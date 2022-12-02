ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Familiar Christmas events return to Jax area

Jacksonville, Fl — As we draw closer to Christmas, more holiday staples are returning to the Jacksonville area, including the Jacksonville Symphony’s Holiday Pops and more. Deck the Chairs in Jacksonville Beach features a nightly light show Friday - Sunday, sponsored by Visit Jacksonville. Nights of Lights continues...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
a-z-animals.com

7 Adorable Puppies In Jacksonville To Adopt For Christmas

Puppies know how to steal our hearts. They are sweet and quickly become part of the family. If you live in Jacksonville, Florida, many shelters and rescues are looking for families to adopt their cute pups. However, adopting dogs is a huge responsibility. They aren’t just cute accessories, but living things with unique needs. Consider your options before adopting a new furry member into your family. No rescue wants to see a newly adopted dog return. With that being said, here are 7 adorable puppies in Jacksonville to adopt for Christmas.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

‘Curry, stop your hate!’: Confederate banner calls out Jacksonville Mayor over monument removal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville has been a center of controversy for publicly displayed hate speech and divisive messaging for the last month. First, an antisemitic remark saying, “Kanye was right about the Jews” was projected onto TIAA Bank Field during the University of Florida and University of Georgia football game back in late October. Then, a couple of weeks ago, a Confederate flag was flown over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Baltimore Ravens pregame with the message “Put the monuments back.” That message was in response to the removal of Confederate monuments around Duval County.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

A legacy in stone, on paper: Historian Wayne Wood releases new book celebrating Jacksonville’s architectural history

Jacksonville historian Dr. Wayne Wood has written a new book about the city’s historical architecture and notable landmarks. Titled “Jacksonville’s Architectural Heritage: Landmarks for the Future,” the book will be released in early December and pays homage to the iconic buildings and landmarks that have helped define Jacksonville’s landscape and architectural identity.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Nobel laureate Maria Ressa; Cabbage Patch Kids; The Arc Lodge; Jags lose again

A global leader in the information war for press freedom and democracy speaks in Jacksonville tonight. Maria Ressa is a Filipino journalist and press freedom advocate who rose to prominence as her website, Rappler, took on the authoritarian Rodrigo Duterte regime. She has been arrested on 10 charges related to the Duterte regime, but is out on bail pending her appeal.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
myhot995.com

Enter Here to Win Mary J. Blige Tickets!

Mary J. Blige is coming to Jacksonville and we want you to see her live! That’s why HOT 99.5 has your chance to win a pair of tickets to her show on December 29th at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. You don’t want to miss out!. Want to...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man in his 60s found dead at industrial complex in Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A white male in his 60s was found dead at an industrial complex near downtown Jacksonville, police said Sunday night. He was an employee at the business and was discovered by a coworker who came to check on a work project, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He had at least one gunshot wound and a full autopsy will be conducted.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Jax Fish Fry building-out in St. Johns County

Jax Fish Fry, which opened its first restaurant at 8380 Baymeadows Road, Suite 8, in Jacksonville, is building-out a restaurant in St. Johns County. St. Johns County issued a permit Nov. 14 for Interior Buildouts Inc. of Jacksonville to renovate a 2,123-square-foot space for Jax Fish Fry at 170 Fountains Way, Suite 7, in The Fountains at St. Johns.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Farm Share distributes to those in need

LAKE CITY, Fla — Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits and the state’s largest food bank, is distributing food to food-insecure Floridians in the Jacksonville area. Recipients will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods. Distributions are drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help...
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Welcome to Vintage Market Days of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Vintage Market Days will be taking place at Clay County Fairgrounds, 2497 State Rd 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vintage Market Days is an upscale vintage-inspired market featuring original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade items, home décor, outdoor furnishings, food, art, and more.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy