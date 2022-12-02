ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
themadisonrecord.com

James Clemens Theatre claims awards at state Trumbauer festival

MADISON – Students in James Clemens Theatre recently demonstrated their theatrical talent at the state-level Walter Trumbauer Theatre Festival at Troy University on Dec. 1-3. James Clemens presented its one-act play, “Shuddersome: Tales Of Poe,” for adjudication at the state contest. This play features four pieces by Edgar Allan Poe: “The Tell Tale Heart,” “The Oval Portrait,” “The Raven” and “The Masque of the Red Death.”
MADISON, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Lacey’s Spring community fighting proposed rock quarry

LACEY’S SPRING — The woman leading opposition to a rock quarry proposed in northeast Morgan County says it would disrupt her community’s tranquil lifestyle, but state and local officials that she’s asked to block the project say they may lack the means to do so. Andrea...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Christmas Card Lane brightens downtown streets

MADISON – Two of Madison’s oldest and most charming streets became even more attractive with the opening of Christmas Card Lane. For the past eight years, Christmas Card Lane has shared seasonal designs by local artists. Large wooden flats serve as canvases for the artwork. Owners of historic...
MADISON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

David Nassetta named Cullman police chief

CULLMAN, Ala. – At its meeting Monday, Dec. 5, the Cullman City Council named David Nassetta the next chief of the Cullman Police Department (CPD), filling the spot left vacant after longtime Chief Kenny Culpepper’s retirement on Dec. 1.  Nassetta shared, “I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead the men and women of the Cullman Police Department.  I can’t say that there isn’t a little nervousness mixed in with that excitement, as I am taking over a position that has been very capably filled by Chief Culpepper for the last 34 years.  He’s been a vital part of...
CULLMAN, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Toyota Field to host Artemis I splashdown party on Sunday

MADISON – The Rocket City Trash Pandas and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center will be hosting a free Artemis I Splashdown Party at Toyota Field on Sunday, December 11 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Orion spacecraft is set to splashdown in the Pacific Ocean Sunday morning at 11:40 a.m., following its flyby of the moon.
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing

Families will have the opportunity to stroll through Christmas Card Lane featuring life-size Christmas cards. Families will have the opportunity to stroll through Christmas Card Lane featuring life-size Christmas cards. Fyffe Wins Class 2A Championship. The Fyffe Red Devils overcame B.B. Comer 40-28 Friday to win the Class 2A State...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Rocket City Marathon 2022: New Format, New Course, New Day

HUNTSVILLE- A fixture for 45 years, the Rocket City Marathon is set for this weekend with a new three-day format featuring what many consider one of the top marathon races in the country. The 2022 version of the annual extravaganza will include the pre-race Expo, presented by Barrios Technology, Historic...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT News 19

LOOK: Santa Claus makes a special visit to the Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The people over at the Saturn V must be on the nice list this year because Santa Claus took a visit to the Rocket City to bring some ho-ho-holiday cheer. Before going into ‘polar’ orbit to deliver presents later this month, Santa took a break from supervising the elves to make […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Decatur Utilities Warns Customers Against Spoofing Scam

Decatur Utilities said several customers reached out after getting phone calls from someone claiming to be from DU and spoofing the Caller ID so that the DU main number appeared. Decatur Utilities Warns Customers Against Spoofing …. Decatur Utilities said several customers reached out after getting phone calls from someone...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Jackson County community helps family after house fire

A Jackson County family is recovering after a house fire took place in the early morning hours last Wednesday. According to Hollywood Fire and Rescue, the fire at the Davis family home was due to a weather-related incident. Fortunately, the four people who lived at the home, including two young...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy