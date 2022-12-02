ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KENS 5

Suns 133, Spurs 95: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up another loss on the season after losing to the Phoenix Suns, 133-95, at home. Keldon Johnson had 27 points and five rebounds to lead the team while Devin Vassell added 14 points. Tre Jones finished with 10 points and three assists while Keita Bates-Diop recorded 12 points.
