rob Lakewood Mr. Hero’s, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who is accused of robbing a Cleveland Dollar Tree may be the same suspect of the attempted robbery at a Lakewood Mr. Hero’s, police confirmed. Detectives are now asking the community to help identify the suspect. Cleveland Police said the suspect came into...
Police investigate vandalized bathroom and egged house: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Nov. 18, a Burger King employee called police about a woman causing a disturbance at the Pearl Road restaurant. The caller said the woman had not only vandalized the bathroom, but also refused to leave. An arriving officer located the suspect outside the restaurant. She denied vandalizing the bathroom,...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man dies after being shot on Thanksgiving
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old Cleveland man died from injuries suffered in a Thanksgiving morning shooting. Cleveland police said Rashaun Yearby was shot around 11:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lee Road. This is in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Yearby died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical...
Cleveland family accused of stealing $7 million
A family accused of stealing millions of dollars in small business loans, had their indictment unsealed by a federal grand jury in Cleveland recently.
cleveland19.com
No arrests in weekend murder of 34-year-old man in Maple Heights
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 34-year-old man early Saturday morning. According to Maple Heights police, officers were called out to the 18000 block of Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. for a report of two suspicious men knocking on doors.
U.S. Marshals arrest 14-year-old boy in Cleveland slaying
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A 14-year-old boy and a 46-year-old man were arrested Monday in connection with two separate slayings in Cleveland. Lawrence McKissic, 18, was shot in the head on Nov. 19 and died days later at University Hospitals. Police identified the 14-year-old suspect at the scene, but officers were not able to find him to arrest him.
Cuyahoga County judge’s son accused of murdering wife testifies he shot her in self-defense
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cuyahoga County judge’s son who shot and killed his wife testified on Tuesday that she pointed a gun at him after she already fired three shots inside their house. Omnisun Azali, a U.S. Army veteran who had a license to carry a concealed handgun...
'It's Not Vacant': Longtime ArtCraft Building Tenants Given Only Weeks To Leave After Cleveland Police HQ Announcement
Artists, some of whom have been there for decades, say they have until December 16th to clear out
Cleveland Jewish News
Hunting Valley couple’s $42M donation creates sparkling new west side hospital
The opening of The MetroHealth Glick Center Nov. 5 “unquestionably exceeds our greatest expectations” philanthropist Bob Glick told the Cleveland Jewish News. Bob and JoAnn Glick, for whom the $767 million, 11-story building is named, were given that honor after they contributed $42 million for programming – not for bricks and mortar.
Mystery surrounds big SUVS for Cleveland police: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found Cleveland police just spent your tax money on big SUVs, but we also found police not explaining how they’ll be used.
Comments / 3