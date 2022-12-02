Read full article on original website
Honolulu police searching for at least 5 suspects accused in fatal Waikiki beating
Mauna Loa lava flow continues on slow path; still no threat to communities. As the Mauna Loa eruption continues, lava from the eruption continues its slow advance and is about 1.92 miles away from Daniel K. Inouye Highway.
Elderly man viciously stabbed to death in Kaneohe, suspect at large | UPDATE
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An elderly man has died after being stabbed several times outside of the Windward City Shopping Center in Kaneohe, Tuesday morning. Honolulu Police (HPD) officers were called out to the scene in the 45-400 block of Kaneohe Bay Drive, in the area of the 24 Hour Fitness, just before 6 a.m.
Manhunt underway for suspect after man critically injured in Waikiki stabbing
At least 5 suspects wanted in Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for at least five suspects after a man was killed in a beating in Waikiki overnight. Authorities said the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. in an area fronting Kuhio Avenue. Police said about five men were observed allegedly beating the victim, believed to...
Suspect sought after security guard is fatally stabbed at Kaneohe strip mall
Aloha United Way's 2022 ALICE report shows that people living in poverty in Hawaii spiked from 9% in 2018 to 15% in 2022.
Real ID deadline moved for the third time
Keola Nakanishi & Mana Maoli: Finalists for The Lewis Prize for Music 2023 Accelerator Awards. Mana Maoli of Honolulu has been recognized as an organization that is advocating for creative youth development in underserved communities in the Honolulu area. The award is for $500,000. Mana Maoli services about 20, mainly Hawaiian Focus Charter schools Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii Island interacting with thousands of students every year. Their music videos are highly viewed, highly shared; they estimate their videos all combined on all platforms have been viewed over 35 million times.
What's Trending: Hawaiian Air flight attendant shares special conversation with baby in ASL
You won't need to get your Real ID, the one with a gold star on it, until May 7, 2025 according to Homeland Security.
Community mourns a friendly ‘protector’ who was fatally shot while doing his job
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There’s a growing memorial at an Ewa Beach housing complex parking lot, where a resident manager was fatally shot last week. Phil Huth, 57, is being remembered as a fixture of a community now shaken by his loss. “His absence is truly felt around the community,”...
Ewa Beach shooter charged for murder
The man accused of shooting a resident manager to death in Ewa Beach has been charged.
Victim hospitalized with multiple apparent stab wounds
A man has been sent to the hospital in critical condition following multiple apparent stab wounds to his neck, chest, arms and abdomen.
PHOTOS: Here’s a look at spectacular images captured of Mauna Loa’s eruption
HNN political analyst discusses the start of the Green administration
On Oahu’s west side, worsening homeless problem draws calls for greater outreach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sheri Tsutsumi wants you to remember the homeless are people, too. In fact, she used to be one of them — and is among those calling for a more compassionate approach to tackling the dozens of homeless people who regularly camp along Oahu’s west side.
ACLU continues fight for child arrested for a threatening drawing
HONOLULU (CN) — A federal judge heard arguments Monday for the dismissal of a case against the city and county of Honolulu and the state Department of Education for the arrest and treatment of a young Black girl in January 2020 after she drew a threatening image of another student.
Residents mourn the loss of Ewa Beach property manager
Across the state and the country hospitals, especially emergency rooms, are bursting at the seams.
HFD responds to abandoned house fire in Kaneohe
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early-morning blaze at a Kaneohe home on Sunday. HFD responded to a small single family home on Waikalua Road around 4:40 a.m. Authorities say the house was abandoned. It was fully extinguished in an hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Jewelry scammers are as active as ever. The reason, police say: They’re still finding victims
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beware of jewelry scammers. That’s the warning from Honolulu CrimeStoppers after more reports of people falling for the fake goods. Victor John Fleener, of Hawaii Island, said he was visiting a friend on Gulick Avenue in Kalihi when he was approached by a woman offering him jewelry on Monday.
Suspect charged with murder in Ewa Beach townhouse complex shooting
EWA BEACH (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect accused of fatally shooting at 57-year-old resident manager in Ewa Beach was charged with second-degree murder on Saturday. Officials said 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala also faces firearm offense charges. His bail is set at $1 million. The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. Thursday at the...
West Oahu residents take matters into their own hands as threat of brush fires loom
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents on Oahu’s westside say it is only a matter of time before the next big brush fire sweeps through the area. Shermaih “Bulla”la runs a farm at the top of Waianae Valley Road. In 2018, he lost almost everything in a brush fire.
