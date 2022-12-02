Iowa awards $20 million in American Rescue Plan funding to assist 91 homes

(The Center Square) – Iowa is allocating nearly $20 million in American Rescue Plan funding to 16 organizations that will help develop and rehabilitate single-family homes and assist with down payments on the local level.

Together, the organizations will assist 91 Iowa families acquire home ownership, according to a news release from Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office.

The Iowa HOME Grant Program is part of Reynolds’ $100 million investment of Federal American Rescue Act State and Local Fiscal Relief funds, which aims to increase housing options for Iowans seeking to cut commute times between their homes and places of employment.

The program has made $20 million available for awards. Combined, 24 applicants requested more than $30 million.

Thirteen of the organizations are assisting with six homes apiece, according to the awards announcement . Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities received $634,202 to assist with three homes in Davenport. Home Inc. received $1,107,086 to aid with five homes in the Des Moines, West Des Moines and Urbandale region. Region XII Council of Governments is using $850,000 to help with five homes total, across the service areas of Audubon, Carroll, Denison, Adel, Perry, Woodward, Sac City, Guthrie Center, Jefferson, De Soto, Dallas Center and Redfield.

Twelve of the organizations that received funding are Habitat for Humanity affiliates. Together, they’ll construct 69 single-family homes for families with eligible income levels.

Cedar Rapids’ Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Brittany Scanlon said that the $1.5 million the organization received should fully fund the cost of the six houses for its Homeownership Program, The Gazette reported . Program applicants must prove they both have need for housing and enough stable income to pay a mortgage.

“The awards made to Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the state will fuel a historic and transformational investment into sustainable homeownership opportunities for Iowans,” Habitat for Humanity of Iowa Executive Director Lisa Houser said in the release.

Funding will also support the development of six 3-D printed homes for first-time homebuyers in Muscatine.