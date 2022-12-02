ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa awards $20 million in American Rescue Plan funding to assist 91 homes

By Mary Stroka / The Center Square contributor
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kTzGl_0jVBkgpg00

(The Center Square) – Iowa is allocating nearly $20 million in American Rescue Plan funding to 16 organizations that will help develop and rehabilitate single-family homes and assist with down payments on the local level.

Together, the organizations will assist 91 Iowa families acquire home ownership, according to a news release from Gov. Kim Reynolds’ office.

The Iowa HOME Grant Program is part of Reynolds’ $100 million investment of Federal American Rescue Act State and Local Fiscal Relief funds, which aims to increase housing options for Iowans seeking to cut commute times between their homes and places of employment.

The program has made $20 million available for awards. Combined, 24 applicants requested more than $30 million.

Thirteen of the organizations are assisting with six homes apiece, according to the awards announcement . Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities received $634,202 to assist with three homes in Davenport. Home Inc. received $1,107,086 to aid with five homes in the Des Moines, West Des Moines and Urbandale region. Region XII Council of Governments is using $850,000 to help with five homes total, across the service areas of Audubon, Carroll, Denison, Adel, Perry, Woodward, Sac City, Guthrie Center, Jefferson, De Soto, Dallas Center and Redfield.

Twelve of the organizations that received funding are Habitat for Humanity affiliates. Together, they’ll construct 69 single-family homes for families with eligible income levels.

Cedar Rapids’ Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Brittany Scanlon said that the $1.5 million the organization received should fully fund the cost of the six houses for its Homeownership Program, The Gazette reported . Program applicants must prove they both have need for housing and enough stable income to pay a mortgage.

“The awards made to Habitat for Humanity affiliates across the state will fuel a historic and transformational investment into sustainable homeownership opportunities for Iowans,” Habitat for Humanity of Iowa Executive Director Lisa Houser said in the release.

Funding will also support the development of six 3-D printed homes for first-time homebuyers in Muscatine.

Comments / 6

Related
97X

Iowa’s Oldest City Is Still Standing Today

Many Settlements and Towns were started in the great state of Iowa, but one is considered not only the oldest city in Iowa but was also one of the first settlements west of the Mississippi. This city is still standing today. The Oldest Cities In Iowa. First, let's look at...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa State Fair boots four vendors after sales tax investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa State Fair has terminated contracts with four vendors for allegedly not reporting all their food and beverage sales last summer. Dad’s Old Fashioned Lemonade had its contract terminated last week. It had been operating at the fair for 75 years. We now...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa State Fair Bars Four Food Vendors

(Des Moines) The Iowa State Fair bars four popular food vendors from returning, saying they underreported sales. Hardenbrook Concessions, Pete’s Lemonade Shake Ups and Pete’s Ice Cream & Snow Cones, Dad’s Old-Fashioned Lemonade, and JR Services received termination letters from the fair. The vendors are accused of underreporting nearly 98-thousand dollars, resulting in a loss of sales tax for the state.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Auditor rules: No evidence Iowa leader doesn’t live where he claims

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald ruled Monday that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver lives with his family in Ankeny rather than an apartment in Grimes. Whitver, a Republican, has served in the Iowa Senate since 2011. Redistricting–which occurs every ten years using population data […]
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

IEDA Seeing People Moving To Iowa From Illinois, Nebraska

(Undated) — The Iowa Economic Development Authority can now track where people are moving to Iowa from. Iowa Economic Development Authority Director Debi Durham says she uses Department of Transportation data to track where people are coming from when they move here and surrender their old licenses. She says more and more people are moving to Iowa from bordering states…
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Wolf meets with landowners, begins road to permitting carbon pipeline

Representatives of Wolf Carbon Solutions are getting an earful from residents of eastern Iowa about the company’s proposed carbon dioxide capture pipeline project. Wolf develops and operates pipelines in the U.S. and Canada. It is owned by CPP Investments, a pension fund. It has experience through affiliate, Wolf Midstream, which operates a 150-mile carbon dioxide capture system.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DOT Selling Affordable Surplus Furniture

(Ames) The Iowa Department of Transportation is planning a sale of affordable surplus office furniture at its main complex in Ames. The deal is scheduled for December 13 and 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The items on sale include File cabinets, tables, shelving units, and other office items....
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

State Auditor Warns Of Scam

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa State Auditor’s Office is warning of a phone scam, in which the caller claims to be representing the auditor’s office. The caller asks about a resident’s mortgage and may have partial information about them, such as their name and address. The Auditor’s Office reminds Iowans their staff will not call and ask about personal finances.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle

Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed

(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Launches Entry-Level Truck Driving Training Program

(Des Moines, IA) — The State of Iowa’s launching a program, designed to attract more truck drivers. Six-million dollars will be used to reimburse employers or other groups offering training either in-house or thru certified training providers. Applicants will be accepted starting December 13th on iowagrants.gov.
IOWA STATE
spartanshield.org

Governor Reynolds’ Students First Act threatens public education in Iowa

Following the most recent midterm election, many are questioning whether Governor Kim Reynolds is fit to hold executive power over Iowa for a second term. Teachers, specifically, have raised concerns regarding Reynolds’ educational policy. “The separation of church and state is guaranteed by the Constitution of The United States....
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Louisiana Man Cleans Out Huge Iowa Lottery Prize

There's an old saying, you can't win if you don't play. Never is that more true than when you encounter someone who is just a guest visiting somewhere... and they run into a tremendous amount of luck. If you're the type who likes to try your hand at a lottery...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Ohio continues to feel nuclear bailout fallout

(The Center Square) – The fallout from House Bill 6 continues for Ohio. Two years after the scandal-ridden legislation led to the indictment and eventually ouster of the House speaker, HB6 played a major role in the state dropping 7.5 points and falling 11 spots in the 2022 Energy Efficiency Scorecard, according to American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy. Ohio fell to 44th on the list, and the authors say...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

People Are Leaving Ohio in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A recent study from moving services company United Van Lines showed that in some parts of the country, far more people are leaving than are moving in. ...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy