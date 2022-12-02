Read full article on original website
The First Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Trailer Roars Into Action
The "Transformers" movie franchise has been an odd one, as far as perceived quality goes. While the franchise has been wildly successful financially, grossing $4.8 billion worldwide (via The Numbers), critics have not been kind to "Transformers" movies overall (though even that assessment has been variable). 2017's "Transformers: The Last Knight" garnered a series-low 15% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and marked the final film in the franchise to be directed by Michael Bay (for now, anyway). Then something unusual happened when the spin-off film "Bumblebee" was released to stellar reviews and modest box office success.
Disney Plus removes two episodes of Marvel Legends after they spoiled Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special reveal
The episodes focusing on Drax and Mantis have been removed from the streamer
'Black Adam' Crosses $384 Million at the Global Box Office
Warner Bros. and DC Films' Black Adam has completed six weeks at the box office and is currently in the midst of its seventh and given that the film is well into its theatrical run, its latest returns this weekend are modest. Across the weekend, the Dwayne Johnson starring DC Comics adaptation raked in an estimated $2.7million from 74 markets, thus bringing Black Adam's total international earnings to $219.0m and the global (overseas and domestic) sum to date to $384.0m. Black Adam also opened in Japan this weekend - the last major market that had yet to receive the film.
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer shows off Drax throwing basketballs at children and Baby Rocket
Hot off the heels of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, we’ve got our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, due out next year. It shows off our titular guardians landing in the middle of a planet which, at first glance, appears to be the middle of a stock-standard Earth-like suburbia, only to discover that its residents are in fact aliens.
The First Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Hasbro Figures Are Bumblebee and Battletrap
The first trailer for the upcoming live-action film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has arrived, and with it comes the first toys from Hasbro. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Studio Series Deluxe Class Bumblebee and the Studio Series Voyager Class Battletrap are up for pre-order here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth priced at $24.99 and $34.99 respectively. Details about each figure can be found below.
Dwayne Johnson Criticizes Warner Bros. For Their 'Inexcusable' Decision Regarding Henry Cavill As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is currently reveling in the success of his latest hit movie from the DC Universe, Black Adam, but that won't stop him from speaking his mind on a sensitive matter like speaking up for fellow actor Henry Cavill who plays the role of Superman in the DC franchise and his status as the "greatest Superman."
Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take
We just wished these directors would make their movies and move on. The post Samuel L. Jackson Responds To N-Word Abusing White Director Quentin Tarantino’s MCU Hot Take appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Black viewers furious at producer Joey McFarland’s actions at ‘Emancipation’ premiere
Fans who watched the red carpet ceremony of the Emancipation premiere already have a few choice words to say. When producer Joey McFarland decided to pull out a part of his “historical collection,” several onlookers gasped in horror and that included all the viewers at home. The movie...
Samuel L. Jackson responds to Quentin Tarantino’s claim that Marvel actors aren’t real “movie stars”
Samuel L. Jackson has pushed back against Quentin Tarantino’s claim that Marvel actors are “not movie stars”. The actor, who plays Nick Fury in the MCU and has frequently collaborated with Tarantino in the past, addressed the director’s recent comments on Tuesday’s (November 29) episode of The View (via Entertainment Weekly).
The Suicide Squad's Sylvester Stallone Confirms Upcoming DCU Return
With James Gunn and Peter Safran now helming DC Studios, a lot of fans are excited to see which direction they will go for the future of the DCU and which characters will they bring back or introduce to the audience. Now, another notable DCU character has been confirmed to return to the franchise soon according to its portrayer.
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Introduces Popular Transforming Robots To The MCU
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special takes viewers on an adventure that takes Drax and Mantis to Earth in order to get Peter a very special Christmas gift. However, the wildest moment of the entire special is that it introduces GoBots to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's right. Let me repeat that. The GoBots exist in the MCU--and not just as toys.
Batgirl Directors Are Meeting With James Gunn After $90 Million Movie Cancellation
The $90 million Batgirl movie was canceled during post-production, but the directors of the project aren't feeling totally burned by Warner Bros. Discovery, saying they are open to returning to the DC film universe and even have a meeting booked with new DC boss James Gunn. Directors Adil El Arbi...
‘Ms. Marvel’ Directors Tease New Hollywood Project, Discuss Brendan Fraser’s Oscar Buzz Reviving ‘Batgirl’
“He is so, so talented,” gushes director Adil El Arbi when speaking to Variety about Brendan Fraser. The actor played villain Firefly in the now discarded Warner Bros. Discovery film “Batgirl,” directed by El Arbi in collaboration with his long-time partner, Bilall Fallah. “The way he played that character… It was one of the most memorable villains, so we’ll see. Maybe when he wins his Oscar they’ll want to show the movie,” concluded Adil, referring to Fraser’s Oscar buzz for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “[Fraser] is the nicest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” agrees Bilall, who fondly remembers the...
Warner Bros. boss talks new DC universe plans: "There’s not going to be four Batmans"
Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav is confident that new DC Films bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran are going to turn the entire DCEU around. "I think over the next few years, you’re going to see a lot of growth and opportunity around DC, there’s not going to be four Batmans," Zaslav said in a conversation hosted by RBC (via The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab)). "And so part of our strategy is drive the hell out of DC, which James and Peter are going to do. I think they’ve thrilled the fans. I think they’re going to thrill you over a period of time."
James Gunn Names Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Star "Best Actor" He's Ever Worked With
James Gunn will end his tenure with Marvel Studios after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters to focus solely on his work as the new co-CEO of DC Studios. Since the film won't be released until next year, the director is dually focusing on both of his jobs and even released the first teaser trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 last week during CCXP Brazil. Fans have been rewatching the trailer to see if they missed any cool details that the director hid, and one fan on Twitter seemed to miss Chukwudi Iwuji as the High Evolutionary. When Gunn pointed out that the actor appeared in the teaser twice, another fan asked why he race-swapped the character. The director then revealed that Iwuji was cast because he was the best actor he's ever worked with. You can check out the tweets thread below.
Guess Who This Chill Kid Turned Into!
Before this laid-back chick turned into a singer and a TV personality, she was just getting her feet wet in the music industry with her older brother in Oakland, California before making the big move to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams. This cute kid started out her career as...
Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho's New Movie Gets Title, Trailer, and Release Date
Parasite director Bong Joon Ho's next movie is officially on the way. On Monday, Warner Bros. Pictures unveiled the first teaser trailer for Mickey 17, a new science fiction film directed by the Oscar-winning filmmaker. The teaser not only shows the first look at The Batman star Robert Pattinson in the titular role, but it also reveals the film's title, which had previously been unknown. Additionally, the studio announced that Mickey 17, which is currently in production, will be released in theaters worldwide on March 29, 2024. Mickey 17 also stars Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Toni Collette (Knives Out), and Mark Ruffalo (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law).
10 Best Animated Movies of the 2010s, According to Rotten Tomatoes
The 2010s was an utterly phenomenal decade for animation. Whether on the big or small screen, animated projects have become more popular than ever, earning new respect from critics and audiences. It was a decade of experimentation and evolution, and every major studio managed to make a film that redefined what animated films could be and what they could look like. Even the types of stories they could tell.
Prime Video Releases First Teaser For Highly-Anticipated New Series
Prime Video's long-awaited adaptation of Daisy Jones & The Six finally has a trailer — and a release date. On Tuesday, the streaming service released the first teaser for the upcoming miniseries, which features a very brief look at Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) on stage in front of a massive crowd. The miniseries, which is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel of the same name, will be premiering on Friday, March 3rd, with new episodes arriving through March 24th.
