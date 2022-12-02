ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

Elderly man viciously stabbed to death in Kaneohe, suspect at large | UPDATE

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An elderly man has died after being stabbed several times outside of the Windward City Shopping Center in Kaneohe, Tuesday morning. Honolulu Police (HPD) officers were called out to the scene in the 45-400 block of Kaneohe Bay Drive, in the area of the 24 Hour Fitness, just before 6 a.m.
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

At least 5 suspects wanted in Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for at least five suspects after a man was killed in a beating in Waikiki overnight. Authorities said the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. in an area fronting Kuhio Avenue. Police said about five men were observed allegedly beating the victim, believed to...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN News Brief (Dec. 6, 2022)

Suspect sought after security guard is fatally stabbed at Kaneohe strip mall. Police are searching for a suspect after a Windward City Shopping Center security guard was brutally stabbed Tuesday morning and subsequently died at the hospital. Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch “This...
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Real ID deadline moved for the third time

Keola Nakanishi & Mana Maoli: Finalists for The Lewis Prize for Music 2023 Accelerator Awards. Mana Maoli of Honolulu has been recognized as an organization that is advocating for creative youth development in underserved communities in the Honolulu area. The award is for $500,000. Mana Maoli services about 20, mainly Hawaiian Focus Charter schools Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii Island interacting with thousands of students every year. Their music videos are highly viewed, highly shared; they estimate their videos all combined on all platforms have been viewed over 35 million times.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HNN political analyst discusses the start of the Green administration

HNN News Brief (Dec. 6, 2022) Lava from the Mauna Loa eruption continues its slow advance and is about 1.92 miles away from Daniel K. Inouye Highway. Mauna Loa lava flow continues on slow path; still no threat to communities. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. As the Mauna Loa eruption...
KANEOHE, HI
Courthouse News Service

ACLU continues fight for child arrested for a threatening drawing

HONOLULU (CN) — A federal judge heard arguments Monday for the dismissal of a case against the city and county of Honolulu and the state Department of Education for the arrest and treatment of a young Black girl in January 2020 after she drew a threatening image of another student.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Residents mourn the loss of Ewa Beach property manager

Across the state and the country hospitals, especially emergency rooms, are bursting at the seams. How an iconic Oahu bowling alley inspired this designer’s latest aloha shirt print. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Popular aloha shirt designer Roberta Oaks started her brand in 2004. What The Tech?. What the...
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HFD responds to abandoned house fire in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early-morning blaze at a Kaneohe home on Sunday. HFD responded to a small single family home on Waikalua Road around 4:40 a.m. Authorities say the house was abandoned. It was fully extinguished in an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect charged with murder in Ewa Beach townhouse complex shooting

EWA BEACH (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally shooting at 57-year-old resident manager in Ewa Beach was charged with second-degree murder on Saturday. Officials said 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala also faces firearm offense charges. His bail is set at $1 million. The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the...
EWA BEACH, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy