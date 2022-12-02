Read full article on original website
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
themadisonrecord.com
City council green-lights $11 million bid to turn old Three Springs complex into community center
MADISON – Madison leaders gave the green light to a long-anticipated project, turning the old Three Springs juvenile detention center into a multi-purpose community center. During a special city council session on Monday night, the council approved a $11,205,460 bid from Lee Builders to renovate the current facility. Before...
Demolition begins on former Huntsville City Schools Central Office
Heavy equipment is demolishing much of the former Huntsville City School's central office, the Annie C. Merts Administrative building, to make way for new condominiums.
themadisonrecord.com
James Clemens Theatre claims awards at state Trumbauer festival
MADISON – Students in James Clemens Theatre recently demonstrated their theatrical talent at the state-level Walter Trumbauer Theatre Festival at Troy University on Dec. 1-3. James Clemens presented its one-act play, “Shuddersome: Tales Of Poe,” for adjudication at the state contest. This play features four pieces by Edgar Allan Poe: “The Tell Tale Heart,” “The Oval Portrait,” “The Raven” and “The Masque of the Red Death.”
Hartselle Enquirer
Lacey’s Spring community fighting proposed rock quarry
LACEY’S SPRING — The woman leading opposition to a rock quarry proposed in northeast Morgan County says it would disrupt her community’s tranquil lifestyle, but state and local officials that she’s asked to block the project say they may lack the means to do so. Andrea...
Guntersville dog accused in attack scheduled to be put down
A dog that was accused of attacking a woman in Guntersville resulting in multiple skin-graft surgeries is scheduled to be euthanized, according to court documents.
themadisonrecord.com
Christmas Card Lane brightens downtown streets
MADISON – Two of Madison’s oldest and most charming streets became even more attractive with the opening of Christmas Card Lane. For the past eight years, Christmas Card Lane has shared seasonal designs by local artists. Large wooden flats serve as canvases for the artwork. Owners of historic...
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Wienermobile in North Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
David Nassetta named Cullman police chief
CULLMAN, Ala. – At its meeting Monday, Dec. 5, the Cullman City Council named David Nassetta the next chief of the Cullman Police Department (CPD), filling the spot left vacant after longtime Chief Kenny Culpepper’s retirement on Dec. 1. Nassetta shared, “I am very excited to have the opportunity to lead the men and women of the Cullman Police Department. I can’t say that there isn’t a little nervousness mixed in with that excitement, as I am taking over a position that has been very capably filled by Chief Culpepper for the last 34 years. He’s been a vital part of...
themadisonrecord.com
Toyota Field to host Artemis I splashdown party on Sunday
MADISON – The Rocket City Trash Pandas and the U.S. Space & Rocket Center will be hosting a free Artemis I Splashdown Party at Toyota Field on Sunday, December 11 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Orion spacecraft is set to splashdown in the Pacific Ocean Sunday morning at 11:40 a.m., following its flyby of the moon.
Look down the highway. Is it a bird? A plane? Nope. It’s a Wienermobile! And it’s coming to Alabama.
Few people, err, vehicles can upstage the man in the red suit with sleigh pulled by flying reindeer, but come on folks, he comes every year. This week you can see something really special in north Alabama – the famous Oscar Meyer Wienermobile. The iconic hotdog with wheels will...
WAAY-TV
Agencies respond to house fire in Morgan County
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports that agencies responded to a residential fire on Highway 36 at Lang Road in Lacey's Spring on Monday. Authorities have not said if anyone was injured.
Christmas parades postponed due to weather
Multiple Christmas parades across North Alabama are being postponed or rescheduled due to weather concerns.
WHNT-TV
Christmas on the River at Ditto Landing
Families will have the opportunity to stroll through Christmas Card Lane featuring life-size Christmas cards. Families will have the opportunity to stroll through Christmas Card Lane featuring life-size Christmas cards. Fyffe Wins Class 2A Championship. The Fyffe Red Devils overcame B.B. Comer 40-28 Friday to win the Class 2A State...
Cullman searching for new head coach following Oscar Glasscock’s retirement
Cullman High football coach Oscar Glasscock has decided to retire after four seasons at the school. The Cullman Times was first to report the news. Glasscock went 28-17 and led his team to the playoffs in each of his four seasons. The Bearcats were 7-4 in 2022, losing 41-24 to Gadsden City in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
themadisonrecord.com
Rocket City Marathon 2022: New Format, New Course, New Day
HUNTSVILLE- A fixture for 45 years, the Rocket City Marathon is set for this weekend with a new three-day format featuring what many consider one of the top marathon races in the country. The 2022 version of the annual extravaganza will include the pre-race Expo, presented by Barrios Technology, Historic...
LOOK: Santa Claus makes a special visit to the Rocket City
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The people over at the Saturn V must be on the nice list this year because Santa Claus took a visit to the Rocket City to bring some ho-ho-holiday cheer. Before going into ‘polar’ orbit to deliver presents later this month, Santa took a break from supervising the elves to make […]
WHNT-TV
Decatur Utilities Warns Customers Against Spoofing Scam
Decatur Utilities said several customers reached out after getting phone calls from someone claiming to be from DU and spoofing the Caller ID so that the DU main number appeared. Decatur Utilities Warns Customers Against Spoofing …. Decatur Utilities said several customers reached out after getting phone calls from someone...
WAAY-TV
Jackson County community helps family after house fire
A Jackson County family is recovering after a house fire took place in the early morning hours last Wednesday. According to Hollywood Fire and Rescue, the fire at the Davis family home was due to a weather-related incident. Fortunately, the four people who lived at the home, including two young...
One critically injured in crash on Drake Avenue involving electrical wires
One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after police say their car crashed into a ditch bringing down electrical wires.
Police officers in the Shoals meet on new gun laws
Local law enforcement were educated Tuesday on the bill passed earlier this year that allows Alabamians to carry a concealed firearm without a permit.
