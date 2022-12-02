Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fleming Island motorcyclist pronounced dead after accident on I-295, Florida Highway Patrol saysZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg RideOut Elementary student featured on The Kelly Clarkson showZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
State Rep. Sam Garrison asks public to attend Clay County hearing on state, local issuesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Payments up to $4,000 available to some Florida residentsR.A. HeimJacksonville, FL
Related
Twin Peaks restaurant, which boasts ‘scratch food’ and ‘29° beers’ planned for Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Plans are in the works for a Jacksonville location of a restaurant chain that says it’s “so much more than your typical sports bar.”. Twin Peaks will occupy the building at 11892 Atlantic Boulevard, according to plans filed with the city of Jacksonville. >>>...
SPOTLIGHT: Familiar Christmas events return to Jax area
Jacksonville, Fl — As we draw closer to Christmas, more holiday staples are returning to the Jacksonville area, including the Jacksonville Symphony’s Holiday Pops and more. Deck the Chairs in Jacksonville Beach features a nightly light show Friday - Sunday, sponsored by Visit Jacksonville. Nights of Lights continues...
Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for 20th year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for a 20th year at Old St. Andrew’s Church in downtown. The display is being hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society and has transformed the church into a winter wonderland. From December 8th to December 27th, more than 50...
Confederate flag flies again over downtown Jacksonville to protest removal of monuments
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A plane once again flew the Confederate flag around downtown Jacksonville on Tuesday morning. Action News Jax told you when a similar thing happened Nov. 27 before the Jaguars-Ravens game at TIAA Bank Field. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. In addition to the flag,...
a-z-animals.com
7 Adorable Puppies In Jacksonville To Adopt For Christmas
Puppies know how to steal our hearts. They are sweet and quickly become part of the family. If you live in Jacksonville, Florida, many shelters and rescues are looking for families to adopt their cute pups. However, adopting dogs is a huge responsibility. They aren’t just cute accessories, but living things with unique needs. Consider your options before adopting a new furry member into your family. No rescue wants to see a newly adopted dog return. With that being said, here are 7 adorable puppies in Jacksonville to adopt for Christmas.
'We will not tire:' Leaders vow to find person responsible for killing 13-year-old boy in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and Mayor Lenny Curry addressed the public Monday night following a violent weekend involving a 13-year-old boy who was shot to death. "Jacksonville, we will not, will not, tolerate violence for one more day," said Waters, who was also joined by members...
‘Curry, stop your hate!’: Confederate banner calls out Jacksonville Mayor over monument removal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville has been a center of controversy for publicly displayed hate speech and divisive messaging for the last month. First, an antisemitic remark saying, “Kanye was right about the Jews” was projected onto TIAA Bank Field during the University of Florida and University of Georgia football game back in late October. Then, a couple of weeks ago, a Confederate flag was flown over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens pregame with the message “Put the monuments back.” That message was in response to the removal of Confederate monuments around Duval County.
residentnews.net
A legacy in stone, on paper: Historian Wayne Wood releases new book celebrating Jacksonville’s architectural history
Jacksonville historian Dr. Wayne Wood has written a new book about the city’s historical architecture and notable landmarks. Titled “Jacksonville’s Architectural Heritage: Landmarks for the Future,” the book will be released in early December and pays homage to the iconic buildings and landmarks that have helped define Jacksonville’s landscape and architectural identity.
Murder charges dropped against Jacksonville man whose girlfriend was found in Marco Lake
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in a San Marco lake did not commit the crime, according to a court filing in the case. Instead, the filing says, she was killed by a man she'd just shot in the abdomen. On...
Video: Florida Police Officer Unable To Swim Jumps Into Pond To Save Drowning Baby
A police officer from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Me’Atia Sanderson, jumped in a pond to save a drowning baby in Jacksonville, Florida despite being unable to swim, according to WTSP News. A graphic video of Officer Sanderson jumping into a retention pond on June 9 to save the...
wjct.org
Nobel laureate Maria Ressa; Cabbage Patch Kids; The Arc Lodge; Jags lose again
A global leader in the information war for press freedom and democracy speaks in Jacksonville tonight. Maria Ressa is a Filipino journalist and press freedom advocate who rose to prominence as her website, Rappler, took on the authoritarian Rodrigo Duterte regime. She has been arrested on 10 charges related to the Duterte regime, but is out on bail pending her appeal.
myhot995.com
Enter Here to Win Mary J. Blige Tickets!
Mary J. Blige is coming to Jacksonville and we want you to see her live! That’s why HOT 99.5 has your chance to win a pair of tickets to her show on December 29th at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. You don’t want to miss out!. Want to...
North Carolina man finds U-Haul stolen in Jacksonville ransacked, missing catalytic converter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Austin Bembridge woke up Sunday morning in Jacksonville a little over five hours from his final destination. U-Haul keys in hand, he went to his hotel's parking lot, where his heart sunk. "Every step I made I could see more a parking space; another parking space...
Black Santa Winter Wonderland now open in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The much-awaited Black Santa Jax Winter Wonderland is now open. Located inside the Ndani Village, a grand opening of the studio will take place on December 4 at 10:00 a.m. Black Santa Jax was created by Robert and Patricia Gresham, lifelong educators who sought to fulfill...
First Coast News
Man in his 60s found dead at industrial complex in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A white male in his 60s was found dead at an industrial complex near downtown Jacksonville, police said Sunday night. He was an employee at the business and was discovered by a coworker who came to check on a work project, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He had at least one gunshot wound and a full autopsy will be conducted.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Jax Fish Fry building-out in St. Johns County
Jax Fish Fry, which opened its first restaurant at 8380 Baymeadows Road, Suite 8, in Jacksonville, is building-out a restaurant in St. Johns County. St. Johns County issued a permit Nov. 14 for Interior Buildouts Inc. of Jacksonville to renovate a 2,123-square-foot space for Jax Fish Fry at 170 Fountains Way, Suite 7, in The Fountains at St. Johns.
Man robs business in Regency, uses ‘BMX style’ bike to escape, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who robbed a business in the Regency area and then rode away on a BMX bike. JSO said the armed robbery happened on Sunday, Nov. 27 in the 9500 block of Regency Square Boulevard. >>> STREAM...
Bullet hole found in Mayor Lenny Curry’s City Hall office
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A bullet hole was found in Mayor Lenny Curry’s City Hall office Monday after the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said an employee spotted shell casings in James Weldon Johnson Park. The City said the Mayor’s desk is just on the other side of the bullet...
Farm Share distributes to those in need
LAKE CITY, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
Welcome to Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Vintage Market Days will be taking place at Clay County Fairgrounds, 2497 State Rd 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade items, home décor, outdoor furnishings, food, art, and more.
Comments / 5