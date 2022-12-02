ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Alex Jones files for bankruptcy as damages owed to Sandy Hook families total nearly $1.5B: report

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, The Hill, Julia Shapero, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mS4kp_0jVBlSbR00

( The Hill ) — Infowars host Alex Jones filed for bankruptcy on Friday after a series of defamation trials resulted in him owing nearly $1.5 billion to the families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting, The Washington Post reported.

Jones reportedly listed his assets at between $1 million and $10 million and his debts at between $1 billion and $10 billion, according to the Post.

A Connecticut jury in October ordered Jones to pay $965 million in compensatory and punitive damages to 15 relatives of the victims of the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

The families sued Jones for spreading the unfounded conspiracy theory that the shooting — which left 26 people, including 20 young children, dead — was a hoax staged by the U.S. government.

Earlier in the year, a Texas jury awarded the parents of a child killed in the shooting $49 million in damages.

In Connecticut, Jones also filed a notice Friday saying his bankruptcy filing halts all proceedings in that case. A judge was scheduled to hear arguments Friday morning in the Connecticut case on a motion by the Sandy Hook families to attach the assets of Jones and his company to secure money for the damages awards.

The families’ motion to secure Jones’ assets also asks the Connecticut judge to bar Jones from transferring or disposing of any of his assets without the permission of the court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape

Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
SPOKANE, WA
WKRG News 5

Arrest made in Prichard killing: Police

UPDATE (1:38 p.m.): Prichard Police said they arrested a man they believe was one of the shooters at the Friday, Nov. 4 deadly shooting at St. Stephens Woods Apartments. Jason Hadaway, Prichard lead detective for major crimes, said Tyler Moore is charged with murder. WKRG News 5 was there Tuesday afternoon when Prichard Police moved […]
PRICHARD, AL
WKRG News 5

1 arrested in connection to Phat Tuesday Sports Bar weekend shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Monday afternoon in connection to a Saturday shooting at Phat Tuesday Sports Bar, according to a release from the MPD. Darius Matthews, 39, was arrested and charged with two counts of first degree assault and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle. Police said Matthews surrendered […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Man stabbed while walking down street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that happened in Mobile Monday afternoon. Officials said their officers were called to a local hospital after they received a report of a person coming in who had been stabbed. Officers talked to the victim who said he was […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man arrested; allegedly let juvenile smoke narcotics in his home

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Monroe police, officers have conducted a firearm investigation regarding a juvenile over the past several months. During the investigation, officers obtained a search warrant and an arrest warrant for the juvenile. On November 30, 2022, Monroe Police Department HEAT units […]
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

2 killed in Escambia Co. car crash: ALEA

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Brewton man and woman were killed in an early Friday morning car crash in Escambia County on I-65, according to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Jewell W. Smith, 57, and Johnny W. Smith, 36, were both pronounced dead at the scene after a tractor-trailer rear ended […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Family argument lands Louisiana man in jail; allegedly attempted to grab officer’s firearm during arrest

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a residence on Peach Street in Monroe, La. due to an argument that took place between 50-year-old Quandra R. Powell and his aunt. According to police, they were informed that Powell and […]
MONROE, LA
WKRG News 5

Traffic stop leads to stolen gun, drugs: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police said they arrested a man Saturday morning who was found with drugs and a stolen gun during a traffic stop, according to a release from the MPD. George Ruggs, 28, was arrested and charged with the following: Receiving stolen property Possession of Marijuana Possession of a controlled substance Possession […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

66K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy